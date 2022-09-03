Read full article on original website
Mosley’s Isaac Paul commits to Georgia Southern
LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior defensive back Isaac Paul announced Tuesday evening that he is committing to play football for Georgia Southern University. Paul finished his junior season with 43 tackles and was a deadly weapon in the Dolphin’s kick return. In his first game this season, Paul had a team-leading 13 tackles […]
Erk Russell belongs in the College Football Hall of Fame
Erk Russell should be in the College Football Hall of Fame. Period. End of story. But since I still have quite a bit of space to fill here, let me tell you why he should be and why he is not. For those of you recently arrived in our fair...
Red Devils, Gators face off in final historic football matchup
The Wade Hampton High School Red Devils and the Estill High School Fighting Gators squared off Friday night in a final varsity football matchup before consolidation. In a fitting finale to a decades-long, cross-county rivalry that has been closely competitive at times, the Red Devils took a second-quarter lead and survived a steady Gator comeback rally to claim the final win of the series, 29-26.
Nebraska gets ready to face Georgia Southern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Head Coach Scott Frost and Nebraska football players met with members of the media Monday afternoon to preview Saturday’s home game with Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff between the Huskers and the Eagles in Lincoln is set for 6:30 p.m. with live television coverage from FS1. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
Celebrating my friend Dana Rader, a driving force in golf
I have been so fortunate to know Dana Rader for more than 40 years. She has been an inspiration to me and fellow golf professionals as someone we always looked up to. I watched her grow into one of the best teaching professionals in the game of golf. Even with all of her accomplishments, she always remained approachable to fellow teachers and her students.
Bulloch County Commission regular meeting moving to 5pm Tuesday
The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners‘ regular meeting on Tuesday, September 6, will move from its usual time to 5pm, to accommodate a special presentation. The special presentation will honor some Bulloch County youth who are state champions. The zoning agenda is expected to begin around 5:30pm. The meeting...
Fields family hosts DJ’s Day of Giving Back to thank community
The Bluffton community has helped Dwon Fields and Kema Bryant to cope and persevere through the most unimaginable of tragedies, the loss of their only son, D.J. Fields. Now the duo has created an event to say “thank you” to all those who have helped them over the past 18 months.
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Police reported a pursuit that ended in a motor vehicle crash in Savannah. A driver was stopped by troopers for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and crashed into a ditch on [..]
Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce in need of volunteers for seafood festival
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The 23rd annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival will be here before we know it. The festival is something people in southeast Georgia look forward to every year. There's something for everyone, from the food to the rides, music, and more. Right now, the Richmond Hill...
Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend
JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
Georgia ports a growing impact on the economy
The continued surge of trade through the state’s ports has meant a parallel increase in their impact on the Georgia econ...
GS STEM Fair a success for students and employers
On Wednesday, August 31, students gathered at the Georgia Southern Recreational Activity Center to attend the STEM Career Fair event. The event was packed with students looking for potential jobs in their desired fields, with many options to choose from. The United States Navy was recruiting at the fair. One...
Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings
An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
1 Person Hospitalized Following A Pedestrian Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Chatham County Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 6000 block of Ogeechee road on Saturday before 9 p.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Injuries Reported In Crash Involving Cement Truck In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department officials stated that they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a cement truck on Friday. The incident is reported to have taken place in the afternoon.
Curtis Deal’s Westside Grocery was the end of a wonderful era in Bulloch
Curtis and Caroline Deal’s Westside Grocery holds a special place in the hearts of many who grew up in or ever lived in the Westside Community of Bulloch County. Although Curtis died at the age of 82 in 2021, his death and the subsequent death of his locally famous Westside Grocery continues to impact this community.
Blaze Pizza inks multi-unit deals, opens campus location
Blaze Pizza has inked several deals to broaden the brand's presence across the South and Northeast. This includes Georgia with three restaurants in the Savannah area and its first locations in Main, and with three restaurants to be developed across Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Additionally, Blaze opened a nontraditional restaurant location on the Tarleton University campus, according to a press release.
Travel + Leisure Magazine Named Savannah the 4th Best City in the US
The Hostess City broke the top five ranked “Best Cities in the US” by Travel + Leisure magazine, published July 12, 2022. Savannah’s neighbor to the north, Charleston, SC took home #1 for the 10th straight year. But, a perennial favorite, Savannah is also a Hall of Fame destination that has been on the list for at least a decade straight.
Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday. Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area. We won’t see any orange barrels out here...
