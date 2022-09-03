ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WMBB

Mosley’s Isaac Paul commits to Georgia Southern

LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior defensive back Isaac Paul announced Tuesday evening that he is committing to play football for Georgia Southern University. Paul finished his junior season with 43 tackles and was a deadly weapon in the Dolphin’s kick return. In his first game this season, Paul had a team-leading 13 tackles […]
STATESBORO, GA
charltoncountyherald.com

Erk Russell belongs in the College Football Hall of Fame

Erk Russell should be in the College Football Hall of Fame. Period. End of story. But since I still have quite a bit of space to fill here, let me tell you why he should be and why he is not. For those of you recently arrived in our fair...
STATESBORO, GA
blufftontoday.com

Red Devils, Gators face off in final historic football matchup

The Wade Hampton High School Red Devils and the Estill High School Fighting Gators squared off Friday night in a final varsity football matchup before consolidation. In a fitting finale to a decades-long, cross-county rivalry that has been closely competitive at times, the Red Devils took a second-quarter lead and survived a steady Gator comeback rally to claim the final win of the series, 29-26.
ESTILL, SC
KSNB Local4

Nebraska gets ready to face Georgia Southern

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Head Coach Scott Frost and Nebraska football players met with members of the media Monday afternoon to preview Saturday’s home game with Georgia Southern at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff between the Huskers and the Eagles in Lincoln is set for 6:30 p.m. with live television coverage from FS1. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
LINCOLN, NE
blufftonsun.com

Celebrating my friend Dana Rader, a driving force in golf

I have been so fortunate to know Dana Rader for more than 40 years. She has been an inspiration to me and fellow golf professionals as someone we always looked up to. I watched her grow into one of the best teaching professionals in the game of golf. Even with all of her accomplishments, she always remained approachable to fellow teachers and her students.
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Fields family hosts DJ’s Day of Giving Back to thank community

The Bluffton community has helped Dwon Fields and Kema Bryant to cope and persevere through the most unimaginable of tragedies, the loss of their only son, D.J. Fields. Now the duo has created an event to say “thank you” to all those who have helped them over the past 18 months.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend

JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

GS STEM Fair a success for students and employers

On Wednesday, August 31, students gathered at the Georgia Southern Recreational Activity Center to attend the STEM Career Fair event. The event was packed with students looking for potential jobs in their desired fields, with many options to choose from. The United States Navy was recruiting at the fair. One...
STATESBORO, GA
idesignarch.com

Charming Remodeled Coastal Home with Additional Wings

An extensive renovation of this gambrel roof home located south of Savannah, Georgia on Sea Island created new architectural details and additional wings. Designed by William T. Baker & Associates, the new addition consisted of three new wings including new second floor porches. There is also a garage with a back stairs leading to a guest suite above.
SAVANNAH, GA
Pizza Marketplace

Blaze Pizza inks multi-unit deals, opens campus location

Blaze Pizza has inked several deals to broaden the brand's presence across the South and Northeast. This includes Georgia with three restaurants in the Savannah area and its first locations in Main, and with three restaurants to be developed across Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Additionally, Blaze opened a nontraditional restaurant location on the Tarleton University campus, according to a press release.
GEORGIA STATE
savannah.com

Travel + Leisure Magazine Named Savannah the 4th Best City in the US

The Hostess City broke the top five ranked “Best Cities in the US” by Travel + Leisure magazine, published July 12, 2022. Savannah’s neighbor to the north, Charleston, SC took home #1 for the 10th straight year. But, a perennial favorite, Savannah is also a Hall of Fame destination that has been on the list for at least a decade straight.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Public feedback opportunities for I-95 project in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Labor Day travel has come to a close and that means Tuesday morning, construction and lane closures starts back up after pausing for the holiday. Jasper County has a big construction project coming to the area. We won’t see any orange barrels out here...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah man dies after falling off boat in Lake Jackson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man died after falling off a boat over the weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland as the person they recovered from Lake Jackson. They believe he drowned after falling off a boat around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver of...
SAVANNAH, GA

