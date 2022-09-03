Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Ford Pro Has The Solution So You’ll Never Lose Your Tools Again
Ford believes it has come up with the solution to prevent tradesmen from losing their tools. Engineers at Ford Pro in Germany have developed tracking devices that can be installed onto any tool, machine, and piece of equipment and use Bluetooth connectivity and GPS tracking. These devices can connect to company vehicles and then to a central server so their location is always known.
Company Behind Lithium Mining Site In Canada Says It Could Power 5 Million New EVs
The North American auto industry’s plan to wean itself off reliance on foreign minerals just got a huge boost thanks to news from Snow Lake Lithium. The mining company has only explored 1 percent of its Manitoba, Canada, site but is already confident it can produce sufficient raw materials to facilitate the build of 5 million new EVs on the continent.
