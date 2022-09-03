ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Match Report: Leon Bailey Cancelled Out Another Erling Haaland Goal as Villa & City Share The Points

By Alex Caddick
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDqAg_0hhCC6q400

Manchester City were held to a draw away at Aston Villa in Premier League action, as Erling Haaland's opener was cancelled out by a fine Leon Bailey strike.

Manchester City made their way down to Birmingham to take on Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in Premier League action, after a somewhat uneventful first half, Manchester City started the second half in great fashion when a magnificent Kevin De Bruyne Cross was met by Erling Haaland at the back post, who put City ahead. The Sky Blues seemed to have full control until Jacob Ramsey flashed a ball across the edge of the Area for Leon Bailey , whose fine finish rescued Villa a point.

Manchester City started how they left off against Forest, Erling Haaland held off Tyrone Mings , allowing Ilkay Gundogan to slip Kyle Walker in on the overlap, Haaland was back in the area and ready for a tap-in, but Walker shot and put it over to the Norwegian's fury.

Eight minutes in and City were at it, Gundogan orchestrated a move for the Sky Blues, picking Kevin De Bruyne out in space on the edge of the Aston Villa box, but his thumping effort went wide.

Just before the 14th-minute mark saw City come close again, KDB picked the ball up wide on the right-hand side, and whipped in a typical cross, Ilkay Gundogan was looking to get on the end of it but was a yard or two behind the trajectory of the ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hK8pp_0hhCC6q400

IMAGO / Sportimage

Aston Villa was forced into an early substitution when Matty Cash went down with a leg injury, he was replaced by Ashley Young just 27 minutes into the 90.

Joao Cancelo looked to get Erling Haaland in behind with and outside the boot pass from deep, but the ball just evaded the forward and was gathered by Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez .

Aston Villa had their first chance of the match, a counter-attack saw Ollie Watkins in behind John Stones , the Villa '11' got his shot off at an increasingly tricky angle, but it marginally wide of the far post after a nick off Stones.

Only four minutes into the second half and the inevitable happened, Erling Haaland scored for Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne floated out to the right-hand side again and crossed in an outrageous ball, even beating Martinez and finding the number '9' at the back post, who tapped it home. Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester City 49 minutes in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIPcJ_0hhCC6q400

IMAGO / Action Plus

Aston Villa somehow pass up on a golden opportunity to equalize, Ollie Watkins and Jacob Ramsey are in two on one with John Stones, Watkins' pass took Stones out of the equation but Ramsey's first touch was poor, allowing Ederson to come out and contest and keep City's lead intact.

Erling Haaland continued to be a danger just past the hour mark, Bernardo Silva dribbled into the heart of Aston Villa's defence with the ball ricocheting away from him and into Haaland upon arrival into the box, Haaland got his shot off with his back to goal but his effort was saved.

Aston Villa made their second change of the game, as Philippe Coutinho replaced John McGinn 65 minutes in.

Kevin De Bruyne then stepped up to a Haaland-earned free kick right on the edge of Villa's area. 'KDB' steps up and hit the very central dead ball, but it rattled off the bar and goes over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FVxo_0hhCC6q400
IMAGO / Sportimage

Haaland and De Bruyne looked to link up again, with Haaland contesting a loose ball and slipping the Belgian in, his shot however was always curling away from the far post.

Pep Guardiola then made his first substitution of the game, when Bernardo Silva made way for Riyad Mahrez in the 73rd minute.

With fifteen minutes to go Aston Villa get themselves an equaliser out of nothing, Jacob Ramsey drives the ball forward on the left before flashing it across the edge of the box. Where it was met by Leon Bailey who smashed it into the far top corner, a brilliant finish. Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester City (74').

Guardiola looked to his bench again 80 minutes in, when Fullback Kyle Walker made way for Dutchman Nathan Ake .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUN6N_0hhCC6q400
IMAGO / Sportimage

Villa made a change of their own minutes later, as the goalscorer Leon Bailey was replaced by Emiliano Buendia .

Manchester City pushed for a late winner as Joao Cancelo drives into the box from the left-hand side, with the ball falling at the feet of Phil Foden . The 'Stockport Iniesta' hits a quick-fire shot but it is saved by Martinez.

Villa went straight down the other end looking to take all the points for themselves, Ollie Watkins flashed a low fire pass across the face of the goal in search of Coutinho, but the ball is cut out and diverted by Ederson.

The chance turned out to be the last of any quality before the referee blew up for full-time, with Aston Villa and Manchester City sharing a point each.

SOCCER
