Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
FOX Sports Unveils FIFA World Cup Tonight Broadcast Team Featuring Kate Abdo, Maurice Edu and Chad Johnson
LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, today announces a dynamic, world-renowned trio of soccer personalities to anchor the network’s FIFA WORLD CUP TONIGHT show in acclaimed host Kate Abdo, former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) star Maurice Edu and former NFL star – soccer aficionado Chad Johnson. Throughout the tournament, an additional guest analyst will join the trio on-set providing viewers and program alike with a versatile range of unique perspectives from soccer stars, personas and pundits.
Haaland scores 2 more, City outclasses Sevilla in 4-0 win
SEVILLA, Spain (AP) — Whatever the competition, whoever the opponent, Erling Haaland just cannot stop scoring for Manchester City. Make that 12 goals in seven competitive games in the Norway striker’s first season for City after his double in a 4-0 win over Sevilla in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.
Tennis-Tiafoe keeps alive American hopes by reaching U.S. Open semi-final
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - With the hopes of a nation resting on his shoulders, American Frances Tiafoe rose to the occasion on Wednesday by reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final with a 7-6(3) 7-6(0) 6-4 win over Russian Andrey Rublev at the U.S. Open.
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the Premier League club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
