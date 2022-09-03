ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Armie Hammer Accuser Disavows ‘House of Hammer’ Documentary for ‘Exploiting My Trauma’

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUbHo_0hhCBywU00

Armie Hammer ’s fall from grace is the subject of “ House of Hammer ,” a new three-part documentary from Elli Hakami and Julian Hobbs. The actor, who once headlined films like  “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” and “Call Me By Your Name,” is now reportedly working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands following multiple allegations that he attempted to coerce women into performing disturbing sexual acts. His interest in cannibalism and alleged request to eat a woman’s ribs has received the most attention in pop culture, but the allegations all fit together to form a pattern of abusive behavior.

The accusations began to snowball in 2021 after Effie, a 26-year-old European woman identified only by her first name, accused Hammer of rape in a news conference held by her lawyer. (Hammer’s attorney denied the claims.) But while Effie wants to see Hammer brought to justice, that doesn’t mean she’s happy about the documentary.

A new story in the Los Angeles Times reveals that Effie was initially contacted to appear in “House of Hammer,” but felt that the entire project was inappropriate. When Effie declined to be interviewed for the documentary, she sent the producers a written statement that read: “It is extremely inappropriate of you to exploit such a tragic, vulnerable time in many people’s lives, with no regard whatsoever for our healing process and privacy.”

Effie also declined to be interviewed on the record for the Los Angeles Times piece, though she provided another written statement expressing her disapproval with the documentary and the process that went into making it.

“The way they’ve been exploiting my trauma is disgusting,” she said. “When I keep screaming ‘no’ and they keep going, saying they don’t need my permission, they remind me of Armie.”

The documentary, which is now streaming on Discovery+, has received mediocre reviews from critics. IndieWire’s Kristen Lopez wrote that “’House of Hammer’ is for the person who doesn’t know much about popular culture, doesn’t spending time on social media, and watches a lot of Discovery+. It’s a Google search for people who don’t want to read a lengthy article. That’s fine. But selling it as the multi-generational story of a family with all the horrors of the Marquis de Sade is a bit of a stretch.”

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’

Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Feels ‘Silenced’ and ‘Dehumanized’ by Sexist Trolls

Erin Moriarty has no time for sexist “Boys.” “The Boys” breakout actress, who plays Starlight on the hit Prime Video superhero series, revealed that some viewers seem to miss the satire of the series, which is rooted in misogyny and abuse. “I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed,” Moriarty wrote on Instagram while reposting a Medium article written by a “Boys” enthusiast with the username Butcherscanary. The piece, titled “#IStandWithStarlight?: The Betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys ‘fans,'” cited the comments sections on Moriarty’s social media pages for perpetuating toxic masculinity. Moriarty confirmed that she has received...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Good Nurse’ Trailer: Jessica Chastain Rescues Patients from a Killer Eddie Redmayne

Academy Award winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain bring a harrowing hospital true crime saga to life with “The Good Nurse.” The Netflix film, helmed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Tobias Lindholm (“The Investigation”), tells the disturbingly true tale of serial killer nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), who is believed to have murdered as many as 400 patients over the course of his 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Cullen killed patients by administering lethal doses of insulin and other potentially fatal drugs; he confessed to killing up to 40 people and is currently serving 17 consecutive life sentences in prison. Cullen’s coworker...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Page Six

Murder, abuse, orgies: Series reveals depraved side of Armie Hammer’s family

Disgraced Hollywood heartthrob Armie Hammer allegedly subjected his ex Courtney Vucekovich to a horrific night of sadomasochistic sex — as well as a “degrading” sex act — she reveals in a new documentary. Vucekovich, 30, weeps on camera as she discusses her relationship with the actor in the Discovery+ docuseries “House of Hammer,” which premieres Sept. 2. Of the night that Hammer allegedly bound her up, Vucekovich says of herself: “The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles, behind your back, I mean, I had bruises, I hated it.” But the story of Hammer’s descent from Oscar hopeful to Hollywood reject...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armie Hammer
Variety

How to Watch the Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ Online

A new docuseries about Armie Hammer arrives on Discovery+ Friday, promising to delve deep into the headline-making accusations leveled against the actor over the past year, in addition to his wealthy family’s dark past. The trailer for “House of Hammer,” which dropped earlier this month, includes clips of conversations with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who provide screenshots of text conversations, voice memos and photos to back up their accounts of the alleged abuse they endured. The trailer ends with the huge kicker that Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, will also be featured in the docuseries, speaking out about...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#European#The Los Angeles Times
The US Sun

Richard Simmons breaks his silence after new doc ‘exposed reason the fitness guru vanished from public life for years’

RICHARD Simmons has broken his silence following the release of a new documentary that claims to expose why the fitness guru vanished from the public eye for years. In a Facebook post believed to have been written by Simmons, the once flamboyant wellness expert expressed his gratitude for the "kindness and love" he's received in the past days.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tragedy as South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean dies aged 32 after ‘sudden illness’ – weeks before the Oscar-tipped film Triangle of Sadness that is set to make her a star is released

South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday. Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star. Four months ago she got...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Britney Spears’s lawyer says her ex Kevin Federline has ‘created legal issues’ for himself by ‘cyber-bullying’

Britney Spears’s lawyer has criticised the singer’s ex, Kevin Federline, after he gave an interview to ITV this week and said their two teenage sons have made the decision to not see their mother.In a pre-recorded interview for ITV, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, said that they had come to the decision due to the singer’s near-naked photos, which posted on the social media site.Federline also shared a series of private videos on Instagram, which were filmed in secret without Spears’s knowledge, and show the singer sternly speaking to her children. Federline wrote alongside...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy