Easton, PA

Goal-line stand gives Lafayette 6-0 win over Sacred Heart

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Schuster scored the only touchdown and Lafayette stuffed Sacred Heart at the goal line on the final play to give John Troxell a 6-0 victory Saturday in his first game as the Leopards’ coach.

The Pioneers drove from their own 23 and had a first-and-goal from the 1 after Marquez McCray’s 20-yard completion to Rob DiNota. But McCray threw two incompletions before Malik Grant was stopped on the final play in the season opener for both teams.

Schuster was 8 of 17 for just 8 yards net passing and two interceptions but after Joe Gillette returned a punt 22 yards to the Sacred Heart 21, Schuster ran for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Sacred Heart outgained Lafayette 310-113 and had 10 more first downs.

Sacred Heart, the two-time defending Northeast Conference champion, had won the past five meetings.

