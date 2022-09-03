EAGLES UNFILTERED: The 53-Man Roster, Punt Returner, and More

Also, plenty of discussion on Jordan Davis, Trey Sermon, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Who returns punts?

That was one topic, and a very passionate one from co-host Ed Kracz with fellow co-host Conor Myles, covered on the latest episode of the Eagles Unfiltered podcast.

There were plenty of other topics as the Eagles get ready to open their season on Sept. 11 in Detroit against the Lions.

Here's some of what you will hear

So, who does return punts? It would have been Jalen Reagor's job had the former first-round pick and WR not been traded.

Reagor wasn't very consistent with it, but at least he had done it before in the NFL and even had a 72-yard punt return TD as a rookie in Green Bay.

There is nobody on the roster to do it, so the Eagles probably have to make a move to add Britain Covey.

Also, there is a deeper dive into three newcomers - QB Ian Book, DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and RB Trey Sermon.

Who was the biggest surprise cut in the moves to get to 53 players?

Was this Howie Roseman's best off-season as a GM?

Is rookie first-round Jordan Davis ready to go and what will his impact look like?

The answer to those questions and more when you hit one of the above links.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.