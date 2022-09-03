ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

EAGLES UNFILTERED: The 53-Man Roster, Punt Returner, and More

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ardrH_0hhCBrlP00

Also, plenty of discussion on Jordan Davis, Trey Sermon, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Who returns punts?

That was one topic, and a very passionate one from co-host Ed Kracz with fellow co-host Conor Myles, covered on the latest episode of the Eagles Unfiltered podcast.

There were plenty of other topics as the Eagles get ready to open their season on Sept. 11 in Detroit against the Lions.

Listen with any of these links or wherever you get your podcast

Apple

Spotify

iHeart

YouTube

Stitcher

Google Podcasts

Here's some of what you will hear

  • So, who does return punts? It would have been Jalen Reagor's job had the former first-round pick and WR not been traded.

Reagor wasn't very consistent with it, but at least he had done it before in the NFL and even had a 72-yard punt return TD as a rookie in Green Bay.

There is nobody on the roster to do it, so the Eagles probably have to make a move to add Britain Covey.

  • Also, there is a deeper dive into three newcomers - QB Ian Book, DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and RB Trey Sermon.
  • Who was the biggest surprise cut in the moves to get to 53 players?
  • Was this Howie Roseman's best off-season as a GM?
  • Is rookie first-round Jordan Davis ready to go and what will his impact look like?
  • The answer to those questions and more when you hit one of the above links.

Read more on SI Eagles Today

T.J. Edwards Says Eagles Have to Focus on Tackling in Detroit

Jordan Mailata is Grateful to Jason Peters, Even if he Signs ...

Connection May be the Key to Unlocking Trey Sermon's ...

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unfiltered#American Football#Lions#Apple Spotify Iheart#Wr#Gm#Si Eagles
