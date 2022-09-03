Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
House catches fire in Woodlawn
WOODLAWN, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house on St. Paul Road in Woodlawn was on fire Tuesday afternoon. At 3:19 p.m., Montgomery County Fire Service and Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of a fire at 4389 St. Paul Road. Emergency crews had the roadway blocked and asked...
White Bluff business damaged from donuts in parking lot
Dale Corlew has owned his business in White Bluff for 22 years, but he's never faced an issue like this.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Gas & Water crews spend summer repairing lines, preparing for new water plant
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Besides regular summer maintenance, Clarksville Gas & Water crews have spent the summer working to repair broken lines due to accidents. Last week, one of the emergency repairs involved a crash in which a driver hit an exposed gas line off of Tylertown Road.
53-Year-Old Sharyl Lynn Radabaugh Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor-vehicle crash occurred in Robertson County on Monday morning. The crash happened on I-65 Highway around the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
wkdzradio.com
Fifth Superload To Move Along I-24 Eastbound Wednesday Morning
The fifth of six superload trips from the Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea in Hopkinsville is planned for Wednesday morning. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the state transportation cabinet says the 480-ton superload plans to leave the Riverport around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45, which will cause KY 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes.
Nashville police investigate shooting at Kwik Sak gas station
At least one person is injured after a shooting at a gas station on Clarksville Pike Monday afternoon.
WSMV
Clarksville looks at offering COVID-19 hazard pay
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville’s city council has agreed to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former city employees. Only people who worked for the city in March of 2022 received checks. Now there’s a debate about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated. Some former workers,...
1 shot, killed outside gas station on West Trinity Lane
An investigation is underway after police say one person was shot and killed outside of a gas station late Monday night.
wkdzradio.com
Record Sale Recently At Christian County Ag Expo Center
The Christian County Agriculture Exposition Center was the site for a recent record sale in the Boer goat business. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says the organizer of the goat show and sale that was held the weekend of August 26 reported a new record was set. Futtrell...
Gas leak prompts evacuations, road closures in Spring Hill
Road are back open after a gas leak prompted evacuations and road closures in an area of Spring Hill Tuesday afternoon.
WSMV
Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
Madison woman shot, killed in her apartment; homicides up 400% in the area
Tuesday marked a birthday one Madison woman would never see, after she was shot repeatedly, and left to die.
2 accused of stealing used cooking oil in Hendersonville
This is not your typical burglary story. Hendersonville Police said they arrested two people accused stealing used cooking oil.
wkdzradio.com
Police Ask For Help Identifying Person of Interest In Hopkinsville Shooting
Law enforcement ask for help identifying a person of interest in a shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville that damaged vehicles and a home on August 18th. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm.
Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake
A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.
fox17.com
Two arrested after leading deputies on high speed car chase in Christian County
HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Deputies with the Christian County Sheriff's Office pursued a fleeing vehicle Monday morning after observing several traffic infractions and arrested two adults with evading arrest and multiple drug and traffic charges. According to an arrest citation, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at...
WSMV
Two found dead in Cheatham Co. home, investigation underway
PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway in Cheatham County after two individuals were found dead. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WSMV4, at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch, that TBI special agents are investigating the death of two people found at a residence on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek community.
clarksvillenow.com
James Tuck
James Robert Tuck, age 66, of Springfield, TN passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Waters of Springfield. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Robert was born February 21, 1956 in Fulton, KY son of the late, James A. and Beauton Guill Tuck. He was a truck driver, former Deputy Sherriff and a Veteran of the US Army for 10 years.
WBKO
Recyclops recycling service begins next week in Bowling Green and Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After three years without recycling service, Bowling Green and Warren County will once again have the service available next week. Recyclops was chosen by the Warren County Fiscal Court in July to provide recycling services to residents while Scott Waste was chosen to take care of the county’s solid waste pick up.
