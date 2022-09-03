The fifth of six superload trips from the Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea in Hopkinsville is planned for Wednesday morning. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the state transportation cabinet says the 480-ton superload plans to leave the Riverport around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45, which will cause KY 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO