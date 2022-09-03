ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

House catches fire in Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house on St. Paul Road in Woodlawn was on fire Tuesday afternoon. At 3:19 p.m., Montgomery County Fire Service and Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of a fire at 4389 St. Paul Road. Emergency crews had the roadway blocked and asked...
WOODLAWN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Government
Clarksville, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Traffic
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man injured in a wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcycle driven by 22-year-old Dakota Hopkins was westbound between Eagle Cove Drive and Pennyrile Parkway when he struck a deer. Hopkins was taken by ambulance to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Fifth Superload To Move Along I-24 Eastbound Wednesday Morning

The fifth of six superload trips from the Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea in Hopkinsville is planned for Wednesday morning. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the state transportation cabinet says the 480-ton superload plans to leave the Riverport around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45, which will cause KY 93 to be closed for about 45 minutes.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Clarksville looks at offering COVID-19 hazard pay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville’s city council has agreed to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former city employees. Only people who worked for the city in March of 2022 received checks. Now there’s a debate about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated. Some former workers,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hankook Tire#Construction Maintenance#Tn#Chs#Wildcats#The Rossview Hawks#101st Airborne
wkdzradio.com

Record Sale Recently At Christian County Ag Expo Center

The Christian County Agriculture Exposition Center was the site for a recent record sale in the Boer goat business. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says the organizer of the goat show and sale that was held the weekend of August 26 reported a new record was set. Futtrell...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
WSMV

Two found dead in Cheatham Co. home, investigation underway

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway in Cheatham County after two individuals were found dead. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WSMV4, at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch, that TBI special agents are investigating the death of two people found at a residence on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek community.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

James Tuck

James Robert Tuck, age 66, of Springfield, TN passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Waters of Springfield. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Robert was born February 21, 1956 in Fulton, KY son of the late, James A. and Beauton Guill Tuck. He was a truck driver, former Deputy Sherriff and a Veteran of the US Army for 10 years.
SPRINGFIELD, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy