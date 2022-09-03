Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
SDSU Students Ask Why Aztecs Game at Snapdragon Wasn't Delayed Till Saturday Night
Students from San Diego State said Monday that the new Snapdragon Stadium felt more like a microwave than a football stadium. "Like you’re a turkey on Thanksgiving," said San Diego State student Nathan Vandermerwe. "Just getting put in the oven.”. Like most students NBC 7 talked to on Monday,...
kusi.com
Dozens of fans escorted out of Snapdragon stadium due to heat related illnesses
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The long-awaited opening of San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium couldn’t have been worse. The problems with the stadium’s open-air design were made clear by the heat wave, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. There is essentially no shade in the entire stadium and many fans were taken in for medical attention as they battled heat related illnesses.
LCC kicks off grueling Avocado schedule at home Friday
In his 13th year at the helm of La Costa Canyon, Head Coach Sean Sovacool, is intimately aware of the peril that exists on a week-to-week basis in Avocado League football.
Poway, September 07 High School 🏑 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏑 games in Poway. The San Dieguito Academy High School field hockey team will have a game with Poway High School on September 06, 2022, 17:00:00. The San Dieguito Academy High School field hockey team will have a game with Poway High School on September 06, 2022, 18:30:00.
San Diego woman victim of seaplane crash in Washington's Mutiny Bay
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for 10 people who went missing after a seaplane crashed into the waters of Washington's Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The plane was headed to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed on Sept. 4 in...
What's that strong stench coming from the San Diego River?
SAN DIEGO — An unusual smell is rising from the San Diego River in Mission Valley, and it may not be just from the heat. CBS 8 is Working For You to find out what the smell is coming from the Riverbed. Neighbors nearby have been complaining online on...
WATCH: Unsettling Footage Shows Monster Shark Lurking Right by Coastline
Some recent unsettling footage taken by a California paddleboarder shows a massive shark as it lurks along the Pacific coastline during the Labor Day holiday weekend. The sighting happened over the weekend on the same day that a woman was attacked by a monster shark just off the coast of Hawaii.
News 8 KFMB
Massive turnout at Snapdragon Stadium could mean big parking issues
SAN DIEGO — With a massive turnout expected for Saturday's opening game at Snapdragon Stadium, Aztecs fans can also expect huge parking challenges as well. The lots at Snapdragon Stadium will open five hours before kick-off, but be forewarned: parking there will be at a premium. For San Diego...
coolsandiegosights.com
Famous head pokes above freeway wall!
Driving north on Interstate 5 near Old Town, have you glimpsed the top of a huge head poking over the freeway wall? Just past the Courtyard by Marriott?. It’s the curly-haired head of Michelangelo’s famous sculpture David!. The Head of David mural was painted on the side of...
The historic California heat wave: When will the deadly temperatures end?
How hot will it get in California this week? Extreme heat ravaged California over the weekend, causing concerns of blackouts, death, and the effects of the drought. But the heat isn’t over yet, here’s what you need to know.
coolsandiegosights.com
Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!
For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
KPBS
San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave
It’s been another day of scorching temperatures. Whether it’s air conditioning or fans, people are doing what they can to stay cool. But as KPBS reporter John Carroll shows us, keeping cool when you live on the street is nearly impossible. Living on the street is difficult any...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Weather: How Long Will the Heat Wave Last?
An excessive heat warning that has gripped San Diego County with unseasonably warm temperatures has been extended through the end of the week, but may be followed by a chance of rain. The National Weather Service extended its warning for the coast through 8 p.m. Friday as the county continues...
Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
Fire department sees wave of heat-related injuries at Snapdragon Stadium
Thousands of people attended the first game at San Diego State's new home field as a heat wave continues to impact the Southwest.
sandiegoville.com
Japanese Fried Chicken Concept Naegi Set To Open In San Diego's North County
Opening today in San Diego's North County is Naegi, a fast-casual Japanese fried chicken concept from the owner of critically-acclaimed Matsu restaurant. Last year, we broke the news that San Diego Chef William Eick had finally secured a location for his highly-anticipated Matsu Japanese-inspired fine dining concept, taking over the 2,400 square-foot space in Oceanside long occupied by Flying Pig Pub. Since opening last summer, Eick has earned rave reviews and is on track for Michelin-star recognition for his Japanese fine dining restaurant and is now ready to open a brick-and-mortar location of sister eatery Naegi (meaning "sapling" in Japanese), which previously operated as a pop-up concept.
presidiosentinel.com
The 2022 Bob Stall Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest is Back
Since 1973, La Mesa Oktoberfest has been attracting attendees from across San Diego and Southern California for 3 FREE days of festive live music, including Oompa bands, tons of top-notch German food, and of course, steins filled to the brim with German & Craft beer! The Munich-inspired festivities will be returning to the La Mesa Village on Friday, September 30, Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2 as the quaint streets set the scene for the largest German celebration San Diego has to offer. Grab your steins and get ready to “Prost!” (Cheers!), because there is a libation to satisfy the taste of every Mann or Frau at this year’s Oktoberfest. Top off a perfect day soaking in the La Mesa sun with three fully loaded biergartens featuring non-stop performances by local and regional bands for young and old alike with German Polka bands, indie rock jams, brass musicians and more! A Biergarten Pass is only $5 (kids are free) and gives you access to all three unique gartens. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.
Carmel Valley residents transformed a car dealership into a new event venue, Del Mar Social
Carmel Valley residents Ayal Abed and Audrey Brand have opened a new event venue in Sorrento Valley with Del Mar Social.
presidiosentinel.com
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™
The first-ever Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party™ will descend on San Diego September 24 and 25 in the second stop on the show’s West Coast tour at Pechanga Arena (formally known as the San Diego Sports Arena), located at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. San Diego, CA. The thrilling new experience brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot®, and more, plus making its Monster Truck debut is the all-new Gunkster™.
northcountydailystar.com
Coaster Train Vs. Vehicle
On 9/6/22, around 12:30 AM, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a Northbound Coaster train in the City of San Diego. The vehicle made a wrong way turn onto the tracks in the 3800 Block of Sorrento Valley Blvd. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was able to exit the vehicle prior to the collision. There were no reported injuries from the passengers on the Coaster Train.
