Dozens of fans escorted out of Snapdragon stadium due to heat related illnesses

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The long-awaited opening of San Diego State’s new Snapdragon Stadium couldn’t have been worse. The problems with the stadium’s open-air design were made clear by the heat wave, as temperatures neared 100 degrees. There is essentially no shade in the entire stadium and many fans were taken in for medical attention as they battled heat related illnesses.
News 8 KFMB

Massive turnout at Snapdragon Stadium could mean big parking issues

SAN DIEGO — With a massive turnout expected for Saturday's opening game at Snapdragon Stadium, Aztecs fans can also expect huge parking challenges as well. The lots at Snapdragon Stadium will open five hours before kick-off, but be forewarned: parking there will be at a premium. For San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Famous head pokes above freeway wall!

Driving north on Interstate 5 near Old Town, have you glimpsed the top of a huge head poking over the freeway wall? Just past the Courtyard by Marriott?. It’s the curly-haired head of Michelangelo’s famous sculpture David!. The Head of David mural was painted on the side of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Giant jaguar spotted near San Diego freeway!

For the past several weeks, a gigantic jaguar has been spotted in Barrio Logan! It lurks right next to Interstate 5, just south of the ramps to the Coronado Bay Bridge. The giant Jaguar mural was recently painted on the side of a building by the artists of Ground Floor Murals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Weather: How Long Will the Heat Wave Last?

An excessive heat warning that has gripped San Diego County with unseasonably warm temperatures has been extended through the end of the week, but may be followed by a chance of rain. The National Weather Service extended its warning for the coast through 8 p.m. Friday as the county continues...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Japanese Fried Chicken Concept Naegi Set To Open In San Diego's North County

Opening today in San Diego's North County is Naegi, a fast-casual Japanese fried chicken concept from the owner of critically-acclaimed Matsu restaurant. Last year, we broke the news that San Diego Chef William Eick had finally secured a location for his highly-anticipated Matsu Japanese-inspired fine dining concept, taking over the 2,400 square-foot space in Oceanside long occupied by Flying Pig Pub. Since opening last summer, Eick has earned rave reviews and is on track for Michelin-star recognition for his Japanese fine dining restaurant and is now ready to open a brick-and-mortar location of sister eatery Naegi (meaning "sapling" in Japanese), which previously operated as a pop-up concept.
OCEANSIDE, CA
presidiosentinel.com

The 2022 Bob Stall Chevrolet La Mesa Oktoberfest is Back

Since 1973, La Mesa Oktoberfest has been attracting attendees from across San Diego and Southern California for 3 FREE days of festive live music, including Oompa bands, tons of top-notch German food, and of course, steins filled to the brim with German & Craft beer! The Munich-inspired festivities will be returning to the La Mesa Village on Friday, September 30, Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2 as the quaint streets set the scene for the largest German celebration San Diego has to offer. Grab your steins and get ready to “Prost!” (Cheers!), because there is a libation to satisfy the taste of every Mann or Frau at this year’s Oktoberfest. Top off a perfect day soaking in the La Mesa sun with three fully loaded biergartens featuring non-stop performances by local and regional bands for young and old alike with German Polka bands, indie rock jams, brass musicians and more! A Biergarten Pass is only $5 (kids are free) and gives you access to all three unique gartens. Guests will want to come hungry and enjoy a wide variety of traditional German food, giant pretzels, bratwurst, schnitzel, and other delicious delights in the food court.
LA MESA, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party™

The first-ever Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party™ will descend on San Diego September 24 and 25 in the second stop on the show’s West Coast tour at Pechanga Arena (formally known as the San Diego Sports Arena), located at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. San Diego, CA. The thrilling new experience brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot®, and more, plus making its Monster Truck debut is the all-new Gunkster™.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Coaster Train Vs. Vehicle

On 9/6/22, around 12:30 AM, deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station’s Transit Enforcement Unit responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a Northbound Coaster train in the City of San Diego. The vehicle made a wrong way turn onto the tracks in the 3800 Block of Sorrento Valley Blvd. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was able to exit the vehicle prior to the collision. There were no reported injuries from the passengers on the Coaster Train.
SAN DIEGO, CA

