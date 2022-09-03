ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Fugitive arrested in Providence in connection to theft case

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Providence fugitive is now facing several new charges after officers say they found him hiding in a home. Officers went to a house in the 500 block of Saint Bernard Street Tuesday to find 34-year-old William Grider. They say he was wanted in Hopkins County...
PROVIDENCE, KY
14news.com

Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a woman is facing charges after crashing her vehicle into the Dollar Tree on East Diamond Avenue. That happened Monday evening. An affidavit shows 27-year-old Brittany Deener told officers she didn’t realize the lane ended and overcorrected, hitting a support beam. Authorities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

KSP names possible shooter in Smith Mills investigation

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are still investigating the deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Smith Mills. It happened at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West. Troopers tell us that when they arrived, they found Arianna Ziebell and Joshua Mallory outside with gunshot wounds.
SMITH MILLS, KY
WTWO/WAWV

EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Evansville crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Child shot on Garvin Street identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the September 4 death of a 6 year old child. Officials say the child has been identified as Malachi Copeland of Evansville. Authorities say an autopsy determined he died from a single gunshot wound to the head. ORIGINAL STORY […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Case closed for missing 90-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend was found, authorities say. 90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala. Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his […]
RICHMOND, KY
vincennespbs.org

Child removed from fathers care after arrest

Jasper police arrested a French Lick resident on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel where a juvenile was reported to be unattended. Police arrived to find the child in the custody of his father, 43-year-old Albert Apple. It was determined Apple was possibly under the influence...
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Carmi Police Department has moved to a new location

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – The Carmi Police Department (CPD) has moved to its new office location at 703 Oak Street. CPD says its phone number is still 618-382-4633, and it will continue to utilize the White County Sheriff’s Department for central dispatching. Police note that although the police department is working from the new location, […]
CARMI, IL
WEHT/WTVW

“Active situation” ends in Smith Mills

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, a large law enforcement presence was spotted on KY-136 in Smith Mills. A portion of the road was blocked off to traffic, and Trooper Corey King told us it was an “active situation”. Trooper King said authorities believed there was a barricaded man in a house, possibly with […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week. Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office lists this case […]
UTICA, KY
wevv.com

Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Identities released of people killed in murder-suicide

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The three people who passed away in the Smith Mills shooting over the weekend have been identified. Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the deaths on Labor Day, two days after the murder-suicide. Authorities released these names Monday afternoon: Arianna L. Ziebell, 26 of Henderson, KY Joshua L. Mallory, 42 of Henderson, KY Mason […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills

Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
SMITH MILLS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: Wreck at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road with injury

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) tweeted an alert for people in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Law enforcement officials say there’s been a single vehicle injury crash at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Deputies say the driver sustained a leg injury and was taken […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Investigation underway after juvenile shot in Evansville

An investigation is underway in Evansville after a Juvenile was shot. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Garvin Street and Sweetser Avenue for shots fired Sunday night. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital. No other...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Juvenile Dies After Playing With Loaded Gun

Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Garvin Street around 8:45 Sunday night after reports of shots fired. Once Officers secured the scene they learned that a juvenile had been playing with a gun when it accidentally went off striking them. The child was taken to the hospital...
EVANSVILLE, IN

