14news.com
Fugitive arrested in Providence in connection to theft case
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Providence fugitive is now facing several new charges after officers say they found him hiding in a home. Officers went to a house in the 500 block of Saint Bernard Street Tuesday to find 34-year-old William Grider. They say he was wanted in Hopkins County...
14news.com
Police: Woman arrested after crashing into Evansville Dollar Tree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a woman is facing charges after crashing her vehicle into the Dollar Tree on East Diamond Avenue. That happened Monday evening. An affidavit shows 27-year-old Brittany Deener told officers she didn’t realize the lane ended and overcorrected, hitting a support beam. Authorities...
14news.com
KSP names possible shooter in Smith Mills investigation
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are still investigating the deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Smith Mills. It happened at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West. Troopers tell us that when they arrived, they found Arianna Ziebell and Joshua Mallory outside with gunshot wounds.
EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Evansville crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
Child shot on Garvin Street identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the September 4 death of a 6 year old child. Officials say the child has been identified as Malachi Copeland of Evansville. Authorities say an autopsy determined he died from a single gunshot wound to the head. ORIGINAL STORY […]
14news.com
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
UPDATE: Case closed for missing 90-year-old man
RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend was found, authorities say. 90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala. Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his […]
New details revealed in Smith Mills shooting
SMITH MILLS, Ky (WEHT) - Sources close to the families of one of the three people killed during a shooting in Smith Mills over the weekend has provided more details in the ongoing investigation.
vincennespbs.org
Child removed from fathers care after arrest
Jasper police arrested a French Lick resident on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel where a juvenile was reported to be unattended. Police arrived to find the child in the custody of his father, 43-year-old Albert Apple. It was determined Apple was possibly under the influence...
Coroner: Woman drowned in Daviess County pond
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner has ruled drowning as the primary cause of death for the woman found in the Utica area last week.
The Carmi Police Department has moved to a new location
CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – The Carmi Police Department (CPD) has moved to its new office location at 703 Oak Street. CPD says its phone number is still 618-382-4633, and it will continue to utilize the White County Sheriff’s Department for central dispatching. Police note that although the police department is working from the new location, […]
“Active situation” ends in Smith Mills
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, a large law enforcement presence was spotted on KY-136 in Smith Mills. A portion of the road was blocked off to traffic, and Trooper Corey King told us it was an “active situation”. Trooper King said authorities believed there was a barricaded man in a house, possibly with […]
Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week. Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office lists this case […]
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
Identities released of people killed in murder-suicide
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The three people who passed away in the Smith Mills shooting over the weekend have been identified. Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the deaths on Labor Day, two days after the murder-suicide. Authorities released these names Monday afternoon: Arianna L. Ziebell, 26 of Henderson, KY Joshua L. Mallory, 42 of Henderson, KY Mason […]
wevv.com
KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills
Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
KSP: 3 dead in shooting at Smith Mills
The Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of three people at a residence in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in the Smith Mills community of Henderson County.
VCSO: Wreck at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road with injury
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) tweeted an alert for people in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Law enforcement officials say there’s been a single vehicle injury crash at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Deputies say the driver sustained a leg injury and was taken […]
wevv.com
Investigation underway after juvenile shot in Evansville
An investigation is underway in Evansville after a Juvenile was shot. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Garvin Street and Sweetser Avenue for shots fired Sunday night. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital. No other...
104.1 WIKY
Juvenile Dies After Playing With Loaded Gun
Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Garvin Street around 8:45 Sunday night after reports of shots fired. Once Officers secured the scene they learned that a juvenile had been playing with a gun when it accidentally went off striking them. The child was taken to the hospital...
