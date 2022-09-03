ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Mom Posts Back to School Picture From Daughter’s Grave

Instead of putting a new backpack and purple outfit on her daughter Amerie for the first day of school, Kimberly Garcia took to Twitter Tuesday to share a photo from her final resting place. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was approaching her last days in the fourth grade when she was gunned down in May during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was the first of 21 victims to be buried from the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. “You should be on your way to 5th grade today. It kills me that you won’t ever get to...
saobserver.com

UVALDE BACK TO SCHOOL- ‘INCORRIGIBLE GOVERNOR’

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released the following statement as students in Uvalde CISD return back to school for the 2022-2023 school year:. “Today was supposed to look different from how it does. “By today, we hoped to have given the heartbroken families of Uvalde the smallest modicum of...
ValleyCentral

RGV school districts unite with Uvalde CISD

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Uvalde students returned to school for the first time on Tuesday since the May shooting.  School districts across Texas stood in solidarity with the Uvalde community by wearing the school colors of maroon and white. Teresa Trdla, the principal at Victor Fields Elementary at McAllen ISD said she is happy to […]
iheart.com

Internal Email Admits DPS Failure In Uvalde

The head of one of the largest police departments in Texas is admitting his agency failed during the mass school shooting in Uvalde. A report says Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw is admitting his agency is one of several that failed to adequately respond to the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died.
CBS DFW

Photos: First day of school in Uvalde

Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack...
nbc16.com

Governor's office in Texas, DPS knew radios in Uvalde were failing

SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — Emails obtained by KABB show that leaders in three Texas counties, including Uvalde, asked for help from the governor's office and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw at least seven years prior to a mass shooting at an elementary school. The emails date...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Here's how far safety, security upgrades have come at Uvalde CISD campuses

UVALDE, Texas — Throughout the summer, Uvalde CISD worked with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center to conduct a safety and security audit for the district. Among the changes made this year are non-scalable perimeter fencing, new cameras, and a single entrance passageway. But a...
fox26houston.com

Anti-Texas billboard in California sparks comments- What's Your Point?

HOUTON - "Disrespectful"....at the very least. "Outright despicable" is more on target, in my opinion. These billboards in San Francisco urging Californians not to move to Texas - with the message "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde." Other than shamelessly attempting to exploit the murder of 19 children and two...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
epbusinessjournal.com

Authorities report nine drowning victims after deadly Rio Grande crossing

On Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that nine migrants had died while trying to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass. “Authorities report nine drowning victims after deadly Rio Grande crossing” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
EAGLE PASS, TX

