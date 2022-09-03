Read full article on original website
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with wounded teacher
As Uvalde families prepare to return to school on Tuesday, survivors continue to heal physically and emotionally as parents call for accountability and gun safety.
Uvalde Mom Posts Back to School Picture From Daughter’s Grave
Instead of putting a new backpack and purple outfit on her daughter Amerie for the first day of school, Kimberly Garcia took to Twitter Tuesday to share a photo from her final resting place. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was approaching her last days in the fourth grade when she was gunned down in May during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was the first of 21 victims to be buried from the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. “You should be on your way to 5th grade today. It kills me that you won’t ever get to...
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers send messages of hope to Uvalde community as UCISD starts new school year
The new school year starts Tuesday for Uvalde CISD, and while the first day of class is typically a time of excitement, nerves and maybe a little bit of anxiety for students, parents and teachers — the emotions are intensified for the community of Uvalde. Last year’s school year...
Robb Elementary School may be demolished. Here's what happened to schools after other horrifying attacks
The trauma after a school massacre may be too overwhelming for survivors to even think about returning to class. But at some point, classes must resume. Now, questions abound as to whether or when a school devastated by carnage should reopen.
saobserver.com
UVALDE BACK TO SCHOOL- ‘INCORRIGIBLE GOVERNOR’
Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa released the following statement as students in Uvalde CISD return back to school for the 2022-2023 school year:. “Today was supposed to look different from how it does. “By today, we hoped to have given the heartbroken families of Uvalde the smallest modicum of...
KIII TV3
Uvalde students return to school Tuesday for the first time since the Robb Elementary tragedy
UVALDE, Texas — More than three months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, Uvalde CISD students and staff will return to the classroom for the new school year. Robb Elementary was closed after a gunman entered a 4th grade classroom and killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24. It happened during the last week of the 2021-2022 school year.
RGV school districts unite with Uvalde CISD
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Uvalde students returned to school for the first time on Tuesday since the May shooting. School districts across Texas stood in solidarity with the Uvalde community by wearing the school colors of maroon and white. Teresa Trdla, the principal at Victor Fields Elementary at McAllen ISD said she is happy to […]
tejanonation.net
Palomino Fest returns after two-year hiatus with Uvalde Strong message, donates to victims of school shooting
Palomino Fest returned to Uvalde, Texas, after being canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As usual, Grammy winners Los Palominos performed for the finale of the annual Labor Day weekend event, which donated $25,000 to the victims and families of the Robb Elementary school shooting in May.
iheart.com
Internal Email Admits DPS Failure In Uvalde
The head of one of the largest police departments in Texas is admitting his agency failed during the mass school shooting in Uvalde. A report says Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw is admitting his agency is one of several that failed to adequately respond to the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died.
Castroville takes pride in history, culture of the ‘Little Alsace of Texas'
Here's why the Alamo City should take note.
Active shooter policy changed in wake of Uvalde, according to DPS emails
Newly obtained emails from the Texas Department of Public Safety director show the agency has changed its active shooter policy following the school shooting in Uvalde where 19 kids and two teachers were murdered.
KSAT 12
‘We have some very powerful kids’: Speculation grows for another Uvalde walkout
UVALDE – School starts on Tuesday for the students of Uvalde CISD -- it’s the first time they’ll be back in the classroom since the shooting at Robb Elementary took 21 innocent lives. The months that have followed have been filled with anger, heartbreak, and calls for...
Photos: First day of school in Uvalde
Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack on Tuesday. Students in Uvalde returned to class for the first time since the deadly May 24 attack...
MSNBC
'It's a whole town in trauma' TX State Senator on returning to school in Uvalde
José Díaz-Balart spoke with Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez about the challenges faced by families in Uvalde, TX, as student return to school.Sept. 5, 2022.
nbc16.com
Governor's office in Texas, DPS knew radios in Uvalde were failing
SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — Emails obtained by KABB show that leaders in three Texas counties, including Uvalde, asked for help from the governor's office and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw at least seven years prior to a mass shooting at an elementary school. The emails date...
KHOU
Here's how far safety, security upgrades have come at Uvalde CISD campuses
UVALDE, Texas — Throughout the summer, Uvalde CISD worked with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center to conduct a safety and security audit for the district. Among the changes made this year are non-scalable perimeter fencing, new cameras, and a single entrance passageway. But a...
fox26houston.com
Anti-Texas billboard in California sparks comments- What's Your Point?
HOUTON - "Disrespectful"....at the very least. "Outright despicable" is more on target, in my opinion. These billboards in San Francisco urging Californians not to move to Texas - with the message "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde." Other than shamelessly attempting to exploit the murder of 19 children and two...
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
WATCH: ‘Fierce’ Rio Grande nearly swallows migrants trying to cross at Eagle Pass
A group of migrants screamed and flailed as a woman nearly went under as she tried to cross the swollen Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Mexico, into Eagle Pass, Texas on Sunday night.
epbusinessjournal.com
Authorities report nine drowning victims after deadly Rio Grande crossing
On Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that nine migrants had died while trying to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass. “Authorities report nine drowning victims after deadly Rio Grande crossing” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
