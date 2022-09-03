Read full article on original website
Spotty storms letting up...for now
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After storms plagued us off and on through the holiday weekend and into the start of our short work week, we’ve got a brief reprieve from the stormy weather...at least for most. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our stationary boundary continues to move back southward through...
Trending drier for a few days before rain chances return this weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While fog could hang with us for the next few mornings, it looks like the rain chances are heading down, at least for now. The fog will be thick and dense for some this morning, so be careful as you head out the door. For those of you who are not seeing fog, you will see clouds and some stray rain chances as we start out in the upper 60s this morning. Skies will gradually clear to some sunshine by the afternoon hours and the temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to right around 80. Dewpoints start their downward trek later today and tonight with the mainly dry cold front, so it should start to feel better later.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy Labor Day across the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. We are also watching out for patchy fog tonight, especially late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch in effect through Monday night
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A soggy Labor Day is on tap across the mountains with several rounds of rain likely. A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday night. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Tonight through Monday night. Scattered showers and storms are likely across...
Pike County road closed due to rock slide
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Pikeville Public Safety announced Bypass Road, also known as KY 1460, is closed. In a Facebook post, they said the closing is due to a rock slide near Phyllis Lane covering both lanes of the road. Fire units are currently on the scene. The...
Golden Alert issued for missing 93-year-old man
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Emergency Management officials issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Officials tell WYMT that Leonard Nickles, 93, was last seen at People’s Bank in Martin around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen driving a 2003 silver GMC Envoy SUV. Nickles...
Travel trailers delivered to flood victims in eastern Kentucky
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The widespread flooding that hit eastern Kentucky took a lot of homes. Some people have been sleeping in tents, even in their cars and vans since the late July flooding. State and federal officials say help is arriving, and even help has poured in from...
Woman details home damage, caring for elderly father during eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floods swept through eastern Kentucky six weeks ago, devastating multiple communities including Hazard. Heather Davidson, who lives in Hazard with her father, Isaac Eversole, joined her fiancé to help provide around the clock care for Eversole, who is in hospice. "He's in the end stages...
The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning
Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
‘There’s a light at the end of the tunnel’: Buckhorn gets funding for new water plant
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced nearly $9 million in funding for a new water plant in Buckhorn on Tuesday. The flood-ravaged community is still under a boil water advisory after more than one month. “They’ve experienced, not only this time, but also in the past, to no...
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
Missing person reported in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
Federal, state officials bring some good news to eastern Kentucky communities
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Federal, state and local officials gathered at Perry County Park in Hazard on Tuesday to announce the award of more than $11.6 million for four projects to improve infrastructure, public safety and water treatment in Perry County, even beyond recovery from the historic July flooding.
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers continue to help clean up parts of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse are continuing to clean up parts of eastern Kentucky from July’s historic floods, and they aren’t taking a day off just because it’s Labor Day. “I know this is a holiday but I can’t think of a better...
Judge Executive: Rebuilding bridges after recent flooding could take years
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson said 153 bridges were destroyed after the flash flooding in late July. “You know, it’s going to take some time to rebuild these bridges,” he said. “We have to start with one and we have to finish with one.”
Mountain Parkway back open in Clark County after deadly accident
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a serious incident in Clark County. We’re told it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway at the 4 mile marker, not far from the entrance to the parkway at I-64. The Clark County Coroner told us...
COVID-19 pandemic inspires two Southeast Kentuckians to open 24-hour gym in Whitley County
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The pandemic was a catalyst for many Americans to start a project or business they have always wanted to, which is what happened for Tanner Broughton and Lauren Lambdin of Knox County. “When COVID really hit, especially for Southeastern Kentucky, health, diabetes, everything, especially mental health...
Officials remind drivers to stay safe around school buses on EKY roads
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With children returning to classrooms across the region, officials are reminding folks to pay close attention when driving near school buses, especially when kids are getting on or off of buses. “When you see those yellow lights flashing, we’re getting ready to make a stop and...
Human remains found in burned structure in Lee County
An investigation is underway in Lee County after authorities found human remains in a burned structure.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Alyssa McCoy
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Alyssa McCoy. Alyssa graduated from Martin County High School, where she held a 4.37 GPA. McCoy was a member of the Student Council and was captain of the varsity volleyball team. Congratulations, Alyssa!
