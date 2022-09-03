ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Spotty storms letting up...for now

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After storms plagued us off and on through the holiday weekend and into the start of our short work week, we’ve got a brief reprieve from the stormy weather...at least for most. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our stationary boundary continues to move back southward through...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Trending drier for a few days before rain chances return this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While fog could hang with us for the next few mornings, it looks like the rain chances are heading down, at least for now. The fog will be thick and dense for some this morning, so be careful as you head out the door. For those of you who are not seeing fog, you will see clouds and some stray rain chances as we start out in the upper 60s this morning. Skies will gradually clear to some sunshine by the afternoon hours and the temperatures should stay in the upper 70s to right around 80. Dewpoints start their downward trek later today and tonight with the mainly dry cold front, so it should start to feel better later.
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Soggy Labor Day across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. Scattered showers stick around into tonight, and some of those could be heavy. We are also watching out for patchy fog tonight, especially late tonight and early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s.
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch in effect through Monday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A soggy Labor Day is on tap across the mountains with several rounds of rain likely. A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday night. Stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Tonight through Monday night. Scattered showers and storms are likely across...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#
wymt.com

Pike County road closed due to rock slide

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Pikeville Public Safety announced Bypass Road, also known as KY 1460, is closed. In a Facebook post, they said the closing is due to a rock slide near Phyllis Lane covering both lanes of the road. Fire units are currently on the scene. The...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for missing 93-year-old man

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Emergency Management officials issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Officials tell WYMT that Leonard Nickles, 93, was last seen at People’s Bank in Martin around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. He was last seen driving a 2003 silver GMC Envoy SUV. Nickles...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Travel trailers delivered to flood victims in eastern Kentucky

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The widespread flooding that hit eastern Kentucky took a lot of homes. Some people have been sleeping in tents, even in their cars and vans since the late July flooding. State and federal officials say help is arriving, and even help has poured in from...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
outsidemagazine

The Historic Kentucky Floods Were a Waking Nightmare—and They’re Only the Beginning

Level-up your adventures with the leading backcountry maps and navigation tools. Download Gaia GPS. Sometime around one in the morning on July 28, Matthew Parsons, poet and musician, arrived at the door in a rain jacket, cargo shorts, and crocs. Drenched and wild-eyed, he looked like a fisherman who’d survived a storm out at sea. He told those of us still awake that Troublesome Creek was rising, and the cars parked under the bridge were in danger of washing away; his own was flooded up to the headlights, unreachable. Thunder echoed through the hills, lightning flashed and lit up the black sky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
BARDSTOWN, KY
wymt.com

Missing person reported in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Officials remind drivers to stay safe around school buses on EKY roads

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With children returning to classrooms across the region, officials are reminding folks to pay close attention when driving near school buses, especially when kids are getting on or off of buses. “When you see those yellow lights flashing, we’re getting ready to make a stop and...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Alyssa McCoy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Alyssa McCoy. Alyssa graduated from Martin County High School, where she held a 4.37 GPA. McCoy was a member of the Student Council and was captain of the varsity volleyball team. Congratulations, Alyssa!
HAZARD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy