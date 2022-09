GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A New York man has been arrested and charged with killing a law enforcement officer in Maryland more than 50 years ago, police said Wednesday. Larry David Smith, 70, admitted to shooting Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall in 1971 when police detectives interviewed him in New York last Thursday, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release.

