Bristol Zoo shuts its doors as tearful visitors and staff say a final goodbye

By Gina Kalsi
The Independent
 4 days ago

Visitors and staff were in tears as Bristol Zoo shut its doors for the last time after 186 years.

Scores of people gathered outside the entrance on Saturday to watch the last visitors walk out through the doors and to wave goodbye to the much-loved Clifton landmark.

Many also took pictures with a new plaque which was placed on the entrance gate and reads: “On 3 September 2022 Bristol Zoo Gardens, the world’s oldest provincial zoo, closed after 186 years. Thank you for the memories.”

The crowd shouted three cheers for staff as they took a group photo in front of the plaque.

Jade Money, 30, worked at Bristol Zoo for nine years, and the retail assistant has been on maternity leave for the last year, coming back for the last day.

She told the PA news agency: “All morning I’ve been crying, we just had to get behind (the desk) and get on with the day. I just constantly get goose pimples from it. It’s so emotional.

“(I’ll miss) the lions roaring every morning – when I used to come in the morning for work they used to roar. I’m going to miss that, waking us all up ready for our day.

“I never thought this place would shut, I thought I was going to retire here.”

The zoo, which has been at the site since 1836, making it the fifth oldest in the world, had customers queuing at 7.45am for when the doors opened at 9am.

It has opened an hour early for the last three days due to an increased number of visitors.

The zoo has had more than 90 million people visitors, and will be moving in 2024 to a new site at the Wild Place Project, near junction 17 of the M5 motorway.

The Clifton site is 12 acres and the new one is 136 acres.

The Independent

The Independent

