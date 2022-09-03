ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult

JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
Outsider.com

LeBron James Slapped With $10 Million Lawsuit

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among those being sued $10 million for allegedly stealing “intellectual property rights” to the film “Black Ice.”. In addition, Maverick Carter, James’ business partner, along with rappers Drake and Future are defendants in the lawsuit. “Black Ice” is about a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, per the New York Post. Billy Hunter, former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), served the lawsuit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Racy Outfit Admission

Bodysuits are apparently a no-go for Erin Andrews moving forward... Andrews, FOX's No. 1 sideline reporter for the National Football League, opened up about her bodysuit struggles during a recent preseason game. The former Florida Gators dancer has a "long torso" which can, well, cause some issues with the bodysuit...
NFL
Yardbarker

Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."

The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal gives his uncle's home a supersized makeover on 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to giving back. It's not uncommon to hear of the four-time NBA champion paying for a stranger's groceries, picking up the tab for an entire restaurant or even paying for someone's engagement ring while out shopping. Shaq's kindness reaches far and wide, and in his latest example of generosity the big man is helping lead a renovation project for a family member who played a key role early on in his NBA career.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Los Angeles Lakers Land Kevin Love In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For some NBA fans, the offseason is every bit as enjoyable as the season itself. Certainly, there’s no shortage of intrigue around the league during the summer. Of course, transactions can occur right up to the trade deadline. Often enough, they do. Still, the summer is a time when teams are getting their affairs in order. The league’s contenders pursue win-now pieces, while its worst teams angle for young players and first-round picks. Often, there’s a whirlwind of activity in the summer.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 OG "Chicago"

Part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 collection, the Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” serves as a retro of the original 1986 release. Sported by Michael Jordan during the early years of his basketball career, the shoe expresses the classic mix of “White/Varsity Red/Black.”. The Air Jordan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Terry Rozier In Major Trade Scenario

Time doesn’t wait for anyone. It marches forward. You’d probably like to stop it, but more than any NBA superstar, time is unstoppable. Of course, the NBA’s superstars are all too familiar with that fact. NBA players age in something resembling dog years. A 36-year-old man isn’t...
NBA
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy & Quando Rondo Reportedly Going On Tour Together

NBA YoungBoy’s dreams of a nationwide tour are coming to fruition with Quando Rondo riding shotgun. During an Instagram Live session on Friday (September 2), YoungBoy’s manager Alex Junnier responded to fan questions about what cities would be part of the tour while also giving away Rondo’s inclusion.
CHICAGO, IL
Whiskey Riff

Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game

I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CLEMSON, SC
