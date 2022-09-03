Special Weather Statement issued for South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-09-07 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Seek medical assistance. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Today, temperatures up to 100 expected. Tomorrow, temperatures up to 100 expected and up to 103 possible in the lower elevations. * WHERE...The urban corridor north of the Palmer Divide, including the Denver metro area, Fort Collins, Boulder and Greeley. * WHEN...Today, from 10 AM to 6 PM MDT. Tomorrow, from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses, especially for those working or exercising outdoors during the heat of the day.

