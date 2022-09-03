Man dies after being hit by semi-truck pulling liquid nitrogen tank in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A man driving a pickup truck died early Saturday morning after being hit by a semi-truck, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

On September 3, at 2:22 a.m., the man was driving a Nissan truck, pulling a small trailer southbound on SR-191 at milepost 149 in Grand County.

“For unknown reasons,” authorities say the driver of the Nissan pulled to the right shoulder, and then made a U-turn.

Consequently, the Nissan was struck by a semi-truck pulling a tank of liquid nitrogen, according to the report.

The driver of the Nissan sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck reportedly received no injuries as a result of the crash.

No further information is currently available.

