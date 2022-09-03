ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

High octane O’Gorman at full throttle in Dakota Bowl win over Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 44th Annual Bob Burns Dakota Bowl saw offense from the home O’Gorman Knights that the previous 43 likely never have. A week after putting up 56 in a win at then-top ranked Brandon Valley the Knights offense was peddle to the mettle again on Saturday night against west side rival Roosevelt, throttling the Riders 62-27 in front of a sold out McEneaney Field crowd.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Three-time golfer champ commits to 2022 Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A three-time major champion is the latest golfer to commit to Sanford International. On Sept. 12-18 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, high-profile golfer Padraig Harrington will be competing in the Sanford International for the first time, according to a press release from Sanford Health. Harrington is currently ranked second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. In 12 starts this season on the PGA Tour Champions, Harrington has two victories and eight top-10 performances, including a win at the U.S. Senior Open Championship in June.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Lead, SD
Local
Iowa Sports
State
South Dakota State
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Brookings, SD
Football
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
KELOLAND TV

Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return

If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stiegelmeier
KELOLAND TV

POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

North Sioux Falls incident; first medical marijuana store opens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating an incident in the northern part of the city. The Attorney General’s Office says it is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hawkeyes#Sdsu#Fcs
KELOLAND TV

Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police on scene of incident in north central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a large police presence outside of a north Sioux Falls apartment complex Monday night. Police were called to the area around 10 p.m. We hope to learn more about the incident at Tuesday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m. You can watch that live here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nwestiowa.com

Inwood native, husband run theatre company

SIOUX FALLS, SD—Tami Grosvenor started shining a light on the musical theatre work of her husband, Brent, 25 years ago in what’s since become a cross country career for the creative Christian couple. “He’s the actor, and I do all the technical stuff,” said Tami, a 53-year-old Inwood...
INWOOD, IA
wnax.com

SD Legislators Face Mounting Prison Costs

A task force focused on the costs of new prison space in South Dakota made some recommendations at their meeting this week. The “Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund” has been working from a consultants report that suggests spending up to six hundred million dollars for new prisons in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy