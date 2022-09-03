Read full article on original website
Related
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 6
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 5 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
dakotanewsnow.com
High octane O’Gorman at full throttle in Dakota Bowl win over Roosevelt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 44th Annual Bob Burns Dakota Bowl saw offense from the home O’Gorman Knights that the previous 43 likely never have. A week after putting up 56 in a win at then-top ranked Brandon Valley the Knights offense was peddle to the mettle again on Saturday night against west side rival Roosevelt, throttling the Riders 62-27 in front of a sold out McEneaney Field crowd.
dakotanewsnow.com
Three-time golfer champ commits to 2022 Sanford International
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A three-time major champion is the latest golfer to commit to Sanford International. On Sept. 12-18 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, high-profile golfer Padraig Harrington will be competing in the Sanford International for the first time, according to a press release from Sanford Health. Harrington is currently ranked second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. In 12 starts this season on the PGA Tour Champions, Harrington has two victories and eight top-10 performances, including a win at the U.S. Senior Open Championship in June.
Bergen Reilly starts in Team USA’s win over Canada
O'Gorman senior Bergen Reilly was invited to play with the U.S. National Volleyball team in the Pan Am Final Six which is being held in the Dominican Republic. She started in Team USA's 3-0 sweep of Canada on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is ‘Junk Fest at the Nest’ in Sioux Falls?
Saturday (September 10) is a big day for artisans in the Sioux Empire. Not only will the 2022 Sioux Empire Sidewalk Arts Festival be going on around the Washington Pavilion downtown, but it's also the day the 12th annual "Fall Junk Fest at the Nest" happens. Junk Fest at the...
KELOLAND TV
Student parking at Sioux Falls Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Driving to school may be considered a rite of passage for teens. That happens earlier in South Dakota than in other states. The state licenses drivers, with some restrictions, at 14. In 2020, there were 5,860 licensed female drivers under 16 in South Dakota,...
siouxfalls.business
Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return
If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
kiwaradio.com
George Man Taken To Sioux Falls Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa– A George man was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of George was driving a 2014 Dodge pickup eastbound on B40 (390th Street), about four miles west of Sioux Center. They tell us that 62-year-old Mark Sneller of Sioux Center was northbound on Fig Avenue in a 1995 International semi.
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
POET, JDS Industries give $25,000 to slaughterhouse campaign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group looking to ban slaughterhouses from the city limits of Sioux Falls reported raising $90,000 in its first campaign finance disclosure report released Tuesday. Smart Growth Sioux Falls, a municipal ballot question committee, filed the documents at 4:31 p.m. CT with the city...
KELOLAND TV
Governor Noem defends her use of the state airplane
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota governor Kristi Noem wants to silence her critics on a number of political issues, including her use of the state airplane, CRT and whether or not she’s planning to run for higher office. Over the past few months, KELOLAND News has...
newscenter1.tv
IT’S CORN: “Corn Kid” visits Children’s Museum of South Dakota
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The corn craze made it’s way to the Corn Palace Saturday. Corn Kid, also known as Tariq, paid a visit to Mitchell earlier with South Dakota Tourism naming him a “corn-bassador.”. NewsCenter1’s Anya Mueller met Tariq in Brookings where he was checking out the...
KELOLAND TV
North Sioux Falls incident; first medical marijuana store opens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating an incident in the northern part of the city. The Attorney General’s Office says it is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
dakotanewsnow.com
Governor Noem’s comments on Sioux Falls pork processing plant spark reaction
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Agriculture is the heartbeat of our state, and when there’s a chance for a cooperative to create a pork processing plant, it could be a win for everyone. There is one item of concern, though, and that’s the location. “I just want...
KELOLAND TV
Group opposing pork plant will release campaign finance details Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group leading opposition to a new pork plant in northeastern Sioux Falls said it will share financial details for the first time on Tuesday. Campaign finance disclosures required by the Sioux Falls city code requires ballot question committees to submit finance disclosure statements within three business days from “the last business day of each month during the 90-day period immediately preceding the election.”
KELOLAND TV
Police on scene of incident in north central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a large police presence outside of a north Sioux Falls apartment complex Monday night. Police were called to the area around 10 p.m. We hope to learn more about the incident at Tuesday’s police briefing at 10:30 a.m. You can watch that live here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One person killed in east South Dakota shooting
Kingsbury County Sheriff Steve Strande told sister station KELOLAND News one person was shot and killed Sunday morning at a home in Arlington.
nwestiowa.com
Inwood native, husband run theatre company
SIOUX FALLS, SD—Tami Grosvenor started shining a light on the musical theatre work of her husband, Brent, 25 years ago in what’s since become a cross country career for the creative Christian couple. “He’s the actor, and I do all the technical stuff,” said Tami, a 53-year-old Inwood...
wnax.com
SD Legislators Face Mounting Prison Costs
A task force focused on the costs of new prison space in South Dakota made some recommendations at their meeting this week. The “Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund” has been working from a consultants report that suggests spending up to six hundred million dollars for new prisons in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Arnolds Park roller coaster rolls into revamp work
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The iconic wooden roller coaster at Arnolds Park Amusement Park in northwest Iowa, will roll into construction tomorrow, Sept. 6, the amusement park said Sunday. The the final phase of refurbishment project of the The Legend coaster will include the lift hill, chain drive,...
Comments / 0