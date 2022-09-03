Read full article on original website
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
CBS Sports
College football top 25: Delaware climbs into top 10 of FCS Power Rankings following upset over Navy
There's nothing that welcomes back college football more than FCS-over-FBS victories in Week 1, and we got two of those last weekend with Delaware's 14-7 win over Navy and William & Mary's 41-24 drubbing of Charlotte. Making his debut as Delaware's coach, Ryan Carty's defense held the Midshipmen to a...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Harry S. Parker Athletic Complex – Salisbury, MD
The Harry S. Parker Athletic Complex is located at 711 West Naylor Mill Road in Salisbury, Maryland. Salisbury is south of Delaware and about 30 miles from Ocean City, Maryland. The athletic complex features 41 acres of fields, including eight baseball / softball fields. There’s also two concession stands, meeting...
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
theanalyst.com
Delaware, William & Mary Rise in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Rankings
CAA Football programs Delaware and William & Mary made gains in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 on Monday, two days after they defeated FBS opponents in their season openers. Delaware, which beat Navy 14-7, posted the biggest jump in the national media poll, rising to No. 10, or a gain of nine spots from the preseason poll. William & Mary went from being unranked to No. 20 following a 41-24 victory over Charlotte.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Former Grand Funk frontman Farner to headline Delaware Vet Fest
Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad, will be performing at Vet Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Town of Whitehall, 801 Mapleton Avenue, outside Middletown. Local band Club Phred will back up Farner. According to event organizer Brian DiSabatino, CEO of EDiS...
proptalk.com
September 2022 Chesapeake Bay Boatshop Reports
Where has the summer gone? About this time of year many of us start to ask ourselves that question. This summer seems like the first more or less “normal” one since 2019. Boatshops are busy, supply chain issues are easing somewhat, and even the spike in fuel prices shows some signs of slacking off. The price of fuel is like the price of crabs. It goes up and comes down, but never as much as it went up. Last month we characterized the mood in the industry as cautiously optimistic and we think that is still true.
delawarepublic.org
Department of Elections excited with early voting results
Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
theconradhowler.org
Wegmans Coming to Delaware!
Wegmans, founded in Rochester NY 1916, now has 107 locations and is welcoming a new location in Wilmington De, right off of Centre rd, only 3 minutes away from the President of the United states’ home in Delaware. The store is the first to open in this state, with the next closest location in Glenn Mills, Pa. Opening day will be on October 26th. Not only will the store be opening on that date but so will their Market Cafe, with many delicious pastries and drinks.
WMDT.com
Cambridge PD officer promoted to Captain
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department recently announced the promotion of one of its own. Shane Hinson was promoted to Captain, and the police department is wishing him the best of luck. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
PhillyBite
The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
Cape Gazette
Primaries set in state, Sussex
Family: Wife Linda; two sons; one daughter; five grandchildren. Education: Bachelor’s degree in history/political science; master’s degree in history/political science. Education teaching certificate. Relevant experience: Former educator up to and including the university graduate school level. He spent most of his life's work later as a CEO/senior executive/owner...
2 students at Delaware State University shot following robbery, officials say
DOVER, Del. (CBS) – Just days after the first day of school, a shooting injured two Delaware State University students. They're both recovering at the hospital.It's been less than a week since classes started at DSU, but students are already concerned for their safety after an early morning shooting on Saturday. "Yes, it happened, but the positive side is we didn't lose a life, so yes, we're still able to celebrate. Yes, we are celebrating that the people that got injured, are still able to go on with their life and still be able to survive," Darrel Muchison Jr., a junior...
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Wins Big With Early Morning Scratch-Off Run
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Sometimes you just wake up with a lucky feeling. That’s how a Lottery player from Upper Marlboro described the events that led to his $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. An early morning trip to an area retailer and two scratch-offs later, the 62-year-old healthcare worker...
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY surprised with new vehicle
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year was recently surprised with a brand new Chevy Equinox. Wicomico High Biology teacher Rebecca Mathews was surprised with the vehicle last week. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Researchers release first-ever report on economic value of Del. Inland Bays
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The Delaware Center for Inland Bays (CIB) and the Delaware Sea Grant College Program are revealing new details about just how crucial Delaware’s Inland Bays are to the local economy. “A real surprise”. According to the first-ever Economic Value of the Delaware Inland Bays...
anglerschannel.com
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
WBOC
Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash
EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
WMDT.com
‘My concern is my Grandfather’s legacy’: Marvel grandson reacts to confederate flag controversy in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Calls for the confederate flag to come down from a local museum in Georgetown continue with the grandson of the museum’s founder speaking out, saying if the Georgetown Historical Society doesn’t take it down the family wants the museum’s name to change. Tom...
WDEL 1150AM
Design work continues for proposed Wilmington I-95 cap
Public input continues to be heard as officials try to decide what should go on top of a proposed cap of I-95 through the heart of Wilmington. The Wilmington Area Planning Council (Wilmapco), DELDOT, and other engineers and architects held the third in a series of workshops, with this one focused on the features of parks that would make up the bulk of the proposed new 12 acres of space from 6th Street to Delaware Avenue.
