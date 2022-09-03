Where has the summer gone? About this time of year many of us start to ask ourselves that question. This summer seems like the first more or less “normal” one since 2019. Boatshops are busy, supply chain issues are easing somewhat, and even the spike in fuel prices shows some signs of slacking off. The price of fuel is like the price of crabs. It goes up and comes down, but never as much as it went up. Last month we characterized the mood in the industry as cautiously optimistic and we think that is still true.

SAINT MICHAELS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO