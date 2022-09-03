Read full article on original website
Related
Damages close Ottawa Park ice rink, officials say repairs are complicated
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the only open air rinks in the region is out of commission currently. The Ottawa Park ice rink was closed after a recent large storm which had winds measuring at 55-60 mph. The city of Toledo's Director of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services Joe...
One person shot outside west Toledo bar early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot outside a west Toledo bar early Thursday. The incident happened on W. Sylvania Ave. and Bowen Rd. outside of the Orchard Inn Bar around 2 a.m. Toledo Police confirmed to WTOL 11 that one person was shot and transported to a local...
sent-trib.com
Updated: West Wooster closed, water shut off due to emergency valve repair
West Wooster Street, between Haskins Road and Winfield Drive, is closed for an emergency repair of a water valve. As of 4 p.m., Bowling Green officials are expecting it to be fixed around 8 p.m. Water has been shut off to impacted addresses along West Wooster, according to a press...
nbc24.com
City leaders break ground on Toledo Trade Center at former North Towne Square Mall site
TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo broke ground on a $70 million dollar industrial park Thursday. The site of the construction will be on the empty lot where the North Towne Square Mall used to be before it was demolished in 2011. "For the last 15 years on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
13abc.com
Wednesday morning Toledo house fire under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are currently investigating a Toledo house fire that suspiciously started Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a fire on Dale Street around 1 a.m. According to TFRD, the fire originated from the back corner of the house. The resident of the house was not home at...
13abc.com
TPS Transportation portal app allows parents to track child's bus ride
Ronnell Isom and Chris Darrington remember their friend Melvin Thomas, who was shot and killed in Toledo on Sept. 8, 2022. Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory, raising money for cancer patients. Ohio health leaders warn of fall flu comeback, recommend vaccines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Ohio health...
13abc.com
Dine In The 419: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co.
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On S. Main Street in Findlay, right before it turns into Route 68, you’ll find Smokin’ Buckey BBQ Co. They used to be in Carey. Now, just follow your nose to some smokin’ good food. “We traveled around with our mobile unit. Won...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The traffic pattern for a certain stretch of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be changing for two months starting this week. According to the City of Toledo, in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, the traffic pattern will change on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and Detroit Avenue.
13abc.com
Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
East Toledo stabbing early Wednesday results in one arrest
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a man was stabbed in an east Toledo home, according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call on the 200-block of Milford Street early Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a 42-year-old man bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, which police said in a report were non-life threatening.
13abc.com
Shooting for a good cause
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The mission of Metroparks Toledo is to get people outside and they’re partnering with a local organization to do that with a group of veterans this weekend. Nicholas Vincent is a board member for Ohio Veterans Outdoors, the organization putting on an archery fundraiser Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themirrornewspaper.com
The Toledo Humane Society Opens New Family Pet Clinic
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Toledo Humane Society celebrated the grand opening of its Family Pet Clinic in East Toledo on August 20. Members of the Maumee Chamber of Commerce were able to attend a ribbon-cutting and attendees were treated to a tour of the clinic, snacks, giveaways and a chance to meet the staff.
Car crashes into Berdan building in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into the Berdan building on South Erie Street in downtown Toledo. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. It's unclear which driver was hospitalized. The cause of the crash has not been...
'People will lose jobs,' UAW Local 12 official concerned about future towards electric vehicles in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is an automotive powerhouse but as the industry transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, members at UAW Local 12 fear this could lose thousands of jobs. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who build our radiators...
13abc.com
‘Forward Toledo’ seeks to plot out the city’s future over the next 20 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and the Toledo-Lucas County Plan Commission announced the launch of Forward Toledo, a comprehensive land-use plan which will guide land development goals in Toledo for the next 10-20 years. The plan will serve as the community’s collective statement on who it wants...
13abc.com
Something’s brewing in this week’s Hittin’ The Town
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is full of home-grown breweries, and there’s one in Waterville that’s sure to wet your whistle. It’s called Buffalo Rock Brewing Company. One of the three owners Troy Burns said his love for craft beer started with brewing. “I didn’t enjoy...
13abc.com
Gun buy back event in Toledo
A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
'I don't want to move away': Riverview Terrace apartment residents told to again find new housing
ADRIAN, Mich. — On Wednesday at the Adrian Inn in Adrian, Michigan, people who lived at the Riverview Terrace apartments were officially told that they have to find somewhere new to live. "It's hard for them, it really is and I don't want to move away either because my...
WTOL-TV
Youth basketball coach killed in north Toledo overnight shooting
Melvin Thomas, 27, was found shot at least once in north Toledo. Thomas was an area basketball coach involved in youth programs and advocating for girls basketball.
Comments / 0