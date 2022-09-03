ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOL 11

One person shot outside west Toledo bar early Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot outside a west Toledo bar early Thursday. The incident happened on W. Sylvania Ave. and Bowen Rd. outside of the Orchard Inn Bar around 2 a.m. Toledo Police confirmed to WTOL 11 that one person was shot and transported to a local...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Toledo, OH
Business
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Scorched home in Toledo troubling neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On East Weber Street in the Lagrange neighborhood of Toledo sits a vacant eyesore. According to neighbors, the home caught fire years ago, and it’s been going downhill since. " It’s very scary to see that over there because, as you can see, the trees...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wednesday morning Toledo house fire under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are currently investigating a Toledo house fire that suspiciously started Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a fire on Dale Street around 1 a.m. According to TFRD, the fire originated from the back corner of the house. The resident of the house was not home at...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPS Transportation portal app allows parents to track child's bus ride

Ronnell Isom and Chris Darrington remember their friend Melvin Thomas, who was shot and killed in Toledo on Sept. 8, 2022. Dan Smith goes Over the Edge for Victory, raising money for cancer patients. Ohio health leaders warn of fall flu comeback, recommend vaccines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Ohio health...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine In The 419: Smokin’ Buckeye BBQ Co.

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On S. Main Street in Findlay, right before it turns into Route 68, you’ll find Smokin’ Buckey BBQ Co. They used to be in Carey. Now, just follow your nose to some smokin’ good food. “We traveled around with our mobile unit. Won...
FINDLAY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin Park Mall
13abc.com

Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The traffic pattern for a certain stretch of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be changing for two months starting this week. According to the City of Toledo, in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, the traffic pattern will change on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and Detroit Avenue.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo police chase ends in multi-car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase that raced through Toledo Thursday night ended in a multi-car crash at a busy intersection. Toledo Police tell 13abc the suspect was on their radar for nationwide warrants. It started at the Manhattan Shopping Plaza off E. Manhattan Blvd. in Toledo. Crews tried to make a traffic stop when police say the suspect fled the scene in his car.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

East Toledo stabbing early Wednesday results in one arrest

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a man was stabbed in an east Toledo home, according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call on the 200-block of Milford Street early Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a 42-year-old man bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, which police said in a report were non-life threatening.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Shooting for a good cause

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The mission of Metroparks Toledo is to get people outside and they’re partnering with a local organization to do that with a group of veterans this weekend. Nicholas Vincent is a board member for Ohio Veterans Outdoors, the organization putting on an archery fundraiser Saturday.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
themirrornewspaper.com

The Toledo Humane Society Opens New Family Pet Clinic

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Toledo Humane Society celebrated the grand opening of its Family Pet Clinic in East Toledo on August 20. Members of the Maumee Chamber of Commerce were able to attend a ribbon-cutting and attendees were treated to a tour of the clinic, snacks, giveaways and a chance to meet the staff.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into Berdan building in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into the Berdan building on South Erie Street in downtown Toledo. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. It's unclear which driver was hospitalized. The cause of the crash has not been...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Something’s brewing in this week’s Hittin’ The Town

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our region is full of home-grown breweries, and there’s one in Waterville that’s sure to wet your whistle. It’s called Buffalo Rock Brewing Company. One of the three owners Troy Burns said his love for craft beer started with brewing. “I didn’t enjoy...
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Gun buy back event in Toledo

A local group that aims to help veterans is inviting you out for a fundraiser this weekend. And you don’t have to be a veteran to be there.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy