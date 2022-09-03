Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
“Remembering Our Fallen” memorial at Wappapello Lake
WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KBSI) – A photo memorial of Missouri’s fallen soldiers is on display inside the Emerson Memorial visitor center located at Wappapello lake. It’s open to the community and provides a place to remember friends and loved ones from Missouri who died for our country. This...
KFVS12
Crews busy setting up SEMO District Fair this week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews are busy setting up and preparing for the SEMO District Fair coming up in Cape Girardeau later this week. Many of the rides were delivered on Monday and food stands were starting to set up in their places. Crews were washing and wiping down...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police release parking plan for SEMO Dist. Fair, parade
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they are working to keep traffic moving smoothly in the Arena Park area during the SEMO District Fair. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, “no parking” signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday, September 9. They will be enforced starting Saturday at 6 a.m.
KFVS12
Woman arrested in Scott City on child endangerment charge
Preview of 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival in Cairo. The 9th Annual Heritage Blues & Gospel Festival kicks off tomorrow in Cairo. Organizers preview the 3-day event. UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour to participate in Southeast Missouri State Campus Safety Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Southeast Missouri State...
KFVS12
Hundreds enjoy annual Labor Day picnic in Advance
ADVANCE, Mo. (KFVS) - If you were in Advance this weekend, you probably saw hundreds of people crowding Umfleet Park. They were there as part of the 60th Annual Advance Labor Day Picnic. This event had much to do for people of all ages including a car show, quilt show,...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau pizzeria owner honors late wife by offering free food
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Poppa Mojo’s owner Ron Taylor is on a mission to help feed those who are homeless and hungry in Cape Girardeau. His goal was inspired by his wife, Barb Taylor, who created a charity named “Feed Cape” while she battled ovarian cancer.
KFVS12
Labor Day weekend at Wappapello Lake
A photo display at Wappapello Lake honors Missouri's fallen soldiers. Fort D in Cape Girardeau held its Fall Muster event. Fort D in Cape Girardeau held a Fall Muster event. Shoppers are looking for bargains at the 61-Mile Yard Sale this weekend. Jazz Festival held in Cairo, Ill. Updated: Sep....
KFVS12
No Place Like Home: Fredericktown
Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year. We're speaking with Barry Bean about changes in the market as well as an update on the ag omnibus bill and trade tensions with China. SEMO kicks off...
kbsi23.com
Fall Muster at Fort D
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Fort D is hosting the Fall Muster event to help demonstrate how soldiers lived during civil war times,. Fort D volunteer Scott House says this weekend is a look into the day-to-day of soldiers who weren’t actively fighting. “Portraying basically some of the...
kbsi23.com
Drivers reminded to be alert for mowing crews in western KY
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Travelers are reminded to be on alert as a contractor started mowing along highways in several western Kentucky counties. Contract mowing crews are on the road in Livingston County and Marshall County. Teams started at the McCracken County line and will work eastward through Livingston and Marshall counties, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
cilfm.com
One dead after fiery Williamson County crash
HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
dailyegyptian.com
Glass, grass and John Prine influence shop owner
“A cool song about smoking pot” inspired the owner of a cannabis and tobacco shop which has three locations in southern Illinois: Carbondale, Marion and Harrisburg. “Illegal Smiles” by American folk singer John Prine influences the decor and philosophy at the store, Legal Smiles, owner Halee Hicks said. The shop is filled with Prine’s merchandise, music and posters.
wpsdlocal6.com
Labor Day Parade celebrates workers after two years of pandemic-related cancelations
PADUCAH — During the past two years, many events were postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but public gatherings are returning — including Labor Day events. The Western Kentucky Labor Day Committee hosted its 47th Labor Day Parade. The event was canceled for the past two...
wpsdlocal6.com
Motion to amend bond denied for man accused of intentionally causing deadly I-24 crash
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday. The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say...
dailyegyptian.com
Carbondale resident attacked by multiple people on campus
A Carbondale resident was battered on campus on Sept. 5, at 11:07 p.m., according to the SIU Department of Public Safety. The victim told officers they were attacked by ten people near Neely Drive. The victim was hurt but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. Video surveillance caught fifteen people...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau Police discuss safety measures, more
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – In recent months, Cape Girardeau has made some changes in an effort to increase safety. Those includes installing more security cameras and restricting access to certain areas of the city at night. However, the Cape Girardeau Police Department says more still needs to be...
kbsi23.com
Prepare for first responder drills in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – This week, people in the Paducah, Kentucky area, will want to be prepared for numerous flashing lights and first responder vehicles as multiple local agencies train for a potential future emergency. The drill will take place Wednesday at the Ohio River boat launch, which will...
KMOV
School dist. identifies bus driver killed in crash involving box truck on Hwy. K in Perry County, Mo.
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri school district is grieving the loss of one of their bus drivers following a crash on Route K on Tuesday morning, September 6. According to the Perry County School District 32, 72-year-old James Kennedy died in the crash. They said he had...
wpsdlocal6.com
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in Jackson County, Illinois, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Three people were hospitalized after the pickup truck they were in crashed into a culvert and overturned on Brick Plant Road in Campbell Hill, Illinois, over the weekend, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says it received a report about the single-vehicle...
wsiu.org
A bus driver is killed in a traffic crash in southeast Missouri
A southeast Missouri bus driver has died after the bus he was driving collided with another vehicle early Tuesday morning in Perry County Missouri. Perry County School District 32 reports 72-year-old James Kennedy was the bus driver who died in the accident. He was the uncle of Superintendent Andy Comstock.
