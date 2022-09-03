HERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – A 62-year-old man was killed in a fiery, single-vehicle crash in Williamson County. At about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol near the Herrin Elementary School found the burning wreck with the driver trapped inside. The deputy broke the window, and with the help of other officers, pulled the man out of the wreckage. The 62-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO