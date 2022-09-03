Read full article on original website
Kaori to fill in for Danny as EG’s ADC during LCS Championship weekend
A new face is joining the reigning LCS champions to try to help them advance to what could be their second consecutive title. Following the surprising announcement that Danny is stepping down from the Evil Geniuses main roster to focus on his mental health, the League of Legends team has revealed that EG Academy ADC Kaori will be filling in for him for the duration of the LCS Championship.
Paper Rex grouped at VALORANT Champions 2022 after second-place finish at Masters Copenhagen
Paper Rex, who came in second place at the most recent international VALORANT tournament at Masters Copenhagen, are now out of VCT Champions 2022 at the hands of Team Liquid. The EMEA team was the last to qualify for the tournament from their region’s Last Chance Qualifier, which gave them less time to prepare and practice, especially on the newest map, Pearl. But with a 2-1 score today, Liquid have ousted the SEA team from Champions.
Who’s winning the World Series of Warzone? North America finals updates, standings, scores, and more
Caldera takes center-stage today in the 2022 World Series of Warzone North America finals. Forty teams of three, featuring some of the biggest names in Call of Duty, will be dropping into five games of Caldera to decide the winners of the lion’s share of a $300,000 prize pool.
Aspas steps up for LOUD in convincing win to send ZETA home from VCT Champions 2022
After Paper Rex were sent home earlier today in the Group A decider match at VCT Champions 2022, two trailblazers in their regions were set to face off for the final playoff spot from Group B. ZETA DIVISION and LOUD have been pioneers of VALORANT in Japan and Brazil, respectively,...
BetBoom qualifies for Dota 2’s The International 2022, stomp NAVI and Outsiders
Every region had its favorites heading into The International 2022 regional qualifiers, but Eastern Europe was likely the most open of all six, with BetBoom Team once again showing that they can’t be underestimated against the likes of Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro’s Outsiders roster. BetBoom may have dropped...
LCS names Bjergsen best player in NA league’s history in celebratory top-10 list
The LCS continued to celebrate its 10th season with an honorary list paying homage to the top 10 players in the history of the league today. At its very top was Team Liquid mid laner Bjergsen, who was declared the best player of the LCS’ first 10 years. The ranking members of the list were voted upon by a panel of experts consisting of LCS personalities, affiliates, and third-party media members.
There’s a new curse in VALORANT: Second place on LAN
There is a new curse in competitive VALORANT that has become stronger than the 9-3 curse, and it involves teams’ placement at international events. With Paper Rex’s early exit from VALORANT Champions Istanbul today, a new curse has been cast upon the VALORANT Champions Tour. Every team that has placed second at an international event has been hit with bad luck at or before the following tournament.
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.17
Two weeks have passed since the last League of Legends patch, so as always, it’s time to prepare for another one. League patches usually come every two weeks and change a few things here and there. Patch 12.17 is no different since it will influence a bunch of champions, nerfing some while buffing others. Still, those changes won’t be as significant as in the first half of the year, since Riot is aiming to stabilize the game, so it won’t affect the Worlds 2022 meta.
Overwatch streamer completes unranked to Grandmaster run with a unique spin on the challenge
Twitch streamer Bogur recently climbed the Overwatch ranked ladder from unranked to Grandmaster with no HUD, outlines, sound, voice or text communication, and only playing Winston. Reaching the highest rank in any game is a massive challenge that only a few players are actually able to accomplish. Even with all...
DRX’s Juhan names the ‘great’ G2 player he wants to face at Worlds 2022
DRX’s Lee “Juhan” Ju-han helped his team reach the 2022 League of Legends World Championship after a run through the LCK Regional Finals on Saturday, and he’s already lined up an opponent he’d like to face at the international event later this year. The jungler...
Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?
Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
T1 removes Polt from League head coach position, promotes Bengi to interim ahead of Worlds 2022
T1 has moved Choi “Polt” Seong-hun out of his position as the team’s head coach and promoted Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong to interim ahead of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. After a historic undefeated LCK Spring Split run, T1’s magic has struggled to remain...
Puckett to return to Overwatch League desk for first time since 2019
The legend is back. Chris Puckett is returning to the Overwatch League for the first time since the Grand Finals in 2019. The OWL community is celebrating today following the news that Puckett will be returning to host the OWL 2022 Summer Showdown tournament after a two-year hiatus from the esport. Puckett has been one of the most recognizable faces of the OWL since he hosted all of the events leading up to his departure from the league in 2020.
How do you earn Honor in League of Legends?
Talk to anyone who plays or has played League of Legends extensively, and they’ll tell you that it’s not the diverse roster, the abilities, or the in-game cosmetics that define individual gameplay sessions. It’s the interactions with other players that stand out. League has one of the...
2 Evil Geniuses rosters are attending Fragadelphia and the CS:GO world is worried about a conflict of interest
Evil Geniuses has confirmed it will be sending multiple Counter-Strike rosters to attend Fragadelphia 17 in the United States. In a tweet on Sep. 5, EG’s team manager shared that the former Party Astronauts and Carpe Diem teams will attend the $100,000 event, with both representing the NA org.
Who is Duardo Silva in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends’ complex lore may call for a guide, especially for beginners who are new to the game. Each Apex character comes with a deep background story consisting of a host of minor characters. Minor characters play small parts in legends’ stories and the game’s overall lore. Members of...
Aaron wins Panda Cup: Almost Pro at PAX West 2022 Arena without dropping a single set
In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Aaron has been a top player who’s always been underrated. But, PAX West 2022 has finally shown us what Aaron looks like when his flashes of brilliance turn into games of just master-class Diddy Kong. Aaron went with his trusty main, Diddy Kong, at...
VALORANT has potential to be ‘bigger’ than League of Legends, FURIA’s Khalil says
VALORANT is a first-person shooter developed by Riot Games, the same company that developed League of Legends. Seeing the unyielding success of League, many argue that any game published under Riot’s banner will see similar success, including Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics. FURIA’s Khalil “Khalil” Schmidt went even...
Toxic brothers: Yasuo and Yone mains have highest AFK rate of any champion in League
Since his release in 2013, Yasuo has become synonymous with toxic players in League of Legends. And now, there are stats to back up those claims. Yasuo and his brother Yone lead all champion mains with the highest AFK rate of any pick in the game, according to stats aggregate League of Graphs.
