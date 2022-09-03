ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

Kaori to fill in for Danny as EG’s ADC during LCS Championship weekend

A new face is joining the reigning LCS champions to try to help them advance to what could be their second consecutive title. Following the surprising announcement that Danny is stepping down from the Evil Geniuses main roster to focus on his mental health, the League of Legends team has revealed that EG Academy ADC Kaori will be filling in for him for the duration of the LCS Championship.
dotesports.com

Paper Rex grouped at VALORANT Champions 2022 after second-place finish at Masters Copenhagen

Paper Rex, who came in second place at the most recent international VALORANT tournament at Masters Copenhagen, are now out of VCT Champions 2022 at the hands of Team Liquid. The EMEA team was the last to qualify for the tournament from their region’s Last Chance Qualifier, which gave them less time to prepare and practice, especially on the newest map, Pearl. But with a 2-1 score today, Liquid have ousted the SEA team from Champions.
dotesports.com

LCS names Bjergsen best player in NA league’s history in celebratory top-10 list

The LCS continued to celebrate its 10th season with an honorary list paying homage to the top 10 players in the history of the league today. At its very top was Team Liquid mid laner Bjergsen, who was declared the best player of the LCS’ first 10 years. The ranking members of the list were voted upon by a panel of experts consisting of LCS personalities, affiliates, and third-party media members.
dotesports.com

There’s a new curse in VALORANT: Second place on LAN

There is a new curse in competitive VALORANT that has become stronger than the 9-3 curse, and it involves teams’ placement at international events. With Paper Rex’s early exit from VALORANT Champions Istanbul today, a new curse has been cast upon the VALORANT Champions Tour. Every team that has placed second at an international event has been hit with bad luck at or before the following tournament.
dotesports.com

All skins coming to League with Patch 12.17

Two weeks have passed since the last League of Legends patch, so as always, it’s time to prepare for another one. League patches usually come every two weeks and change a few things here and there. Patch 12.17 is no different since it will influence a bunch of champions, nerfing some while buffing others. Still, those changes won’t be as significant as in the first half of the year, since Riot is aiming to stabilize the game, so it won’t affect the Worlds 2022 meta.
dotesports.com

Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?

Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
dotesports.com

Puckett to return to Overwatch League desk for first time since 2019

The legend is back. Chris Puckett is returning to the Overwatch League for the first time since the Grand Finals in 2019. The OWL community is celebrating today following the news that Puckett will be returning to host the OWL 2022 Summer Showdown tournament after a two-year hiatus from the esport. Puckett has been one of the most recognizable faces of the OWL since he hosted all of the events leading up to his departure from the league in 2020.
dotesports.com

How do you earn Honor in League of Legends?

Talk to anyone who plays or has played League of Legends extensively, and they’ll tell you that it’s not the diverse roster, the abilities, or the in-game cosmetics that define individual gameplay sessions. It’s the interactions with other players that stand out. League has one of the...
dotesports.com

Who is Duardo Silva in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends’ complex lore may call for a guide, especially for beginners who are new to the game. Each Apex character comes with a deep background story consisting of a host of minor characters. Minor characters play small parts in legends’ stories and the game’s overall lore. Members of...
