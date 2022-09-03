Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
wvlt.tv
Less humid and sunny Thursday ahead of more rain by the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll get a small break in the humidity Thursday with lots of sunshine. A stray mountain shower is possible, but most of us stay dry. Rain chances increase just in time for the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
wvlt.tv
Spotty storms developing ahead of a brief drop in humidity and rain chances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty storms are developing again today, with a brief dip in humidity ahead. As the muggy air returns, we’ll end the week with gradually increasing rain on into your weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
wvlt.tv
Some drying time, with isolated rain and storms for now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the soggier day Monday, we have a few days with isolated rain and storms, then scattered downpours return to our area again late week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Rounds of rain continue on this Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rounds of rain are flowing across the region, leaving us with a rainier Labor Day. This week comes with a couple of days of isolated rain and storms, then scattered downpours return to our area again. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for...
wvlt.tv
Drier weather moves in for Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Clouds and fog will remain with us to start your Tuesday morning and that will mean another mild and muggy start. Thankfully sunshine will make a return into the afternoon as clouds begin to break apart. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
indherald.com
Flood watch: Forecasters say flooding is possible as rainy holiday weekend continues
A flood watch has been issued for most of the eastern two-thirds of Tennessee, including the northern Cumberland Plateau region, as a wet-weather pattern continues to take hold across the state. Rain showers and thunderstorms were occurring Sunday morning, and were said by the National Weather Service to be likely...
wvlt.tv
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
wvlt.tv
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events going on this weekend to Find Your Fun!. This is the last weekend to enjoy the splash pads across Knoxville. Splash pads across Knox County are expected to close on Sept. 12. The splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains
A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
Spotty water service causes frustration in Sevier County community
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office is investigating the East Sevier County Utility District because the utility is not providing water consistently to its customers, documents show. People who live in the English Mountain region of Sevier County said for 129 days in 2021, someone on English...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Track Club to honor murdered Memphis jogger
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Track Club will be honoring Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis woman who was found dead after taking run earlier this week. “The Knoxville Track Club and our running community are deeply saddened by the events that resulted in a life ending way too soon,” club representatives said.
wvih.com
Missing Helicopter & Pilot Found
The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. According to Mammoth Cave officials, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday they received a notification that a helicopter crash with a single fatality had been found inside the park’s southern boundary.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville resident reaches Olympic milestone
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Labor Day in the rear view mirror, we just celebrated an all-American holiday, and over the weekend, we also celebrated was an all-American achievement. Knoxville resident Bill Schmidt was honored in a special way. Fifty years ago, in 1972, Schmidt won the bronze medal in...
wvlt.tv
FAN-alysis debuts on WVLT Sports
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ve heard from the experts, but what about regular Tennessee fans? Fans like Brown Rudder. The service adviser at Twin City Nissan is on point when it comes to getting cars in and out of the shop and as I’ve found out, the same holds true when it comes to his beloved Big Orange.
wvlt.tv
Happy birthday! | Knoxville woman turns 105
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman who has lived in Knoxville her entire life turned 105 on Sept. 6. On Tuesday, Charlotte Musgraves celebrated her special birthday at the independent living community she has lived in for the last 13 years. The woman said she is thankful to still live...
Residents call for change to drive safely on Chapman Highway
Some South Knoxville drivers, who drive on Chapman Highway, are struggling to find safe options for making a left-hand turn near the Ford Valley area.
wvlt.tv
USPS promoting Tennessee job opportunities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to host several job fairs in East Tennessee to promote opportunities in the state. Those interested can attend one of the listed job fairs, no experience necessary. “We have indoor and outdoor positions, part-time and full-time, something for everyone....
WATE
Sweetwater restaurant to close after 47 years
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) — A brother and sister decided to bring a restaurant to Sweetwater 47 years ago, and now Dinner Bell is set to close in September. For owners Curtis Montooth and Diann Allison it’s been a journey since they opened. “You know it was a hard...
wvlt.tv
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
