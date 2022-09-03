ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Pipeline to Piscataway: How Erasmus Hall became Rutgers’ crucial source of football talent

Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship that spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to report on this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part One of two parts detailing what he found.
BROOKLYN, NY
Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener

For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense

One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers football recruits relive team’s upset win over Boston College in Chestnut Hill: ‘They simply never gave up’

Rutgers got the nation’s attention after winning its season-opener on the road against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, but what stood out most to Rutgers’ recruits about the upset win? We caught up with a few recruits who caught the game (which was hard enough due to it being broadcast on the ACC network which most New Jersey residents don’t have) and learned what resonated most about the game from their view on their couches.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Why Upper Darby High School suspended home football games this season

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's football season and students at Upper Darby High School are ready to play, but their brand new field isn't. All home games have been called off.Tight-lipped. That's the case trying to figure out what's wrong with Upper Darby High School's new football field.Eyewitness News got word the field was out of business for home games.Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry confirmed that and said the fields were under review for performance concerns and that their use was suspended to protect the athletes.But that was it. The superintendent wouldn't comment further.Most students only knew bits...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Why Eagles’ A.J. Brown uses a short, simple sign to showcase his mentality as a receiver

PHILADELPHIA – Before the Eagles went out to the practice fields of the NovaCare Complex Wednesday, the players were preparing to suit up, eating a quick lunch, or hanging around with teammates, talking about their busy days. Some other players spoke to reporters in a locker room, the first time that had been done since the 2019 season, giving their insights on Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jake Eldridge, the country’s top long snapper from its most talented high school football program, picks Rutgers

Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
