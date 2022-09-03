Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Asbury Park football, after Week 1 forfeit, to play Week 2 ... with how many players?
Asbury Park will play its regularly scheduled football game versus Keyport on Friday night with 18 players the district superintendent said Wednesday. Asbury Park forfeited its season-opener last week to Weequahic of Newark when it did not have enough eligible players.
WATCH LIVE: NJ.com to broadcast 2 HS football games this weekend for free
The 2022 high school football season is in full swing. Week 2 starts this week with a couple of games on Thursday before a full state of games is on the docket on Friday and Saturday. NJ.com will be live streaming two games this week for free, beginning with Big...
Field Hockey: Olympic Conference Attackers to Watch, 2022
Izzy Leese, Moorestown, Sr. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Pipeline to Piscataway: How Erasmus Hall became Rutgers’ crucial source of football talent
Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship that spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to report on this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part One of two parts detailing what he found.
Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener
For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
What Greg Schiano, Rutgers players said about Taj Harris’ sudden departure
Greg Schiano did not say what led to wide receiver Taj Harris’s departure, but the Rutgers football coach said he’s not closing the door on a return for one of the team’s most-talented players, either. “Taj and I are very close,” Schiano said after Wednesday’s practice at...
What wide receiver Taj Harris leaving means for Rutgers offense
One game into the 2022 season, Rutgers lost arguably its best wide receiver for an undetermined amount of time. Syracuse transfer Taj Harris announced Monday that he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself.” The decision came two days after he saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College, making just one catch and played just 11 snaps.
Will Eagles’ Nick Sirianni watch ‘Hard Knocks’ to prep for Lions? | Takeaways
PHILADELPHIA – The HBO show “Hard Knocks” has become must-see television for many people around the country looking to get an inside glimpse into how teams across the NFL run their organizations. This past training camp, “Hard Knocks” followed around the Detroit Lions, giving a behind-the-scenes insight...
Rutgers football recruits relive team’s upset win over Boston College in Chestnut Hill: ‘They simply never gave up’
Rutgers got the nation’s attention after winning its season-opener on the road against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, but what stood out most to Rutgers’ recruits about the upset win? We caught up with a few recruits who caught the game (which was hard enough due to it being broadcast on the ACC network which most New Jersey residents don’t have) and learned what resonated most about the game from their view on their couches.
Why Upper Darby High School suspended home football games this season
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's football season and students at Upper Darby High School are ready to play, but their brand new field isn't. All home games have been called off.Tight-lipped. That's the case trying to figure out what's wrong with Upper Darby High School's new football field.Eyewitness News got word the field was out of business for home games.Upper Darby Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry confirmed that and said the fields were under review for performance concerns and that their use was suspended to protect the athletes.But that was it. The superintendent wouldn't comment further.Most students only knew bits...
Boys soccer: Can’t-miss games for opening week of the season
The boys soccer season officially starts in one day, and the first three days of the season is loaded with matchups that will see Top 20 showdowns, renewed rivalries and divisional battles. Here are the top games for the opening week of the season, broken down by day:
Why Eagles’ A.J. Brown uses a short, simple sign to showcase his mentality as a receiver
PHILADELPHIA – Before the Eagles went out to the practice fields of the NovaCare Complex Wednesday, the players were preparing to suit up, eating a quick lunch, or hanging around with teammates, talking about their busy days. Some other players spoke to reporters in a locker room, the first time that had been done since the 2019 season, giving their insights on Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Jake Eldridge, the country’s top long snapper from its most talented high school football program, picks Rutgers
Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
Eagles add 2 players to practice squad, release ex-Jets player and QB in process
The Eagles continued to tinker with their practice squad Wednesday, making a couple of changes that included the addition of another wide receiver while parting ways with a running back and moving on from a backup quarterback once again. The team announced it had signed wide receiver Auden Tate and...
Two Newtown natives are Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders
Emily Rae Aita and Ashley Hillis have fond memories of growing up together in Newtown. Not only did they attend the same dance classes, but their two families lived right around the corner from one another. As adults, Aita and Hillis are still by each other’s side performing routines. The...
Top 4 BBQ joints in New Jersey and an honorable mention
It's certainly not a secret that I appreciate a great meal. I love to eat and feel bad for people who don't take the time to enjoy food and instead opt to shove a protein bar down their throat while driving to work. Certainly, in our fast-paced world, there isn't...
Budding burger chain lands in N.J.
BurgerFi, a growing burger concept, is readying to open a New Jersey eatery. The burger chain’s newest restaurant will open in Cherry Hill on Friday, Sept. 9.
Pork roll or Taylor ham? "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Danny DeVito has the answer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Pennsylvania, it's Wawa vs. Sheetz. One state over, in New Jersey, it's pork roll or Taylor ham. Danny DeVito, the 77-year-old actor who plays Frank Reynolds on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," has the answer. In a recent interview with WIRED posted on YouTube headlined "Danny...
WINNER: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K In South Jersey
One lucky New Jersey Lottery player matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn on Saturday, Sept. 3. The third-tier prize was worth $50,000. The winning ticket was sold at Mini Market, 416 Columbia Blvd., National Park in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, September...
Ed Orgeron had $17.1M reasons to leave LSU: 'What time do you want me to leave and what door do you want me out of?'
Brian Kelly likely has a headache at LSU after the Tigers' heartbreaking last-second loss to Florida State in Week 1. The same probably can't be said for former head coach Ed Orgeron, who's sitting pretty on a pile of cash after his six years with the program. It didn't end...
