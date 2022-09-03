Rutgers got the nation’s attention after winning its season-opener on the road against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, but what stood out most to Rutgers’ recruits about the upset win? We caught up with a few recruits who caught the game (which was hard enough due to it being broadcast on the ACC network which most New Jersey residents don’t have) and learned what resonated most about the game from their view on their couches.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO