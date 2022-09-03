CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Two people died when a small airplane crashed in a rural area of southeast Tennessee, officials said. Crash reports began coming in shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, according to news outlets, which cited a statement from the Bradley County Emergency Management Agency. After a brief search, the crash site was found in a heavily wooded area near the Polk County line, the statement said.

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO