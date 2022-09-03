ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

WacoTrib.com

Wind, storms could spread wildfires in Oregon this week

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon firefighters will face challenges this week as continued heat combines with windy and unstable conditions, possible thunderstorms and unwanted east winds, fire meteorologists said. Forecasters said the concern isn’t on the same level as the 2020 Labor Day fires east wind event, but there...
SALEM, OR
WacoTrib.com

New task forces sent to fight remote NE Oregon wildfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two additional task forces arrived in northeastern Oregon on Monday to tackle the Double Creek fire, authorities said, increasing the total number of firefighters there to 401. Fire officials hope the boost in manpower and favorable weather conditions will help them get the blaze under...
OREGON STATE
WacoTrib.com

Wildfire threatens homes, cabins near Idaho's Alturas Lake

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in Idaho’s scenic Sawtooth National Forest over the long holiday weekend. Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire in central Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
WacoTrib.com

State agency to assess flood damage in 3 SE Indiana counties

MANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Officials in three southeastern Indiana counties have declared local disasters following flash flooding last weekend that killed one woman and damaged numerous homes and roads. Staffers with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will now visit Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties this week to assess...
INDIANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on...
ALASKA STATE
WacoTrib.com

West Virginia fall highway cleanup scheduled for Sept. 24

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are organizing a highway cleanup this fall and are taking registrations for the event. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has set the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup for Sept. 24. The program is co-sponsored by the state Division of Highways and...
POLITICS
WacoTrib.com

Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative, dubbed the Quality Education Act,...
IDAHO STATE
WacoTrib.com

2 dead in small plane crash in southeast Tennessee

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Two people died when a small airplane crashed in a rural area of southeast Tennessee, officials said. Crash reports began coming in shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, according to news outlets, which cited a statement from the Bradley County Emergency Management Agency. After a brief search, the crash site was found in a heavily wooded area near the Polk County line, the statement said.
CLEVELAND, TN
WacoTrib.com

Tennessee receives $5M to prevent maternal deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Health says it has received a $5 million federal grant to help improve the state's maternal health outcomes. Commissioner Morgan McDonald said in a statement Tuesday that the majority of Tennessee's maternal deaths are preventable. “This grant award will make a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. September 1, 2022. Too many Minnesota kids continue to struggle with math and reading. Once again, Minnesota students are returning to a new school year with news of poor performance on annual statewide tests. Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) scores released last week indicate that stubborn achievement gaps...
MINNESOTA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash

GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
WacoTrib.com

WVa health officer to step down, return to private practice

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will be looking for its third health officer since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that Dr. Ayne Amjad is stepping down effective Oct. 1. She will continue to serve as a senior health adviser and appear in the governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WacoTrib.com

Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plea guilty in Capitol riot case

HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plea guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
HAWAII STATE
WacoTrib.com

More rainfall after downpours flooded Rhode Island streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A two-day rainstorm that dropped more than 11 inches of rain in one Rhode Island community, blocked a major highway, stranded motorists, and forced the shutdown of the state's largest zoo fizzled out later Tuesday, forecasters said. A flood watch was canceled for northern Rhode...
CRANSTON, RI
WacoTrib.com

Most Hawaii taxpayers to get $300 per person tax rebates

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii taxpayers will be receiving constitutionally mandated tax rebate over the next several weeks after a rebound in tourism fueled a jump in state tax revenue. The money will arrive either by bank account direct deposit or by paper check in the mail, Gov. David Ige...
HAWAII STATE
WacoTrib.com

Appeals court says NC fisheries challenge can continue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Coastal recreational anglers can keep suing the state of North Carolina over accusations that government regulators have devastated near-shore fishing stocks in violation of the state constitution, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. The Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina and more than 80...
POLITICS
WacoTrib.com

Groups file complaint against Dunleavy campaign, others

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two organizations said they have filed a complaint with the agency that enforces Alaska campaign finance rules, alleging improper coordination between Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign and a third-party group that supports Dunleavy’s reelection. The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and 907 Initiative, which...
ALASKA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Mark Keam, longtime Democratic Virginia delegate, resigns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mark Keam, a long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from northern Virginia, has resigned his seat, a move that will set up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. An attorney who was first elected to his Fairfax County-based...
VIRGINIA STATE

