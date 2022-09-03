Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Wind, storms could spread wildfires in Oregon this week
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon firefighters will face challenges this week as continued heat combines with windy and unstable conditions, possible thunderstorms and unwanted east winds, fire meteorologists said. Forecasters said the concern isn’t on the same level as the 2020 Labor Day fires east wind event, but there...
WacoTrib.com
New task forces sent to fight remote NE Oregon wildfire
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two additional task forces arrived in northeastern Oregon on Monday to tackle the Double Creek fire, authorities said, increasing the total number of firefighters there to 401. Fire officials hope the boost in manpower and favorable weather conditions will help them get the blaze under...
WacoTrib.com
Wildfire threatens homes, cabins near Idaho's Alturas Lake
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in Idaho’s scenic Sawtooth National Forest over the long holiday weekend. Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire in central Idaho...
WacoTrib.com
State agency to assess flood damage in 3 SE Indiana counties
MANVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Officials in three southeastern Indiana counties have declared local disasters following flash flooding last weekend that killed one woman and damaged numerous homes and roads. Staffers with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security will now visit Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties this week to assess...
WacoTrib.com
Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia fall highway cleanup scheduled for Sept. 24
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are organizing a highway cleanup this fall and are taking registrations for the event. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has set the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup for Sept. 24. The program is co-sponsored by the state Division of Highways and...
WacoTrib.com
Reclaim Idaho pulls education funding initiative from ballot
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Organizers of an education funding initiative have asked to have the measure pulled from the November ballot after the Idaho Legislature last week passed a massive tax cut and education spending bill that made the initiative moot. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative, dubbed the Quality Education Act,...
WacoTrib.com
2 dead in small plane crash in southeast Tennessee
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Two people died when a small airplane crashed in a rural area of southeast Tennessee, officials said. Crash reports began coming in shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, according to news outlets, which cited a statement from the Bradley County Emergency Management Agency. After a brief search, the crash site was found in a heavily wooded area near the Polk County line, the statement said.
WacoTrib.com
Tennessee receives $5M to prevent maternal deaths
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Department of Health says it has received a $5 million federal grant to help improve the state's maternal health outcomes. Commissioner Morgan McDonald said in a statement Tuesday that the majority of Tennessee's maternal deaths are preventable. “This grant award will make a...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. September 1, 2022. Too many Minnesota kids continue to struggle with math and reading. Once again, Minnesota students are returning to a new school year with news of poor performance on annual statewide tests. Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) scores released last week indicate that stubborn achievement gaps...
WacoTrib.com
Raley's executive, pilot killed in California plane crash
GALT, Calif. (AP) — An executive and a pilot for the Raley's Supermarkets chain were killed when their plane crashed in an orchard in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard...
WacoTrib.com
WVa health officer to step down, return to private practice
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will be looking for its third health officer since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that Dr. Ayne Amjad is stepping down effective Oct. 1. She will continue to serve as a senior health adviser and appear in the governor’s weekly COVID-19 briefings.
WacoTrib.com
Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plea guilty in Capitol riot case
HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plea guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
WacoTrib.com
More rainfall after downpours flooded Rhode Island streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A two-day rainstorm that dropped more than 11 inches of rain in one Rhode Island community, blocked a major highway, stranded motorists, and forced the shutdown of the state's largest zoo fizzled out later Tuesday, forecasters said. A flood watch was canceled for northern Rhode...
WacoTrib.com
Most Hawaii taxpayers to get $300 per person tax rebates
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii taxpayers will be receiving constitutionally mandated tax rebate over the next several weeks after a rebound in tourism fueled a jump in state tax revenue. The money will arrive either by bank account direct deposit or by paper check in the mail, Gov. David Ige...
WacoTrib.com
Appeals court says NC fisheries challenge can continue
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Coastal recreational anglers can keep suing the state of North Carolina over accusations that government regulators have devastated near-shore fishing stocks in violation of the state constitution, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. The Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina and more than 80...
WacoTrib.com
Groups file complaint against Dunleavy campaign, others
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two organizations said they have filed a complaint with the agency that enforces Alaska campaign finance rules, alleging improper coordination between Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s campaign and a third-party group that supports Dunleavy’s reelection. The Alaska Public Interest Research Group and 907 Initiative, which...
WacoTrib.com
Mark Keam, longtime Democratic Virginia delegate, resigns
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mark Keam, a long-serving Democratic member of the House of Delegates from northern Virginia, has resigned his seat, a move that will set up a special election to fill the vacancy in the blue-leaning district. An attorney who was first elected to his Fairfax County-based...
