2urbangirls.com
Meet the Candidates: Bobby Brown for Inglewood Council District 2
I love Inglewood. District 2 is my village and I’m grateful to be raising my children here. But in order for this community to thrive, we need new leadership committed to responsible growth that benefits the people who live here. When I decided to run for Inglewood City Council...
2urbangirls.com
Former LA Controller deems leading candidate for seat unfit for public office
LOS ANGELES – Laura Chick, a former Los Angeles city controller and councilwoman, sharply criticized the frontrunner in the race for controller Tuesday as unfit for public office, calling Kenneth Mejia an “extremist” in an open letter. But Mejia dismissed the attack as “desperate lies” orchestrated by...
OC Power Authority Disputes Accusations of Secrecy, Completes $200 Million in Power Purchases
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency continue to defend themselves against concerns over a lack of transparency as they’re committing taxpayers to expensive power purchases and also automatically opting in nearly a third of the county’s residents into the new power agency. On Tuesday, board members...
Compton firefighters picket at City Hall, demand an end to budget cuts
Compton firefighters picketed at City Hall because they say the department is underfunded, resulting in aging infrastructure at stations, outdated equipment and staffing issues.
citywatchla.com
An Open Letter From Former City Controller Laura Chick To The People Of Los Angeles
Sadly so many distrust their elected leaders. In a 2021 Gallup poll, less than half of U.S. adults (44%) say they have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in people who hold or are running for public office. We must remember that it is our responsibility as voters...
LA City Council Reinstates $50K Reward in 2020 Shooting Death
The Los Angeles City Council reinstated a $50,000 reward offer Tuesday for information in the killing of a man who was gunned down in November 2020 in the downtown Los Angeles area.
2urbangirls.com
Why are legacy media hating on a Black woman on the LA City Council?
Between the racist LA Times and the Los Angeles Magazine they are hating on the appointment of a Black woman to the Los Angeles City Council as if they are the “standard” on what people of color want in their leaders. Heather Hutt is the leader we need an a glowing example of a Black woman who worked her way to where she is now.
NBC Los Angeles
LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance
The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
nypressnews.com
Former L.A. controller Laura Chick blasts candidate Kenneth Mejia as an ‘extremist’
Former Los Angeles City Controller Laura Chick waded into the Nov. 8 race for her old job on Tuesday, issuing an open letter that accused candidate Kenneth Mejia of being an extremist who is “unfit for public office.”. Chick, who served as controller from 2001 to 2009 and built...
pasadenanow.com
Old Pasadena Beer Hall, On Best Behavior Since Earlier Complaints, Faces Hearing Officer Review Wednesday
Pasadena’s Hearing Officer is conducting a six-month review of a Modification of Conditional Use Permit for Der Wolfskopf, a German-themed beer hall in Old Pasadena, through a public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 7, starting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be online and is open to the public. Modification...
Here’s How One West Hollywood Renter Fought An Illegal Rent Hike And Won
Despite COVID rent freezes, tenants still get demands from landlords to pay more. Whether they can fight back depends on where they live.
Sixteen Charged in Alleged Massive EBT Fraud Scheme
Sixteen people have been charged in an alleged massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.
9/6 KVCR Midday News: Riverside City Council Delays Vote to Ban Homeless at Santa Ana Riverbed, Fairview and Radford Fires
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Riverside City Council delays decision that would ban homeless encampments along the Santa Ana Riverbed. The Fairview Fire in Hemet has burned 2400 acres and is 5% contained. The Radford Fire south of Big...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Gascón Protesters Meet at Beverly Gardens Park
Protesters gathered at Beverly Gardens Park on Aug. 28 to voice their frustration that efforts to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón failed. The demonstration was organized by the Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee, the official organization spearheading the recall campaign. Protesters gathered at Beverly...
foxla.com
16 charged in LA County EBT fraud scheme
LOS ANGELES - Sixteen people were charged in a massive EBT fraud scheme going back months, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday. Tuesday's charges were the end result of a monthlong investigation into allegations of fraud, in which the group allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from people and families in need.
‘I Want to Clear Your Name’: Vindictive Prosecution Alleged in Federal Gun Case Linked to Los Angeles Police Detective’s Homicide Probe
Four months into their representation of a woman in a seemingly routine gun case, public defenders in Los Angeles notified federal prosecutors of what they described as a fundamental problem: A police detective instigated the charges as revenge for their client’s refusal to cooperate in a homicide probe. The...
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here's what to know
A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
2urbangirls.com
4 million LA County residents urged to suspend outdoor watering starting today
BURBANK, Calif. – More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days — starting Tuesday — while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Tuesday through...
Los Angeles Police Department officers were filmed arresting a volunteer at their own community movie night
Robert Cortez was with his childhood friend helping set up chairs for an event organized in part by the LAPD when a patrol car noticed the young men.
