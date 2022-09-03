ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

2urbangirls.com

Meet the Candidates: Bobby Brown for Inglewood Council District 2

I love Inglewood. District 2 is my village and I’m grateful to be raising my children here. But in order for this community to thrive, we need new leadership committed to responsible growth that benefits the people who live here. When I decided to run for Inglewood City Council...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Why are legacy media hating on a Black woman on the LA City Council?

Between the racist LA Times and the Los Angeles Magazine they are hating on the appointment of a Black woman to the Los Angeles City Council as if they are the “standard” on what people of color want in their leaders. Heather Hutt is the leader we need an a glowing example of a Black woman who worked her way to where she is now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance

The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Gascón Protesters Meet at Beverly Gardens Park

Protesters gathered at Beverly Gardens Park on Aug. 28 to voice their frustration that efforts to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón failed. The demonstration was organized by the Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee, the official organization spearheading the recall campaign. Protesters gathered at Beverly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

16 charged in LA County EBT fraud scheme

LOS ANGELES - Sixteen people were charged in a massive EBT fraud scheme going back months, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday. Tuesday's charges were the end result of a monthlong investigation into allegations of fraud, in which the group allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from people and families in need.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Law & Crime

‘I Want to Clear Your Name’: Vindictive Prosecution Alleged in Federal Gun Case Linked to Los Angeles Police Detective’s Homicide Probe

Four months into their representation of a woman in a seemingly routine gun case, public defenders in Los Angeles notified federal prosecutors of what they described as a fundamental problem: A police detective instigated the charges as revenge for their client’s refusal to cooperate in a homicide probe. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
