Amherst, MA

How UConn football coach Jim Mora views meeting with Syracuse: ‘Never been a big rivalry guy’

STORRS — The Rentschler Field lights will shine on the familiar Syracuse colors Saturday night as the UConn football team welcomes the Orange to East Hartford for a game made possible by two factors: the flexibility of independence, and the Huskies’ desire to give the public reason to engage with the product athletic David Benedict and coach Jim Mora are trying to fix.
Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 2022 enshrinement schedule: Everything you need to know

Another year, another class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and there are plenty of notable and famous names as part of the Class of 2022′s induction. The Celtics were well-represented in the past couple classes with Kevin Garnett (2020), Paul Pierce (2021) and Bill Russell (as a coach, 2021) were all inducted recently. There isn’t as much representation this year, but still plenty of impressive basketball resumes.
Brock Dubey, WPI (Jr, K - Dudley, Mass.)

Brock Dubey, WPI (Jr, K - Dudley, Mass.) Dubey racked up 10 points in his collegiate placekicking debut for WPI. The junior blasted a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter and was successful on his first seven PATs as the Crimson and Gray defeated crosstown rival Worcester State 58-21 to open the 2022 campaign.
Ludlow Soccer ready for new season

As the national anthem comes to an end and all the players clap as they take their starting positions, packed stands start to erupt. The Western Mass championship game is about to begin with both Ludlow and East Longmeadow eager to call themselves Western Mass Champions. The starting whistle blows and both teams spring into action. Ludlow takes an early lead thanks to junior Captain Sam Cocchi’s goal. With the wind in their sails, Ludlow didn’t hold back the scoring ultimately catching East Longmeadow off guard winning the Western Mass Championships 5-0.
Holy Cross teammates accomplish rare feat: two albatrosses

Imagine making an albatross only to have your playing partner make one on the same hole?. Christian Emmerich and Owen Egan did just that during a practice round at Blackstone National in Sutton, Mass. Emmerich is a senior at The College of The Holy Cross. Egan is a sophomore. The...
UMass Amherst students living at Hadley Econolodge get some perks, but worry about distance from campus; here’s what it looks like inside

About three miles away from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, more than 100 students are spending this weekend making new meaning of the term “campus housing.”. For the students, all new transfers from other colleges and universities, their fall semester digs are a fair bit removed from the thousands of peers taking up residence this weekend in dormitories, suites and on-campus apartments. Facing a shortage of residence hall beds this semester, UMass has placed 120 new students in the EconoLodge hotel in Hadley, about a 15 to 20-minute bus ride from the commonwealth’s flagship campus.
A Local Country Music Legend Has Passed away

He was local but a very kind, talented gentlemen. It is deep sadness to say that Jerry Delisle (well known as Jerry Tyler) died last Saturday Labor Day Weekend due to short illness. Jerry was big into Country Music like I am. I mean you have to like the music when you do a morning show on a country station right?
Bright Nights 5K Road Race registration opens Monday

SPRINGFIELD — Registration for The Bright Nights 5K Road Race opens on Monday, Sept. 12. It is an opportunity for 500 runners to jaunt by and through the holiday lighting displays in Bright Nights at Forest Park on Monday, Nov. 28. Rain date is Tuesday, Nov. 29. Registration will open on Monday at 12 a.m. It will be available to the first 500 runners to complete the online registration available at brightnights.org. It has a history of selling out in a matter of hours.
