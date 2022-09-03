Read full article on original website
How UConn football coach Jim Mora views meeting with Syracuse: ‘Never been a big rivalry guy’
STORRS — The Rentschler Field lights will shine on the familiar Syracuse colors Saturday night as the UConn football team welcomes the Orange to East Hartford for a game made possible by two factors: the flexibility of independence, and the Huskies’ desire to give the public reason to engage with the product athletic David Benedict and coach Jim Mora are trying to fix.
Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame 2022 enshrinement schedule: Everything you need to know
Another year, another class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and there are plenty of notable and famous names as part of the Class of 2022′s induction. The Celtics were well-represented in the past couple classes with Kevin Garnett (2020), Paul Pierce (2021) and Bill Russell (as a coach, 2021) were all inducted recently. There isn’t as much representation this year, but still plenty of impressive basketball resumes.
Pigskin Prophet: We pick, you vote for Western Mass. football in Week 1
Pigskin Prophet: We pick, you vote for Western Mass. football in Week 1
Western Mass. Football Rankings: MassLive releases Top 20 heading into Week 1
Western Mass. Football Rankings: MassLive releases Top 20 heading into Week 1

This is the first installment of MassLive's Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
newmacsports.com
Brock Dubey, WPI (Jr, K - Dudley, Mass.)
Brock Dubey, WPI (Jr, K - Dudley, Mass.) Dubey racked up 10 points in his collegiate placekicking debut for WPI. The junior blasted a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter and was successful on his first seven PATs as the Crimson and Gray defeated crosstown rival Worcester State 58-21 to open the 2022 campaign.
ludlowcub.com
Ludlow Soccer ready for new season
As the national anthem comes to an end and all the players clap as they take their starting positions, packed stands start to erupt. The Western Mass championship game is about to begin with both Ludlow and East Longmeadow eager to call themselves Western Mass Champions. The starting whistle blows and both teams spring into action. Ludlow takes an early lead thanks to junior Captain Sam Cocchi’s goal. With the wind in their sails, Ludlow didn’t hold back the scoring ultimately catching East Longmeadow off guard winning the Western Mass Championships 5-0.
amateurgolf.com
Holy Cross teammates accomplish rare feat: two albatrosses
Imagine making an albatross only to have your playing partner make one on the same hole?. Christian Emmerich and Owen Egan did just that during a practice round at Blackstone National in Sutton, Mass. Emmerich is a senior at The College of The Holy Cross. Egan is a sophomore. The...
High School Football Top 5 Tour: No. 1 Springfield Central football brings stars on both sides of ball, young receivers into new season (video)
High School Football Top 5 Tour: No. 1 Springfield Central football brings stars on both sides of ball, young receivers into new season (video)

It seems like whenever No. 1 Springfield Central graduates a handful of talented seniors, half a dozen young players come in the following season and pick up right where they left off.
Springfield International Charter sweeps Belchertown 3-0 to open season
Springfield International Charter sweeps Belchertown 3-0 to open season

Springfield International Charter defeated Belchertown, 3-0, in their home opener on Tuesday evening.
Amherst girls volleyball sweeps Central, Amalia Martin scores 16 kills
Amherst girls volleyball defeated Central on Tuesday evening 3-0 in a dominant fashion. The Hurricanes swept the match 25-10, 25-11 and 25-9.
Lugan Urena records 7 aces, Pioneer Valley Christian sweeps Renaissance
Lugan Urena records 7 aces, Pioneer Valley Christian sweeps Renaissance

Pioneer Valley Christian started off their season strong with their 3-0 victory over Renaissance on Tuesday evening, taking the match 25-7, 25-21 and 25-8.
‘I think we can be great’: No. 2 Westfield has high hopes for its offense this fall
'I think we can be great': No. 2 Westfield has high hopes for its offense this fall

Westfield's identity last fall was its defense, and for good reason.
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes looks to repeat at the 2022 Cape Cod High School Invitational
Longmeadow's Ryan Downes looks to repeat at the 2022 Cape Cod High School Invitational

On Sep. 25th, Longmeadow's Ryan Downes and several other high school golfers from across the state will compete at the 6th Annual Cape Cod National Golf Club High School Invitational.
UMass Amherst students living at Hadley Econolodge get some perks, but worry about distance from campus; here’s what it looks like inside
About three miles away from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, more than 100 students are spending this weekend making new meaning of the term “campus housing.”. For the students, all new transfers from other colleges and universities, their fall semester digs are a fair bit removed from the thousands of peers taking up residence this weekend in dormitories, suites and on-campus apartments. Facing a shortage of residence hall beds this semester, UMass has placed 120 new students in the EconoLodge hotel in Hadley, about a 15 to 20-minute bus ride from the commonwealth’s flagship campus.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, 2 $100,000 prizes won Tuesday
The largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Tuesday was a $1 million prize. The prize was won off of the game “Millions” and was sold at St’s General Store in Uxbridge. There were also two $100,000 prizes claimed Tuesday. They were both for the game “$15,000,000 Money...
A Local Country Music Legend Has Passed away
He was local but a very kind, talented gentlemen. It is deep sadness to say that Jerry Delisle (well known as Jerry Tyler) died last Saturday Labor Day Weekend due to short illness. Jerry was big into Country Music like I am. I mean you have to like the music when you do a morning show on a country station right?
Bright Nights 5K Road Race registration opens Monday
SPRINGFIELD — Registration for The Bright Nights 5K Road Race opens on Monday, Sept. 12. It is an opportunity for 500 runners to jaunt by and through the holiday lighting displays in Bright Nights at Forest Park on Monday, Nov. 28. Rain date is Tuesday, Nov. 29. Registration will open on Monday at 12 a.m. It will be available to the first 500 runners to complete the online registration available at brightnights.org. It has a history of selling out in a matter of hours.
Power restored to downtown Chicopee
The Chicopee Electric Light Department (CELD) was reporting a power outage in downtown Chicopee Tuesday night.
California-based The Habit Burger Grill looks to open 2nd New England location in Worcester, searches for local owners
A fast food restaurant with more than 200 locations in California but only one in New England may soon be coming to Worcester, but burger lovers shouldn’t get their hopes up just yet. The Habit Burger Grill has identified the city as a good place for expansion and is...
New England WizardFest to bring Harry Potter convention to Massachusetts in December
New England residents are gathering to celebrate “the boy who lived” in December. New England WizardFest is a fan generated event that celebrates fans love for “Harry Potter.” Fans will gather at The Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel in Marlborough on Dec. 10-11. “We are so...
