Bar Harbor, ME

WGME

The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine

(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
CASTINE, ME
Q106.5

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to Go Cashless Beginning this Week

Starting this week, a Bangor venue will go cashless. The Cross Insurance Center is the latest venue to go cashless. Announced on Wednesday, the venue says it will go cashless as of Friday, September 9. Payments at the venue will have to be made by debit or credit card. Apple Pay and Android Pay will also be accepted.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine

(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Belfast’s Most Famous Lobster, Passy Pete, is Predicts An Early Winter

Predicting the weather is important business. You can hunt down just about any source for predicting the weather. In Maine, we choose all sorts of different methods. In other places, they have their own methods too. For instance, almost everybody has heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the world famous groundhog that everyone looks forward to hearing from in the late winter.
BELFAST, ME
Q106.5

Last Country Concert on The Bangor Waterfront for The Season

It’s this Saturday at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Jason Aldean. We’re still giving away tickets and you can still buy tickets. Let’s take a strut back over the summer and reminisce before we start looking forward to next summer. Luke Combs of course last weekend for two Shows.....
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

A Downeast health center expands in Machias

Courtesy / Eastport Health Care Inc. Investment in the buildout is expected to be approximately $2.5 million, including state-of-the-art patient care equipment and supplies, external renovation and internal systems. Eastport Health Care Inc. is expanding in Machias with the acquisition of a 10,000-square-foot retail building at 160 Dublin St. Eastport...
MACHIAS, ME
observer-me.com

7 Maine hiking trails where dogs aren’t allowed

There’s no shortage of hiking trails in Maine that you can conquer with your four-legged friend. Many of the state’s most popular parks, including Acadia National Park, welcome dogs as long as they’re leashed. Typically, the only limiting factor for hiking with your dog will just be...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Cole Land Transportation Museum hosts Night at the Museum

Here comes a special event at Cole Land Transportation Museum with a twist. The museum will come alive on Thursday the 15th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. That night the museum will truly be alive. With actors from Some Theater Company and Cole Museum volunteers dressed up to represent Maine’s working history.
BANGOR, ME
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 18 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor is the quintessential New England summer playground that used to cater to millionaires from Boston and New York, with yachting and other maritime activities, art galleries, boutique stores, spas, and scenic drives that take you through miles and miles of rugged coastline and wilderness. The harbor and mountains provide a stunning backdrop to the summer festivals and cruises, museums, open-air concerts and restaurants of every kind serving fresh seafood.
BAR HARBOR, ME
102.9 WBLM

Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?

As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Unity woman dies in Albion crash

ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
ALBION, ME
wabi.tv

Alice in Wonderland Experience takes over Downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Alice in Wonderland Experience took Downtown Bangor by storm on Saturday. Like an outdoor escape room, players navigated the streets of “Wonderland” with the help of an augmented reality mobile app provided by event host, CluedUpp Games. Each group chose a team leader...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

New doggy daycare opens in Bangor

BANGOR–There’s a new doggy daycare in Bangor. Castlegate Canine Center located on the Pushaw Road in Bangor opened its doors and its kennels for dogs last week. The owners, Kevin and Patti Schmersal, have 25 years of experience breeding German Shepherds and say they wanted to open a doggy daycare because there was a need for more daycare options for area pet owners.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Maine Open Winery Day 2022 is Saturday September 10th

Bangor Uncorked is our cluster of radio stations party and it is Saturday October 15th at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Today is the last day to purchase the most inexpensive tickets. Prices go up tomorrow,. Okay with that being said, for those who can’t wait for that event, get...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

4 arrested in Somerset County drug bust

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after authorities say a significant amount of fentanyl was found in Somerset County. Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsboro; 31-year-old Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge; Dalvin Jose Peguero, 22, and Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, 25, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Brewer, ME
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

