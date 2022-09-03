Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine
(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
Cross Insurance Center in Bangor to Go Cashless Beginning this Week
Starting this week, a Bangor venue will go cashless. The Cross Insurance Center is the latest venue to go cashless. Announced on Wednesday, the venue says it will go cashless as of Friday, September 9. Payments at the venue will have to be made by debit or credit card. Apple Pay and Android Pay will also be accepted.
WPFO
Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine
(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Participating in a Maine Troop Greeters Event Was Touching
While the majority of Mainers were gearing up for the long Labor Day weekend on Friday night, and the lucky were seeing Luke Combs on the opening night of his tour in Bangor ... I got a text that made me perk up and head for the car to go...
Belfast’s Most Famous Lobster, Passy Pete, is Predicts An Early Winter
Predicting the weather is important business. You can hunt down just about any source for predicting the weather. In Maine, we choose all sorts of different methods. In other places, they have their own methods too. For instance, almost everybody has heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the world famous groundhog that everyone looks forward to hearing from in the late winter.
Last Country Concert on The Bangor Waterfront for The Season
It’s this Saturday at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Jason Aldean. We’re still giving away tickets and you can still buy tickets. Let’s take a strut back over the summer and reminisce before we start looking forward to next summer. Luke Combs of course last weekend for two Shows.....
mainebiz.biz
A Downeast health center expands in Machias
Courtesy / Eastport Health Care Inc. Investment in the buildout is expected to be approximately $2.5 million, including state-of-the-art patient care equipment and supplies, external renovation and internal systems. Eastport Health Care Inc. is expanding in Machias with the acquisition of a 10,000-square-foot retail building at 160 Dublin St. Eastport...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine cancer center spreads awareness on 'silent killer'
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Experts refer to ovarian cancer as the silent killer. To draw attention to it, the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center in Ellsworth is calling on everyone to spread awareness of ovarian and gynecological cancers. For the entire month of September, the center will be sharing...
observer-me.com
7 Maine hiking trails where dogs aren’t allowed
There’s no shortage of hiking trails in Maine that you can conquer with your four-legged friend. Many of the state’s most popular parks, including Acadia National Park, welcome dogs as long as they’re leashed. Typically, the only limiting factor for hiking with your dog will just be...
Cole Land Transportation Museum hosts Night at the Museum
Here comes a special event at Cole Land Transportation Museum with a twist. The museum will come alive on Thursday the 15th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. That night the museum will truly be alive. With actors from Some Theater Company and Cole Museum volunteers dressed up to represent Maine’s working history.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 18 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor is the quintessential New England summer playground that used to cater to millionaires from Boston and New York, with yachting and other maritime activities, art galleries, boutique stores, spas, and scenic drives that take you through miles and miles of rugged coastline and wilderness. The harbor and mountains provide a stunning backdrop to the summer festivals and cruises, museums, open-air concerts and restaurants of every kind serving fresh seafood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine farmer pairs solar panels with wild blueberries. Will the effort bear fruit?
With dual-use agrivoltaics, crops are grown under or between the rows of solar panels, as shown here in Rockport, with the aim of generating renewable energy without removing farmland from production. Photo courtesy University of Maine Cooperative Extension. This article is being republished in partnership with the Energy News Network.
Beloved Maine schooner must sell to avoid retirement
CAMDEN, Maine — Each year in Camden, the harbor fills with old, wind-propelled ships, just as it was at the turn of the last century. But through the forest of masts and rope that sprouted on the wharfs for the 2022 Windjammer Festival, a special guest came in to dock.
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
Unity woman dies in Albion crash
ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
wabi.tv
Alice in Wonderland Experience takes over Downtown Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Alice in Wonderland Experience took Downtown Bangor by storm on Saturday. Like an outdoor escape room, players navigated the streets of “Wonderland” with the help of an augmented reality mobile app provided by event host, CluedUpp Games. Each group chose a team leader...
foxbangor.com
New doggy daycare opens in Bangor
BANGOR–There’s a new doggy daycare in Bangor. Castlegate Canine Center located on the Pushaw Road in Bangor opened its doors and its kennels for dogs last week. The owners, Kevin and Patti Schmersal, have 25 years of experience breeding German Shepherds and say they wanted to open a doggy daycare because there was a need for more daycare options for area pet owners.
Maine Open Winery Day 2022 is Saturday September 10th
Bangor Uncorked is our cluster of radio stations party and it is Saturday October 15th at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Today is the last day to purchase the most inexpensive tickets. Prices go up tomorrow,. Okay with that being said, for those who can’t wait for that event, get...
wabi.tv
4 arrested in Somerset County drug bust
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after authorities say a significant amount of fentanyl was found in Somerset County. Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsboro; 31-year-old Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge; Dalvin Jose Peguero, 22, and Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, 25, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1