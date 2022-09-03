Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service
You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
Hudson Valley’s Newest Ready Coffee Location Set to Open Friday
The newest Ready Coffee shop in the area will open Friday with free drinks all day. Ready Coffee, known for the freshest coffee, fast service and super friendly staff, has locations in Wappingers and Newburgh. The Coffee shops are among the most popular and well-loved in the Hudson Valley. The...
‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County
A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Newburgh, New York
Check those tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2 million was just sold in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery has confirmed a second-prize-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Orange County, New York. Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Orange County, New York. The winning ticket...
One of the Country’s Most Popular Festivals Is Coming to Saugerties
I can still remember the days before there was an official Hudson Valley Garlic Festival. It was decades ago, and I worked at a small radio station in Kingston. Part of my job was to record and provide sound effects for a weekly cooking show hosted by Pat Reppert who owned Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties. Pat was an amazing woman and every year she invited her friends to her farm for a garlic party. Eventually that party became too big for the farm, and the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was born. I may have missed a few steps, but that’s basically how it came about.
Long Island Man Drowns in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A Long Island man lost his life while vacationing with his family in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police released more information about the man who drowned in the Delaware River over the weekend. This marked the second drowning in the river in one week. Drowning on...
Nick The Firedog, of Newburgh NY, Helps Local Animal Rescue
A local Hudson Valley fire department and their fire dog are helping another important organization in the community. Back in the summer of 2021, Assistant Chief of the City of Newburgh Fire Department Timothy Dexter released a book about Nick The Fire Dog. Nick's story is a heartwarming one. Dexter told us that the Newburgh Fire Department received a handful of calls about a dog who was tied up outside in 2017.
5 Reasons we Love Newburgh, New York, Not Hate It
One area of the Hudson Valley that always seems to be associated with bad news, does have a good side and we found it!. When you hear the town/city of Newburgh, what's the first thing you think of? If it's something bad, unfortunately, you aren't alone. We've all heard and read the stories about how bad crime is in the Orange County city/town. Newburgh has been included in numerous lists of the most dangerous places to live in New York.
I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley
If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
East Fishkill Approves More Food Trucks Despite Major Drama
Who knew food trucks would be such a heated issue?. One thing no one can argue about is that the Hudson Valley has a ton of options and great places to eat at. Whether you're stopping at a regular restaurant or a food truck, you can pretty much find any kind of food you want.
Huge Back to School Raffle Event this Weekend in Orange County
Labor Day is behind us, and things just got real. We’re saying goodbye to the lazy days of summer, and hello to fall and all that comes with it. That’s really not a terrible thing if you live here in the Hudson Valley. Fall holds a lot of promise with apple and pumpkin picking, harvest festivals, and beautiful fall foliage. And then there’s the back to school thing.
Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining, and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse
Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley. 4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City. All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped...
Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant
Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
Cool Off at Dutchess County’s Newest Ice Cream Shop This September
As they say, all you need is love and ice cream. Living in the Hudson Valley makes it easy to access locally owned and delicious ice cream in each village and town. We have a large amount of ice cream stands available to us. Nothing screams summer like a warm...
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall
It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
Minnewaska State Park Fire Could Have Been ‘A 1,000 Acre Loss’
The blaze is said to be 100 percent contained and about 60 percent controlled. The state park will reopen this week, but some trails will remain closed. Napanoch Point Fire at Minnewaska State Park Preserve Fully Contained. On Sunday the Ulster County Government confirmed while the blaze is only a...
Orange County NY Starts Hotline for People Needing Food and Help
Over the last few years, there have been more and more people realizing that they need just a little bit of help. What does it mean to need help? Well, there is probably as many definitions of that word are as people that need it. Orange County New York has...
