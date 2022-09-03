ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service

You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County

A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
City
New York City, NY
Ulster County, NY
Lifestyle
Ulster County, NY
Government
Kingston, NY
Government
Kingston, NY
Restaurants
City
Friendship, NY
State
New York State
Kingston, NY
Food & Drinks
Ulster County, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Ulster County, NY
Ulster County, NY
Restaurants
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Lifestyle
101.5 WPDH

One of the Country’s Most Popular Festivals Is Coming to Saugerties

I can still remember the days before there was an official Hudson Valley Garlic Festival. It was decades ago, and I worked at a small radio station in Kingston. Part of my job was to record and provide sound effects for a weekly cooking show hosted by Pat Reppert who owned Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties. Pat was an amazing woman and every year she invited her friends to her farm for a garlic party. Eventually that party became too big for the farm, and the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was born. I may have missed a few steps, but that’s basically how it came about.
SAUGERTIES, NY
101.5 WPDH

Nick The Firedog, of Newburgh NY, Helps Local Animal Rescue

A local Hudson Valley fire department and their fire dog are helping another important organization in the community. Back in the summer of 2021, Assistant Chief of the City of Newburgh Fire Department Timothy Dexter released a book about Nick The Fire Dog. Nick's story is a heartwarming one. Dexter told us that the Newburgh Fire Department received a handful of calls about a dog who was tied up outside in 2017.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

5 Reasons we Love Newburgh, New York, Not Hate It

One area of the Hudson Valley that always seems to be associated with bad news, does have a good side and we found it!. When you hear the town/city of Newburgh, what's the first thing you think of? If it's something bad, unfortunately, you aren't alone. We've all heard and read the stories about how bad crime is in the Orange County city/town. Newburgh has been included in numerous lists of the most dangerous places to live in New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#End Of An Era#Retirement#Food Drink
101.5 WPDH

I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley

If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Back to School Raffle Event this Weekend in Orange County

Labor Day is behind us, and things just got real. We’re saying goodbye to the lazy days of summer, and hello to fall and all that comes with it. That’s really not a terrible thing if you live here in the Hudson Valley. Fall holds a lot of promise with apple and pumpkin picking, harvest festivals, and beautiful fall foliage. And then there’s the back to school thing.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Housing Issue Featured in The New York Times

The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely amazing. It's within an hour and a half drive from Albany and New York City. It's a great place to live if you're a commuter. The area offers all kinds of things from recreation, dining, and entertainment. It's also extremely beautiful. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live. If you can afford it and it doesn't seem like many can these days.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.3 Lite FM

Midtown Kingston Welcomes Tasty New Pizza Restaurant

Some people just can’t get enough pizza. Those are the people that love pizza and feel as though they’ve never had a bad slice. Just great pizza and good pizza. Bad pizza to them is an oxymoron. That’s why there can never be too many pizza joints. I don't know about you, but I'm always happy to find a new place where I can get good pizza.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers

An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Girl Eats Westchester

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy