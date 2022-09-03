ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabun County, GA

nowhabersham.com

Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia

Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clean-up efforts underway in North Georgia after severe flooding

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery and clean-up efforts were well underway Monday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after heavy rains over the weekend pounded the area, leaving streets submerged and property damaged. Restaurants and other establishments tried to reopen for business following the massive flooding in Summerville and surrounding communities....
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
AccuWeather

Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia

Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

Kemp to tour damage left from North Georgia floods

Governor Brian Kemp will be traveling to North Georgia on Wednesday to tour the damage left behind by weekend floods. On Sunday, Kemp declared a state of emergency for Floyd and Chattooga counties after heavy rains dumped a massive amount of water in parts of those counties. Kemp will reportedly...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia governor declares state of emergency in flooded Chattooga, Floyd Counties

A serious weather event devastated areas of northwest Georgia on Sunday, particularly Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, extended multiple times on Sunday afternoon. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service. Weather officials urge residents in...
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

3 injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Rabun County

A four-vehicle Labor Day wreck in Rabun County injured three people. Two of them were transported to the hospital, state troopers say. According to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 in Toccoa, the crash happened around 2:38 p.m. Monday near Mountain City. Troopers say Jonathan McClure, 21, of Clayton, was driving...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
WTVC

State of Emergency declared in Georgia

Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Poison ivy becoming more potent in Georgia

With all the rain in Georgia, be aware! Poison ivy is thriving right now due to the moisture and warm temperatures, as well as an increase in carbon dioxide in the air. Along with being more prolific, the vine is also becoming more potent here in Georgia. Ashley Frasca, host...
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Dorothy Elizabeth McClellon Brock

Dorothy Elizabeth McClellon Brock, age 86 of Cornelia, Georgia took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 06, 2022. Born in Cornelia, Georgia on July 15, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Howard & Maude Holcomb McClellon. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She served as a caretaker for many of her aging relatives over the years. She was retired from Ethicon – Johnson & Johnson Family Company with many years of dedicated service. In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her children & grandchildren. She also loved being outdoors and camping. Dorothy was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
CORNELIA, GA
WXII 12

Flood threat continues in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Flood watches are in effect in the southeast U.S. as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening.
VIRGINIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

No serious injuries after tree falls in Chattahoochee River Sunday

No serious injuries were reported when a tree fell into the river in Helen Sunday while tubers were in the water. The incident was reported just before noon. Helen Police Chief Aletha Barrett advised there was a tree fall. She said only one tuber was injured with a scratch. A...
HELEN, GA

