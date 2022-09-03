Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Residents of North Georgia still dealing with floodwaters with more rain expected
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in some parts of northwest Georgia are spending their Labor Day holiday cleaning up after flood waters invaded their homes and businesses over the weekend. Right now, Chattooga and Floyd counties, about 80 miles northwest of Atlanta, are under a state of emergency. “It looked...
nowhabersham.com
Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia
Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
fox5atlanta.com
Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
fox5atlanta.com
Clean-up efforts underway in North Georgia after severe flooding
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery and clean-up efforts were well underway Monday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after heavy rains over the weekend pounded the area, leaving streets submerged and property damaged. Restaurants and other establishments tried to reopen for business following the massive flooding in Summerville and surrounding communities....
Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia
Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
Heavy rain, flash flooding hits parts of northwest Georgia
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas. Local news reports showed roads under water and homeowners struggling to keep water out. The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing...
Kemp to tour damage left from North Georgia floods
Governor Brian Kemp will be traveling to North Georgia on Wednesday to tour the damage left behind by weekend floods. On Sunday, Kemp declared a state of emergency for Floyd and Chattooga counties after heavy rains dumped a massive amount of water in parts of those counties. Kemp will reportedly...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia governor declares state of emergency in flooded Chattooga, Floyd Counties
A serious weather event devastated areas of northwest Georgia on Sunday, particularly Chattooga and Floyd counties. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning, extended multiple times on Sunday afternoon. The flooding has the potential to be "life-threatening," according to the National Weather Service. Weather officials urge residents in...
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
3 People Injured In A Multi Vehicular Crash in Rabun County (Rabun County, GA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash 3 people in Rabun County, on Monday. State troopers reported that a 21 year old, who was driving a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
nowhabersham.com
3 injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Rabun County
A four-vehicle Labor Day wreck in Rabun County injured three people. Two of them were transported to the hospital, state troopers say. According to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 in Toccoa, the crash happened around 2:38 p.m. Monday near Mountain City. Troopers say Jonathan McClure, 21, of Clayton, was driving...
