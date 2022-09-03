ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ralphiereport.com

Colorado opens 14.5-point underdog against Air Force

The Colorado Buffaloes (0-1, Pac-12) will be heavy underdogs again in Week 2. After suffering a season-opening loss vs. TCU on Friday night, Karl Dorrell’s team heads to Colorado Springs to face Air Force as 14-and-a-half point underdogs. The Falcons (1-0, MWC) are coming off a 48-17 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
Sports
Boulder, CO
College Sports
Boulder, CO
Football
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
College Sports
Local
Colorado Football
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
9NEWS

Denver breaks high temperature record on Tuesday

DENVER — Denver set a record for high temperature Tuesday when it hit 98 degrees at 3:20 in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for Sept. 6 was 97 degrees, set in 2020. If Denver hits 100 degrees, it would be the latest date ever on record that the city has reached the triple digits.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Reader: There Is No Such Thing as "Best" Barbecue Anywhere in Colorado

It's the last big weekend of summer, and that means...barbecue! Will you be cooking up a storm in your own back yard, or heading to one of Denver's best barbecue joints?. Just in time for Labor Day, Molly Martin served up her list of the ten best barbecue joints in metro Denver, and her choices had some readers smokin' mad. No Rolling Smoke? No Georgia Boys? No Hickory House, Smokin' Dave's, Seasoned Swine or Raging BBQ? But others approved of her choices. Says Mellodee:
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Investment banker Thomas Wolf is running for mayor of Denver

Investment banker Thomas Wolf is running for mayor of Denver in 2023. Wolf lost a bid for mayor in 2011, finishing seventh with 2,150 votes in the first round of voting. Wolf’s run was a “free” campaign, meaning he wouldn’t accept campaign contributions. It was his first political race.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Dykes
Person
Karl Dorrell
travellemming.com

Food in Denver (A Locals’ Guide to 33 Best Dishes to Try)

Food in Denver ranges from authentic global cuisines to modern interpretations. Some of the best eateries are humble food trucks, while others are ritzy establishments with romantic ambiance. No matter the meal you’re after, you’re likely to find it in the Mile High City. I’m a Denver local...
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race

VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
VAIL, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Cu#Kickoff
milehighcre.com

Two Buildings at Interlocken Business Park Sell for $102.5M

Real estate investment management firm Rockwood Capital and Seattle-based commercial real estate firm Urban Renaissance Group (URG), have acquired 380 Interlocken Building and 390 Interlocken Building in Broomfield for $102.5 million, according to two separate warranty deeds. 390 Interlocken Crescent sold for $60.5 million and 380 Interlocken Crescent sold for $42 million. The seller was Massachusetts-based Franklin Street Properties.
BROOMFIELD, CO
iheart.com

Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped

A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
CBS Denver

Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days

Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa

Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy