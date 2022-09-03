Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
City, homeless coalition work to find Quality Inn residents shelterDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State troopers in Denver metro area to receive body-worn camerasHeather WillardDenver, CO
Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefightersMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
A 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place throughout the countryMargaret MinnicksDenver, CO
Related
ralphiereport.com
Colorado opens 14.5-point underdog against Air Force
The Colorado Buffaloes (0-1, Pac-12) will be heavy underdogs again in Week 2. After suffering a season-opening loss vs. TCU on Friday night, Karl Dorrell’s team heads to Colorado Springs to face Air Force as 14-and-a-half point underdogs. The Falcons (1-0, MWC) are coming off a 48-17 win over Northern Iowa on Saturday.
Colorado Daily
Ceal Barry tabbed for keynote speech at CU Buffs’ 50th anniversary celebration of Title IX
Ceal Barry never shied from the idea she was coaching her players to compete in life as much as on the basketball floor. Colorado’s legendary women’s basketball coach, who later moved into athletics administration, was one of the trailblazers in the rise of women’s NCAA sports. Given...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
UW Football turns their focus to Northern Colorado ahead of Saturday’s matchup
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming Head Football Coach Craig Bohl took to the podium on Monday following a close victory over Tulsa that ended 40-37. After that win, he said players get about 24 hours to enjoy the win before it’s time to focus on what’s ahead.
30-degree temperature drop coming to Denver
Record-breaking heat has settled in to the Denver metro area, sending highs to near 100 degrees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver breaks high temperature record on Tuesday
DENVER — Denver set a record for high temperature Tuesday when it hit 98 degrees at 3:20 in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record for Sept. 6 was 97 degrees, set in 2020. If Denver hits 100 degrees, it would be the latest date ever on record that the city has reached the triple digits.
Westword
Reader: There Is No Such Thing as "Best" Barbecue Anywhere in Colorado
It's the last big weekend of summer, and that means...barbecue! Will you be cooking up a storm in your own back yard, or heading to one of Denver's best barbecue joints?. Just in time for Labor Day, Molly Martin served up her list of the ten best barbecue joints in metro Denver, and her choices had some readers smokin' mad. No Rolling Smoke? No Georgia Boys? No Hickory House, Smokin' Dave's, Seasoned Swine or Raging BBQ? But others approved of her choices. Says Mellodee:
denverite.com
Investment banker Thomas Wolf is running for mayor of Denver
Investment banker Thomas Wolf is running for mayor of Denver in 2023. Wolf lost a bid for mayor in 2011, finishing seventh with 2,150 votes in the first round of voting. Wolf’s run was a “free” campaign, meaning he wouldn’t accept campaign contributions. It was his first political race.
Did Denver make the list of best or worst state capitals to live in?
Every state has one - a capital city - but some are better to live in than others.
RELATED PEOPLE
travellemming.com
Food in Denver (A Locals’ Guide to 33 Best Dishes to Try)
Food in Denver ranges from authentic global cuisines to modern interpretations. Some of the best eateries are humble food trucks, while others are ritzy establishments with romantic ambiance. No matter the meal you’re after, you’re likely to find it in the Mile High City. I’m a Denver local...
Seeing smoky skies in Colorado? Here’s why
Record-breaking heat will settle into Colorado this week with temperatures near or at 100 degrees.
Denver resident arrives by Bustang, wins Vail Duck Race
VAIL – More than 8,200 of the 9,000 rubber ducks running Gore Creek on Sunday were adopted by people hoping to win the $5,000 prize for first place. The local Rotary clubs’ annual duck race raised more than $70,000 as a result, with hundreds of people watching Gore Creek to see if the duck they paid to adopt was first through the funnel.
Summit Daily News
Oktoberfest season is back. Here’s your guide to Colorado’s beer-and-bratwurst-drenched events.
It’s hard to make your way through September in Colorado without running into Oktoberfest. The traditional German celebration has become almost as big a deal as St. Patrick’s Day, and you’ll find events at nearly every craft brewery in the state, beer gardens and mountain towns. This...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A 40-degree Temperature Swing is Coming to Colorado This Week With Smoky Skies
It's been flat-out hot for the past several weeks. Over the past few, it seems like some of the relief from afternoon clouds and showers and thunderstorms have dwindled as well. And if your house is anything like mine, the air conditioning has been working overtime during this process. If...
coloradosun.com
A Republican rancher and oil and gas booster is spending millions to match Jared Polis’ political spending
The 2022 race for Colorado governor may boil down to who wants to spend more of their own money: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis or Steve Wells, a Weld County rancher and oil and gas booster who is now one of the state’s most prolific Republican donors. The Unaffiliated is...
milehighcre.com
Two Buildings at Interlocken Business Park Sell for $102.5M
Real estate investment management firm Rockwood Capital and Seattle-based commercial real estate firm Urban Renaissance Group (URG), have acquired 380 Interlocken Building and 390 Interlocken Building in Broomfield for $102.5 million, according to two separate warranty deeds. 390 Interlocken Crescent sold for $60.5 million and 380 Interlocken Crescent sold for $42 million. The seller was Massachusetts-based Franklin Street Properties.
iheart.com
Climber Fell Nearly 2,000 Feet To Her Death After Rock Snapped
A Denver woman fell nearly 2,000 feet to her death while trying to climb Capitol Peak in Colorado. The woman was attempting a solo climb of one of the most challenging mountains in the state when a rock she was using to pull herself up snapped, and she fell into Pierre Lakes Basin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Two years ago this week Denver went from 101 degrees to snow in just 3 days
Denver is known for having wild weather swings and we saw that first hand just two years ago this week when the high hit 101 degrees on September 5, 2020. The temperature set a new daily record high, a new all-time September high and is currently the latest 100 degree reading on record in Denver.Three days later a powerful cold front swept through the city and dropped the temperature by 70 degrees. A chilly rain changed into a heavy wet snow. Officially the city measured one inch of snow at the airport but some parts of the metro area saw more.The wild weather swing continued with highs climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s during the middle of the month. It was a September to remember in the middle of a wild year.
cpr.org
Financial woes loom large with faculty, staff and students as Colorado State University looks for its next president
Some community members asked for the next Colorado State University president to invest more in university resources for marginalized and underrepresented students. Others called for more transparency from their future leader. But, what was overwhelmingly at the top of many peoples’ minds was money. “We need a president who...
I'm Still Standing: El Noa Noa
Editor’s note: With so many iconic Denver restaurants going by the boards since the pandemic, in this new series the Denver Gazette is featuring longstanding establishments that are somehow still standing. I’m told there are numerous items on the menu at the El Noa Noa Mexican restaurant at 722...
Comments / 0