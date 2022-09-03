ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

wfxg.com

Augusta Commission expects presentation on stormwater fees

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Commissioner John Clarke has led the charge for months--he wants to see exactly where Richmond County tax dollars are going. As Clarke has requested a full-city audit, he has also drawn attention specifically to the use of stormwater fees. Finally, he intends to get what he has long sought.
wfxg.com

Glass injures 1 during shootout at Augusta business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a shootout occurred in the parking lot of the Discount Food Store on Sand Bar Ferry Road on Tuesday. According to the Sheriff's Office, 2-3 males were involved in the shootout. Two people were inside the...
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
WIS-TV

Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pillar of Columbia’s game hobby community was robbed over the holiday weekend. Firefly Toys and Games, located on St. Andrews Rd., reported a group of shoplifters had taken a high-end binder of Magic the Gathering cards from an employee-only area on Sept. 1. It is valued at least $10,000. The business said there have been arrests but the binder has yet to be recovered.
wfxg.com

Aiken County animal shelters among statewide emergency due to intake capacity

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - South Carolina animal shelters are under a state of emergency. Locations across the Palmetto State are at capacity and intake is not letting up. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said Abigail Appleton, No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer. These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season,” said Appleton.
WRDW-TV

Columbia County commissioners OK Tillery Park expansion

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is growing, and development is looking to expand to meet that need. County commissioners give the OK for a planned development to be even bigger. We sat inside the commission meeting Tuesday night to find out the plans for future development. Plans for Tillery...
cutoday.info

Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
News19 WLTX

Irmo residents want clarification on busking

IRMO, S.C. — A few chords strummed on the guitar and a few notes creating a melody. It's something Irmo wants to hear more of. In other words, busking, also know as street performing through song or instrument, collecting donations. It's more commonly seen in downtown Columbia. "This is...
Aiken Standard

Aiken County Public School District working to fill teacher, bus driver positions

Like many districts throughout the nation, the Aiken County Public School District is working to fill teacher and bus driver vacancies. Jennifer Hart, chief officer of human resources and administration for the school district, said on the first day of school there were 58 classroom teaching vacancies, which was up from previous years. As of Sept. 1 that number has dropped under 30.
bodyshopbusiness.com

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with GEICO and Kendrick’s Paint & Body, recently donated a refurbished 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan to a deserving Augusta, Ga., woman to provide her independence and the ability to work and take care of her family. The presentation was held at Kendrick’s Paint...
WSPA 7News

Stained glass Jesus stays church is turned into apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Columbia’s old Rosewood Baptist Church may never not look like a church. This fall, when residents fill into modern new apartments inside the half-century-old sanctuary, they’ll set their dining tables beneath 40-foot arched windows, once filled by colorful stained glass. Their decor will be flanked by the old church’s dark oak […]
WJBF

Teacher struck by vehicle in front of Lakeside Middle School

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A teacher was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Front of Lakeside Middle School. That school is located on Blue Ridge Drive in Evans. According to Columbia County Dispatch, that call came in around 7:23 a.m. They did confirm the teacher, Kent Moore, was injured and taken to the […]
WRDW-TV

Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - $200 million is the price tag city officials say it’ll cost to turn the old Regency Mall property from an eyesore into a city attraction. We’re talking about a new shopping mall, hundreds of new homes, and even a new school. But the question...
AUGUSTA, GA

