Easton, PA

Register Citizen

Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus

GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Goshen teen carries on family tradition of training, showing Percheron horses

GOSHEN — For Kaleigh Lynch, working with the Percheron breed of horses is very much a family affair. The 16-year-old Wamogo Regional High School junior is carrying on a tradition that started with her grandparents - particularly her grandfather, who got his start working for the Kriz family in Bethany, and continued with her own parents.
GOSHEN, CT
Register Citizen

Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam

NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

A west side cemetery where two Danbury famous sons are buried wants to build a second mausoleum

DANBURY — A west side cemetery where two famous sons of the city are buried wants to build a second mausoleum across the street from 110 acres of monuments and gravestones. Plans by the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocesan Corp. to build an 800-square-foot mausoleum next to an existing mausoleum at 71 Lake Ave. Extension will be reviewed during a public hearing Wednesday before the city’s Planning Commission.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
Register Citizen

Allan Spotts, 2nd mayor of Cromwell, Connecticut, dies at 77

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts died Sunday, 10 months into his first term leading the central Connecticut community. Town Councilman Steve Fortenbach said Spotts had been having health issues and died at Hartford Hospital following heart surgery. The town's police department shared condolences in a Facebook post.
CROMWELL, CT
Register Citizen

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
Register Citizen

More than 100 still without power in CT after storms

More than 100 power outages remain early Wednesday evening after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain in parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 100 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. The number...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Police investigating suspended Farmington High teacher and coach, officials say

FARMINGTON — A high school math teacher who has been placed on leave is the subject of a local police investigation, officials confirmed Tuesday. Farmington High School math teacher and cross country coach Patrick Skerker was placed on paid leave “without prejudice” as state and local officials conduct an investigation into a “personnel matter,” according to Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Greider.
FARMINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman

NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NEW MILFORD, CT

