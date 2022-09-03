Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
In Photos: St. Leo Parish Fair in Stamford draws crowds
STAMFORD — St. Leo held its 41st annual Parish Fair in Stamford last week with games, rides and food.
Register Citizen
In Photos: Brunswick School students return to Greenwich campus in first-day ceremony
GREENWICH — Most of Greenwich’s students have returned to campuses, with Brunswick School, Greenwich Academy and Sacred Heart Greenwich kicking off their academic years on Tuesday. Greenwich Country Day School held an orientation day Tuesday and full classes resumed Wednesday. To begin the 2022-23 school year, the Brunswick...
Register Citizen
Fairfield’s Operation Hope looks for new home as Great Hunger Museum gets ready to relocate
FAIRFIELD — Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum’s planned move to Fairfield has created a sense of urgency to Operation Hope’s own plans to find a new headquarters. The Fairfield-based nonprofit’s administrative offices and pantry are now located in the space at 636 Old Post Road the museum plans to someday occupy.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus
GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
Register Citizen
Goshen teen carries on family tradition of training, showing Percheron horses
GOSHEN — For Kaleigh Lynch, working with the Percheron breed of horses is very much a family affair. The 16-year-old Wamogo Regional High School junior is carrying on a tradition that started with her grandparents - particularly her grandfather, who got his start working for the Kriz family in Bethany, and continued with her own parents.
Register Citizen
Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam
NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
Register Citizen
A west side cemetery where two Danbury famous sons are buried wants to build a second mausoleum
DANBURY — A west side cemetery where two famous sons of the city are buried wants to build a second mausoleum across the street from 110 acres of monuments and gravestones. Plans by the Bridgeport Roman Catholic Diocesan Corp. to build an 800-square-foot mausoleum next to an existing mausoleum at 71 Lake Ave. Extension will be reviewed during a public hearing Wednesday before the city’s Planning Commission.
Register Citizen
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
Register Citizen
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
Register Citizen
Allan Spotts, 2nd mayor of Cromwell, Connecticut, dies at 77
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Cromwell Mayor Allan Spotts died Sunday, 10 months into his first term leading the central Connecticut community. Town Councilman Steve Fortenbach said Spotts had been having health issues and died at Hartford Hospital following heart surgery. The town's police department shared condolences in a Facebook post.
Register Citizen
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
Register Citizen
More than 100 still without power in CT after storms
More than 100 power outages remain early Wednesday evening after a slow-moving storm system dumped close to 7 inches of rain in parts of Connecticut this week. Eversource, the state’s largest electrical utility, reported about 100 outages scattered throughout the state as of around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. The number...
Register Citizen
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
Register Citizen
Ganim hypes Bridgeport’s successes, glosses over failures in state-of-the-city
BRIDGEPORT — Big-name performers who take the stage at the city’s year-old concert amphitheater typically entertain the crowds with their greatest hits. So do mayors delivering state-of-the-city addresses. That is what Mayor Joe Ganim did Wednesday in his first such speech in-person to the business community since 2019...
Register Citizen
Police investigating suspended Farmington High teacher and coach, officials say
FARMINGTON — A high school math teacher who has been placed on leave is the subject of a local police investigation, officials confirmed Tuesday. Farmington High School math teacher and cross country coach Patrick Skerker was placed on paid leave “without prejudice” as state and local officials conduct an investigation into a “personnel matter,” according to Superintendent of Schools Kathleen Greider.
Register Citizen
Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman
NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member offered plea in Seymour kidnapping case
MILFORD — The former Bridgeport school board member accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face while out on bond for allegedly attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint while posing as a police officer will not go to prison if he takes a plea offer made public Wednesday.
Register Citizen
New Norwalk program recycles nearly 10,000 pounds of clothes and fabrics since April
NORWALK — In the nearly six months since a free textile recycling program was added to the city’s environmental efforts, more than 9,500 pounds of recycled material was collected. The textile and clothing recycling program, Helpsy, began in Norwalk at the end of April, with the first collection...
Register Citizen
Torrington singer joins ‘Songs for Ukraine’ Sept. 24 concert lineup
WILLINGTON — A local singer and songwriter is set to lend her voice to support Ukraine in an upcoming benefit concert. Julia Autumn-Ford will be performing in “Songs for Ukraine,” a concert to support the people of Ukraine, Sept. 24 at the Packing House in Willington. “I’ve...
Register Citizen
CT's Nutmeg Ukulele Festival to debut Sept. 10 with workshops from Grammy-winning artists
Ukulele fans in Connecticut are getting their own festival on Saturday. The all-day festival is presented by the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center and Kinetic Ukes, a ukulele ensemble from the Farmington Valley. At the 13-hour event, award-winning artists and instructors will give evening performances and host ukulele workshops for...
