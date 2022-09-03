ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

‘You Earned It, You Keep It’: New bill would eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits

By Tracey Porpora
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
jonathan hodges
2d ago

It a sad situation.You work 45-50years pay taxes on that income. When you retire the federal and some States still taking your income/ taxes before you receive It. What they say Taxation without Representaton. Knowone who writes the Laws are looking out for the workers who paid taxes during Retirement.

LJWR
3d ago

If we get a COLA raise, they'll probably raise the cost of Medicare again and it will cover less, like this year. And that's a big if we get a decent raise.

Paula Larson
2d ago

I dought her Bill will go anywhere. It is rare that our Federal Government does anything for Americans. plus if there is not a way for Congress to get kick backs, it won't move forward. unless of course they can add it into a bigger bill, that benefits them. I have lost faith in our Government.

