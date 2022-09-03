ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Nature Paper Sparks Heated Debate Over First Human Fossil

By Isabel Rupp
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fO79W_0hhC2SbQ00
Nature-M.P.F.T./Getty Images

Prompted by a paper last week in Nature , fossil experts are wrapped up in a heated debate about a 7 million-year-old ape-like creature fondly nicknamed Toumaï. Some believe that he could walk on two feet and is the oldest member of the human race; others claim that Toumaï really walked on four feet and is part of the extinct species Sahelanthropus tchadensis, and that scientists of the first camp are cherry-picking data. Beliefs that the creature walked upright stem from analysis of its skull shape, which supposedly expresses emotion—more than a chimpanzee-related creature would have had. Analysis of leg bones suggest that it walked on all fours. “The dispute is rancorous even for paleontology, a field noted for the bitterness of its controversies over the interpretation of ancient skulls and bones,” The Guardian said.

Read it at The Guardian

Comments / 2

Related
InsideHook

Paleontologists Feud Over Potential Human Ancestor

When is a potential human ancestor not a potential human ancestor? That’s the question that’s a number of paleontologists have been reckoning with over the last few years — and one where there doesn’t seem to be a clear answer one way or another. At the heart of the debate is Sahelenthropus tchadensis, a primate whose seven million year old remains were found in a desert in Chad — and who may or may not have been a direct ancestor of modern humanity.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paleontology#Skull#Human Race#Emotion#Upright#Guardian
CNET

Thylacine De-extinction: Why We Need to Talk About Resurrecting Species

When Hank Greely, a law professor at Stanford University, took to the stage at 2013's TEDx De-extinction conference in Washington, DC, he posed a simple question. "De-extinction," he started. "Hubris? Or hope?" The answer, he offered, was "yes, a little bit of both." Greely's talk, which you can watch on...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Vice

NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals

Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
SCIENCE
DOPE Quick Reads

New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

Scientists Hope to Resurrect Animal That's Been Extinct for 100 Years

The last known Tasmanian tiger died in 1936, effectively rendering the species extinct. Now nearly 100 years later, scientists hope to resurrect thylacines entirely. In a press release distributed by the University of Melbourne on Tuesday, researchers at the school unveiled a new partnership with a Dallas-based startup in hopes of bringing back Australia's lone "marsupial apex predator."
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

What is on the other side of a black hole?

Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans

Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy