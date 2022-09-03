Nature Paper Sparks Heated Debate Over First Human Fossil

Nature-M.P.F.T./Getty Images

Prompted by a paper last week in Nature , fossil experts are wrapped up in a heated debate about a 7 million-year-old ape-like creature fondly nicknamed Toumaï. Some believe that he could walk on two feet and is the oldest member of the human race; others claim that Toumaï really walked on four feet and is part of the extinct species Sahelanthropus tchadensis, and that scientists of the first camp are cherry-picking data. Beliefs that the creature walked upright stem from analysis of its skull shape, which supposedly expresses emotion—more than a chimpanzee-related creature would have had. Analysis of leg bones suggest that it walked on all fours. “The dispute is rancorous even for paleontology, a field noted for the bitterness of its controversies over the interpretation of ancient skulls and bones,” The Guardian said.

Read it at The Guardian