news3lv.com
Image of suspect SUV released in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police have released an image of an SUV sought in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian critically injured on Monday night. Police say the suspect vehicle was determined to be a white 2010 Ford Expedition with moderate left-front damage. The crash was...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police look for northwest valley robbery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northwest Area Command is asking for help locating a man who they say has been robbing several businesses. According to police, the suspect used a crowbar to enter the business through the front door. He is a white male adult,...
news3lv.com
Man accused of DUI after crash with Las Vegas motorcycle officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 65-year-old man is facing a DUI charge after a crash left a Las Vegas motorcycle officer seriously injured over the weekend, according to an arrest report. John Boyd was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily...
news3lv.com
Dog survives after being ejected from car in DUI crash, driver arrested
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A small dog was found unharmed after being ejected from a car following a crash involving a DUI driver in North Las Vegas. The incident happened on Monday, September 5th, near the intersection of Loose Road and Rome Blvd. Responding officers located a vehicle upside...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly selling stolen vehicle online
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly selling a stolen car with a fake title online. Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says 23-year-old Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook was arrested without incident on August 26 after he was found to have listed a stolen car on OfferUp.
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Cheyenne, Civic Center
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The North Las Vegas Police are on the scene of a homicide Monday night. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Venus in reference to an injured person. Responding officers located a male, who was later pronounced dead on scene. No...
news3lv.com
Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
13 arrests, 204 citations handed out during North Las Vegas police DUI blitz event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Over 200 people were cited and over a dozen arrested following the North Las Vegas Police Department's holiday weekend DUI enforcement event. The department released the numbers on Monday, stating that the event was to emphasize the dangers of driving while impaired. There were 166...
news3lv.com
Man calls 911 to say he was shot near St. Louis, Las Vegas boulevards
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man called 911 to report that he was shot in a Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police. The call came at about 6:12 a.m. from the 1800 block of Weldon Place, near St. Louis and Las Vegas boulevards, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
One dead, one in custody following Friday night hit-and-run crash
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is behind bars following a fatal hit-and-run crash on the northeast side of town. The incident happened on Friday, September 2, at around 10:54 p.m. at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street. According to police, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling...
news3lv.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in Chinatown neighborhood of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported Saturday night in the Chinatown neighborhood of Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they got a report of a man shot in a parking lot near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street at about 7:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
news3lv.com
Man arrested for Las Vegas crime spree also wanted in Montana
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’re learning more about a man arrested after a crime spree that ended in a police chase. A new arrest report sheds some light on a long list of crimes allegedly committed by Jacob Sauls including stealing a car, leading police on a chase, and carrying cocaine and meth.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police share weekend DUI blitz results as Labor Day weekend comes to an end
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been out in force to help keep roads safe this busy holiday weekend. According to Metro, at least 27 impaired drivers have been arrested so far. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 1 person found dead after house fire...
news3lv.com
1 person found dead after house fire breaks out in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was found dead after a fire broke out in an east Las Vegas valley home Monday afternoon, according to a fire official. Crews got an alarm at about 12:35 p.m. for a fire in the 6100 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near Mt. Hood Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, per the Clark County Fire Department.
news3lv.com
Woman accused of killing son outside Las Vegas reaches guilty plea agreement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son in a mountainous area outside Las Vegas has reached a guilty plea agreement, according to court records. An agreement was entered on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the case of Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known.
news3lv.com
New Arts District parking meters generate over $200,000 for City of Las Vegas since May
Las Vegas (KSNV) — From May 22 through August 23, the new parking meters installed in the Arts District produced over two hundred thousand dollars in revenue for the City of Las Vegas, according to a public records request. Business owners, employees, and patrons were upset when the city...
news3lv.com
Mobile recovery bus tour launches in Las Vegas on Monday to help combat overdose deaths
There were 109,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, according to a national advocate in the recovery community -- deaths that were preventable. That’s why Ryan Hampton, co-creator of the Mobilize Recovery and founder of the nonprofit Voice Project, is launching a national bus tour in Las Vegas on Labor Day. He’s hoping to help combat the growing crisis of overdose deaths in the country.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas visitors head home following last holiday weekend of the summer
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The rush to get out of town started early Monday morning, and traffic is only getting worse as the day goes on, with fast cams showing the backup along I-15. According to AAA, gas prices have been steadily dropping for several weeks. But visitors I...
news3lv.com
Win a free smile makeover worth $50K at local dentist office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One smile can change your life. For the fourth year, Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery relaunched their Smile Again program that will provide one resident with a complimentary $50,000 smile makeover that will not only provide them with a beautiful healthy permanent set of teeth but a chance to boost their overall health and quality of life.
news3lv.com
Major roadwork project causing traffic pains for drivers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Houston Crosta looks across the parking lot of his luxury car rental business, the view isn’t always pleasant. “For us, it's probably the worst thing that could happen,” says Crosta. “We’re getting road debris and things that are affecting the tires of the cars.”
