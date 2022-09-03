ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas police look for northwest valley robbery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northwest Area Command is asking for help locating a man who they say has been robbing several businesses. According to police, the suspect used a crowbar to enter the business through the front door. He is a white male adult,...
news3lv.com

Man accused of DUI after crash with Las Vegas motorcycle officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 65-year-old man is facing a DUI charge after a crash left a Las Vegas motorcycle officer seriously injured over the weekend, according to an arrest report. John Boyd was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily...
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly selling stolen vehicle online

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested for allegedly selling a stolen car with a fake title online. Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says 23-year-old Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook was arrested without incident on August 26 after he was found to have listed a stolen car on OfferUp.
news3lv.com

Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com

Man calls 911 to say he was shot near St. Louis, Las Vegas boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man called 911 to report that he was shot in a Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police. The call came at about 6:12 a.m. from the 1800 block of Weldon Place, near St. Louis and Las Vegas boulevards, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com

One dead, one in custody following Friday night hit-and-run crash

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is behind bars following a fatal hit-and-run crash on the northeast side of town. The incident happened on Friday, September 2, at around 10:54 p.m. at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street. According to police, a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling...
news3lv.com

Man arrested for Las Vegas crime spree also wanted in Montana

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’re learning more about a man arrested after a crime spree that ended in a police chase. A new arrest report sheds some light on a long list of crimes allegedly committed by Jacob Sauls including stealing a car, leading police on a chase, and carrying cocaine and meth.
news3lv.com

1 person found dead after house fire breaks out in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was found dead after a fire broke out in an east Las Vegas valley home Monday afternoon, according to a fire official. Crews got an alarm at about 12:35 p.m. for a fire in the 6100 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near Mt. Hood Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, per the Clark County Fire Department.
news3lv.com

Mobile recovery bus tour launches in Las Vegas on Monday to help combat overdose deaths

There were 109,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. last year, according to a national advocate in the recovery community -- deaths that were preventable. That’s why Ryan Hampton, co-creator of the Mobilize Recovery and founder of the nonprofit Voice Project, is launching a national bus tour in Las Vegas on Labor Day. He’s hoping to help combat the growing crisis of overdose deaths in the country.
news3lv.com

Win a free smile makeover worth $50K at local dentist office

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One smile can change your life. For the fourth year, Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery relaunched their Smile Again program that will provide one resident with a complimentary $50,000 smile makeover that will not only provide them with a beautiful healthy permanent set of teeth but a chance to boost their overall health and quality of life.
news3lv.com

Major roadwork project causing traffic pains for drivers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Houston Crosta looks across the parking lot of his luxury car rental business, the view isn’t always pleasant. “For us, it's probably the worst thing that could happen,” says Crosta. “We’re getting road debris and things that are affecting the tires of the cars.”
