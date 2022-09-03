ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California sent a scary text message urging residents to cut their power use, and it worked

The emergency messages flashed across cell phones at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday with a jump-out-of-your seat alarm telling Californians this was serious stuff. Extreme triple-digit heat had pushed the state’s energy grid to its limits and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services issued an all-points emergency alert telling residents in two-dozen California counties to shut down and save power or face rolling blackouts:
San Luis Obispo Tribune

CA blackout threat grows as Stage 3 emergency declared. SMUD begs customers to conserve

With temperatures soaring and electricity supplies dwindling, California’s power grid teetered at the very brink of rolling blackouts Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, SMUD issued its own warning to the Sacramento region that blackouts could hit the area for the first time in 20 years, and urged customers to raise their thermostats to 82 degrees late in the afternoon.
