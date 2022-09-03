Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California sent a scary text message urging residents to cut their power use, and it worked
The emergency messages flashed across cell phones at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday with a jump-out-of-your seat alarm telling Californians this was serious stuff. Extreme triple-digit heat had pushed the state’s energy grid to its limits and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services issued an all-points emergency alert telling residents in two-dozen California counties to shut down and save power or face rolling blackouts:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s power grid withstood the heat. So why did four cities have rolling blackouts?
Lodi and at least three other Northern California cities imposed rolling blackouts Tuesday night — even though the manager of the state’s power grid said it didn’t order them to conduct the rotating outages. The rolling blackouts in Lodi and elsewhere resulted from a communication breakdown between...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California wildfire updates: Deadly Mill Fire slows; new start in rural Nevada County
Firefighters continue to battle the Mountain Fire and the deadly Mill Fire burning in Northern California, which grew minimally Monday night following explosive starts Friday in Siskiyou County. The Mill Fire has killed at least two residents, women ages 66 and 73, and has destroyed at least 91 buildings after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
CA blackout threat grows as Stage 3 emergency declared. SMUD begs customers to conserve
With temperatures soaring and electricity supplies dwindling, California’s power grid teetered at the very brink of rolling blackouts Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, SMUD issued its own warning to the Sacramento region that blackouts could hit the area for the first time in 20 years, and urged customers to raise their thermostats to 82 degrees late in the afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County
In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
