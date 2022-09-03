Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Related
Eater
Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
fox2detroit.com
Family worried for missing Livonia mom • Violent carjackings in Detroit • Camera enforcement in work zones
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
Downtown Detroit buildings evacuated after strong smell of gas
(CBS DETROIT) - Several buildings in downtown Detroit were evacuated Tuesday due to a strong smell of gas but the all-clear has been given and evacuations have ended.According to Detroit Police, many buildings surrounding Campus Martius Park were evacuated around 11:45 a.m. Representatives with DTE Energy told CBS Detroit that the gas smell was from maintenance being performed on a gas line downtown.About two hours later, Detroit Police said that no gas leak was found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fsrmagazine.com
Ford's Garage to Open Second Detroit-Based Restaurant
Ford’s Garage is set to open its second Detroit area restaurant. The budding burger-and-craft-beer franchise, inspired by Henry Ford himself, has signed a lease for nearly 9,000 square feet of space at 44175 West 12 Mile Road at the Fountain Walk in Novi. Construction is set to begin in...
Detroit News
For 48 years, Metro Detroit sisters out-foxed the competition as golf-course trailblazers
Plymouth — It was 1984, probably, and Kathy Aznavorian was calling up a local golf course, long since gone, to book a weekend tee time for herself, sister Sandy Mily and their husbands. "I think I asked for like 10:30 or 11 o'clock, and he says, 'Ma'am, are you...
Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
Detroit News
Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades
The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fundraiser launched after thieves steal truck packed with school supplies in Detroit
Hey Y’all Detroit relied on the truck to deliver nutritional food, hygiene kits, clothes, books, and school supplies
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kick off fall on Huron River at Ypsi Fall River Day
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Community members are invited to attend Ypsi Fall River Day on Sept. 25 at Frog Island Park from noon- 3 p.m. Hosted by the City of Ypsilanti Parks & Recreation Commission, the event will feature free single and two person kayak trips, educational programming on river wildlife and family-friendly activities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn native is baking up success
She’s a popular social media baker with more than 300k followers between Tiktok and Instagram, and she’s from right here in Metro Detroit! Dearborn native Connie Kazan says baking is in her blood. The stay-at-home-mother of 4 posts videos of her baking on social media, and has received over 2 million video likes. One of her fans is “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare, who says she enjoys watching her fun-filled videos online. Kazan is taking her baking skills to another level, and has recently appeared on the network baking competition show, “The Great Chocolate Showdown.”
fox2detroit.com
Go inside historic art deco homes during Detroit's University District tours
On Saturday, seven homeowners in Detroit's University District will showcase their houses. Step inside to see the art deco bathrooms and ornate plasterwork that make up this neighborhood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tour
Pitbull performs in Clarkston, Mich. on Aug. 31, 2022.Andrew Roth. It may have been the last day of meteorological summer, but Miami rapper Pitbull brought the season’s biggest party to Clarkston on Wednesday.
fox2detroit.com
Lafayette Coney Island voluntarily closes following failed health inspection, sources say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island, a Detroit institution, voluntarily closed on Wednesday following a failed health inspection, according to FOX 2 sources. FOX 2 learned Lafayette Coney Island, one of two landmark coney islands in the heart of Downtown Detroit, was closed Wednesday after initially receiving a tip about the closure.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Motown Museum expanding: See renderings of the massive space being built in Detroit
DETROIT – Motown Museum is expanding its presence in Detroit -- by almost 40,000 square feet. The museum on Wednesday released renderings of the final project that will sit behind the Hitsville U.S.A. building in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood. The massive $55 million development will be home to “interactive exhibits, the Ford Motor Company Theatre, an expanded retail experience and more,” a press release reads Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A Detroit block party celebrates a century of service
Established in 1922 Alpha Rho Omega is the first and oldest Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapter, also known as AKA sorority graduate chapter in Michigan. The chapter is made up of 689 college-educated Detroit woman from all backgrounds. The organization has a rich history of philanthropy and has supported and partnered with several community organizations throughout its 100 year history.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man city workers found dead in Detroit field 14 years ago still hasn’t been identified
DETROIT – A man found dead in a field in Detroit 14 years ago still hasn’t been identified. City workers found the body on September 5, 2008, facedown in a field and covered with maggots. Officials said the body was partially clothed and found on a blanket. The...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash Near Harper Avenue (Detroit, MI)
Police responded to a pedestrian crash who was killed. Authorities also determined that he was the driver of a vehicle that crashed near Harper Avenue. Police initially responded to a rollover crash that [..]
St Lawrence Apple Fest 2022
St Lawrence Apple Fest 2022 carnival info, live entertainment schedule, raffle and events info for the annual festival hosted by St Lawrence Catholic Church in Utica, Michigan. This year’s Apple Fest takes place Friday, September 9, 2022 through Sunday, September 11, 2022. The annual festival feature live entertainment, a...
Comments / 0