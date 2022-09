WASHINGTON - Alex Nicholson tallied his first career goal in Buff & Blue, but GW men's soccer fell to Mount St. Mary's, 2-1, in a Labor Day tilt on the Mount Vernon Campus. After falling behind 2-0, the Colonials halved their deficit on Nicholson's successful right footed strike in the 67th minute. They continued to press the Mountaineers' defense, but couldn't find the equalizer in the closing minutes.

