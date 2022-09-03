Fort Worth, Texas – Thomas “Tom” Phillip Andrews, age 78, loving husband, father, brother, and friend, died on the morning of September 1st, 2022. Tom lived the majority of his life in Picayune, MS, and most recently resided with his daughter in Fort Worth, TX. Born in Memphis, TN, Tom graduated from Biloxi High in 1963, and was a projectionist at his father’s movie theater, The Buck Theater. He was a member of the Air National Guard for 6 years. Tom joined the staff of the Picayune Item newspaper in 1978 as an ad salesman after 13 years working with G.C. Murphy Co. where he started as a stock boy and advanced to regional sales manager. At the Item, he quickly rose to the position of Advertising Manager and spent 10 years as publisher, retiring in 2010. Tom’s good-natured and easy-going spirit led the Item staff through the aftermath of Hurricane Katina, and due to his leadership the paper not only survived, it flourished. Tom was a member of the Mississippi Press Association (MPA), serving on the board of directors for a 5-year term and as MPA President in 2007-2008 for a one-year term. In his retirement years, Tom worked with Blues Festival Guide magazine, selling advertising, working on their digital platform, and reporting live from festivals.

