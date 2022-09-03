Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Two PRCC students secure Chick-Fil-A scholarships
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Two Pearl River Community College students have received 2022 Chick-Fil-A Leadership Scholarships. The scholarships, worth up to $2,500 each, go to Micah Mixon and Jadon Glenn, both sophomores from Petal. They each attend the Forrest County Campus. Mixon, 19, is majoring in History and plans to...
bogalusadailynews.com
New clinic holds ribbon cutting
Our Lady of the Angels Hospital recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Our Lady of the Angels Clinic — located at 106 Ave. B in Bogalusa. Fr. Angel Diaz, parish priest of Annunciation Catholic Church, offered a special blessing and several elected officials, Franklinton Chamber of Commerce leaders and community members celebrated with the hospital staff.
Picayune Item
Time-line to get county’s dry status on Nov. ballot seems tight
Even though the state passed a law in 2021 effectively ending prohibition in all counties, it is still up to each county in Mississippi that was dry at that time to decide if they want to abandon those old laws. Pearl River County in 2022 remains dry, creating an unfair...
Power Boulevard: The upgrade that never was
Seven years ago the city of Kenner received $3-million to renovate and upgrade Power Boulevard between Esplanade and Vintage with new landscaping, lighting, sidewalks, everything a major thoroughfare would need.
Picayune Item
Outstanding Mississippi native plants for fall planting projects
Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Keep your fingers crossed for cooler temperatures to make an appearance before too long, hopefully giving us some cooler weather for spending time outside to tackle a few fall landscape projects to give the yard a facelift and to prepare for that fast-approaching holiday season. Fill some containers with colorful low-maintenance perennials at your front porch or entrance area, or include some new shrubs or trees with flowers, fruit, or colorful leaves that will provide some seasonal interest next year.
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, volunteer caretakers plead for help from New Orleans City Hall
When it comes to Lincoln Beach, the long-neglected New Orleans East recreation spot that’s recently had a quiet revival, city officials and the volunteers who tend to it say they want the same thing: a newly restored, pristine Lake Pontchartrain beachfront for everyone to enjoy. But in recent months,...
WLOX
City of Waveland holds fair to celebrate Labor Day
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the city of Waveland hosted a Labor Day Fair to celebrate the end of the summer. “With COVID and everything else, the city of Waveland aldermen said we want to try again, so we got together and started looking for sponsors, and Vic at Champion has helped us with many other events, and he said let’s do this,” Falgout said.
WLOX
Children of Victor Mavar Sr. discuss his impact on South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar Sr. left a powerful legacy. A businessman, philanthropist, and family man. Those words stand out about the life of Victor Mavar Sr. Two days after his passing, Josh Jackson sat down with his six children at the family home to discuss his impact on South Mississippi.
Loyola Maroon
Loyola launches 17-month nursing degree
Loyola University New Orleans announced the launch of an accelerated nursing program beginning in the Spring 2023 academic term, in a press release published this summer. The 17-month long, full-time hybrid program offers both synchronous online learning and in-person clinical experiences, according to the school’s website. This program will...
Picayune Item
Inaugural Fitness Festival set
Fit Focused Community Pearl River County will be hosting their inaugural Y’unity Fitness Festival on Oct. 8, 2022 at Crosby Commons. Fitness festivals are an organized event that unite the community and surrounding areas and support local business and charities, all at the same time. “Our purpose is not...
WLOX
Marine Patrol taking preventative steps to keep boaters safe
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Department of Marine Resources Marine Patrol is out in force making sure holiday boaters are safe. While Labor Day weekend may not necessarily the busiest holiday on the water, that doesn’t mean officers are slacking off. To marine patrol officer Jada Whittington, prevention is everything.
NOLA.com
New Orleans 'night mayor' fails to respond to state Ethics Board after seeking ruling on conflicts
When Mayor LaToya Cantrell was asked last month about potential ethical issues in hiring a nightclub owner to manage New Orleans' night-based economy, the mayor cited a pending state Ethics Board opinion to argue that “no conflict of interest exists here.”. “Bottom line is we dealt with this head...
ourmshome.com
Fall Events At The Mississippi Aquarium Are Fish-Tastic
Mermaids, sharks, dolphins, and crustaceans are keeping events cool this fall at the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport. But it’s more than just an aquarium. It’s also dinosaurs, yoga classes, an 80s murder mystery, sleepovers, and Sea of the Stars annual community event. With several fanta-sea events at this marine attraction, it could take the remainder of the year just to see it all.
an17.com
City of Hammond receives $265K for airport
The City of Hammond has been awarded a $265,000 grant for improvements at Hammond Northshore Regional Airport. The federal allocation was announced last week by Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. It was part of a $7.5 million package awarded to airports across the state. “Having modern, efficient airports is essential to...
NOLA.com
ANDREW'S ANGLE -- Folsom General Store closing shop after 85 years
Funny how things seem to change so much, but somehow stay the same. Consider, for example, the case of Bernie Willie -- proprietor of the Folsom General Store which has been a landmark on La. 25 since 1938. Willie recalls going into the store before his parents, Ray and Winnie,...
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
Picayune Item
Tom Andrews
Fort Worth, Texas – Thomas “Tom” Phillip Andrews, age 78, loving husband, father, brother, and friend, died on the morning of September 1st, 2022. Tom lived the majority of his life in Picayune, MS, and most recently resided with his daughter in Fort Worth, TX. Born in Memphis, TN, Tom graduated from Biloxi High in 1963, and was a projectionist at his father’s movie theater, The Buck Theater. He was a member of the Air National Guard for 6 years. Tom joined the staff of the Picayune Item newspaper in 1978 as an ad salesman after 13 years working with G.C. Murphy Co. where he started as a stock boy and advanced to regional sales manager. At the Item, he quickly rose to the position of Advertising Manager and spent 10 years as publisher, retiring in 2010. Tom’s good-natured and easy-going spirit led the Item staff through the aftermath of Hurricane Katina, and due to his leadership the paper not only survived, it flourished. Tom was a member of the Mississippi Press Association (MPA), serving on the board of directors for a 5-year term and as MPA President in 2007-2008 for a one-year term. In his retirement years, Tom worked with Blues Festival Guide magazine, selling advertising, working on their digital platform, and reporting live from festivals.
WDSU
The Pearl River cresting in Slidell on Tuesday
SLIDELL, La. — The Pearl River is cresting in Slidell, leading to moderate flooding in some neighborhoods. Parish President Mike Cooper surveyed the River Gardens area on Monday and said he has local fire departments as well as the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on standby in case any problems arise.
Picayune Item
Brunetta Nelson
The Celebration of Life for Brunetta “ Sister Girl” Nelson, Age 74 of Picayune, MS., who passed away, Sunday, September 04, 2022. Service will be held Saturday September 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Pilgrim Bounds Baptist Church. Reverend Brain Dees of East Jerusalem Baptist Church, will officiate at the service assisted by her Pastor Reverend Henry Marshal of Pilgrim Bounds Baptist Church. Burial will be in the McNeil Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Highway Patrol is recruiting
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Are you looking to get a career in law enforcement? Mississippi Highway Patrol is now recruiting people for Cadet Class 67. The class will prepare those who enter to become state troopers. According to Public Information Officer Cpl. Cal Robertson, no prior experience is necessary. “We...
