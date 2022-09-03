ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

extrainningsoftball.com

Southern Miss Assistant Coach Mark Mulvany Resigns to Pursue Songwriting Career

Southern Miss assistant coach Mark Mulvany resigned his post on Tuesday, he announced on social media. Mulvany spent the last three seasons on the Golden Eagles’ coaching staff, serving as the sole full-time assistant during his tenure. Those three years included a 65-62 overall record and a 29-23 overall record during the 2022 season.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt church promotes mentorship in youth outreach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Youth leaders at one Hub City church said they are making sure to reach all parts of the community to make an impact. Calvin Bogan, a youth pastor at West Point Church, said he’s concerned about weekend headlines involving six juveniles arrested on multiple felonies - all between the ages of 12 and 15.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Augusta Free Press

Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October

The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple Roanoke City Schools reporting phone, internet outages

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple Roanoke City Schools are experiencing internet and phone outages Tuesday morning, according to the city. Crystal Spring, Fishburn Park Elementary, James Madison Middle School, Wasena Elementary, William Fleming High School and Virginia Heights Elementary are all experiencing outages. Parents can call the following numbers if...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - People are gathering on Afton Mountain to watch the seasonal migration of thousands of birds. Each fall, more than 30,000 raptors migrate through the Rockfish Gap area. “When I say raptors I mean bald eagles and falcons and red tailed hawks, osprey, and northern harriers,” Victor...
AFTON, VA
vicksburgnews.com

Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.

If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WSLS

Local business co-owner competes against Bobby Flay on Food Network

ROANOKE, Va. – A local business is in the national spotlight. The co-owner of RND Coffee made an appearance on the Food Network on Thursday night, competing against Bobby Flay. Quincy Randolph was a chef by trade before opening the coffee shop with his brother, Steffon. This wasn’t his...
ROANOKE, VA
Magnolia State Live

Two women shot in Saturday evneing shooting

Two Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that injured two women,. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Hattiesburg Police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after HPD responded to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Country Club Road. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
HATTIESBURG, MS
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Reese is available for adoption at the RCACP

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Sept 6, Libby Carden with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) brought seven-year-old Reese to the WFXR News studio.
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

