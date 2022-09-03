Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
extrainningsoftball.com
Southern Miss Assistant Coach Mark Mulvany Resigns to Pursue Songwriting Career
Southern Miss assistant coach Mark Mulvany resigned his post on Tuesday, he announced on social media. Mulvany spent the last three seasons on the Golden Eagles’ coaching staff, serving as the sole full-time assistant during his tenure. Those three years included a 65-62 overall record and a 29-23 overall record during the 2022 season.
Virginia Basketball: Blake Buchanan and Two Recruiting Targets Visit UVA
UVA hosted commit Blake Buchanan and a couple other recruiting targets this weekend
WDBJ7.com
Touching touchdown: Remarkable student scores first William Fleming home TD of season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Making the big play on the high school football field is the dream of so many, including one remarkable student at William Fleming High School. “Tyree loves football and now he is going to have an opportunity to get in the endzone,” says Fleming head football coach Jamar Lovelace.
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 161: Reader Edition
To kick off another reader edition of this series of articles, these photographs were taken on North Delphine Avenue at an intersection in the town of Waynesboro — which is located in Virginia west of Charlottesville — by a reader of The Gate who wishes to remain anonymous.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks glow-in-the-dark party comes to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks are roaring into Charlottesville for the first time. Fans of all ages are invited to experience the heart-stopping thrill of watching their favorite Monster trucks glow in the dark. The monster truck event will have three shows that will be held...
cbs19news
Charlottesville welcomes first all-women triathlon at Fry's Spring Beach Club
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Sunday at Fry Springs Beach Club women from all over gathered for a triathlon. This is the first all-women's triathlon in the area. In years past it has been open to men as well. They changed this to encourage women from all backgrounds to give this race...
WSET
Liberty University grad thrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division
DAHLGREN, Va. (WSET) — After Thomas Shifflett graduated from high school in Central Virginia, he embarked on a wrestling career at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Shifflett admitted wrestling was more of a priority for him than academics, but that all changed after he suffered a back injury while...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt church promotes mentorship in youth outreach
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Youth leaders at one Hub City church said they are making sure to reach all parts of the community to make an impact. Calvin Bogan, a youth pastor at West Point Church, said he’s concerned about weekend headlines involving six juveniles arrested on multiple felonies - all between the ages of 12 and 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October
The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple Roanoke City Schools reporting phone, internet outages
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple Roanoke City Schools are experiencing internet and phone outages Tuesday morning, according to the city. Crystal Spring, Fishburn Park Elementary, James Madison Middle School, Wasena Elementary, William Fleming High School and Virginia Heights Elementary are all experiencing outages. Parents can call the following numbers if...
NBC 29 News
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - People are gathering on Afton Mountain to watch the seasonal migration of thousands of birds. Each fall, more than 30,000 raptors migrate through the Rockfish Gap area. “When I say raptors I mean bald eagles and falcons and red tailed hawks, osprey, and northern harriers,” Victor...
vicksburgnews.com
Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.
If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Local business co-owner competes against Bobby Flay on Food Network
ROANOKE, Va. – A local business is in the national spotlight. The co-owner of RND Coffee made an appearance on the Food Network on Thursday night, competing against Bobby Flay. Quincy Randolph was a chef by trade before opening the coffee shop with his brother, Steffon. This wasn’t his...
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With each location, we strive to improve each aspect of the business,” said Kim...
Two women shot in Saturday evneing shooting
Two Mississippi law enforcement agencies are investigating a Saturday evening shooting that injured two women,. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Hattiesburg Police and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after HPD responded to shots being fired at an apartment complex on Country Club Road. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
Mississippi man dies in two-vehicle wreck on rural highway
A Mississippi man died in a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that James Holifield, 63, of Lucedale, died in a fatal accident on Highway 613 in George County. Holifield was the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet HHR traveling south when the vehicle collided with...
Augusta Free Press
All aboard: Staunton’s Virginia Scenic Railway offers sightseeing tours by train
The only scenic railroad route in Virginia launched Aug. 4 in Staunton and is sold out through Thanksgiving. The Virginia Scenic Railway is offered through the Buckingham Branch Railroad, which has rights to use tracks in the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets were sold out within a week of the railway’s launch.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Reese is available for adoption at the RCACP
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Sept 6, Libby Carden with Roanoke’s Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) brought seven-year-old Reese to the WFXR News studio.
NBC 29 News
Inscription removed from Whispering Wall on UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A part of the Whispering Wall at the University of Virginia has officially been removed. The bricks on the wall that contained an inscription to confederate soldier Frank Hume are now gone. This removal has been in the works for a little more than a year.
cardinalnews.org
People are moving out of Lynchburg and Roanoke. Where are they going?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
Comments / 0