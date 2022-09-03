Paso Robles house fire burns garage and travel trailer

A garage and travel trailer burned in a house fire at 923 Running Stag Way in Paso Robles on Friday, according to a city news release.

At approximately 9:46 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported residential structure fire, according to the release.

“Firefighters arrived at scene to discover the attached garage fully involved with fire extending to a travel trailer in the driveway,” according to the release.

All occupants safely evacuated the structure.

The fire was contained to the travel trailer and garage and didn’t spread into any other spaces in the residence.

Three Paso Robles fire engines, a Paso Robles battalion chief, one Cal Fire SLO engine and a Cal Fire SLO battalion chief responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation