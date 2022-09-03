ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KETV.com

DHHS giving town hall update on child welfare cases in Omaha, metro

OMAHA, Neb. — The state of Nebraska is giving an update on caring for thousands of child welfare cases in the metro region. Nebraska took over from Saint Francis Ministries at the end of June. This came after years of mismanagement allegations and a legislative probe against the Kansas-based...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two teens reportedly break into church, store in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A church and a store were reportedly broken into Monday evening by two Lincoln teens. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to Bubbles and Blocks, 4930 Lindberg St., around 6:45 p.m. for a burglary after a report of a fire alarm. The officers reportedly saw one of the front windows had been shattered.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest 66 during anti-impaired driving campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers arrested 66 drivers on suspicion of DUI during an anti-impaired driving campaign, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign began on Aug. 19 and ended on Monday. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Col....
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Jail ordered after meth’s found in stuffed animal

YORK – A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to four months jail after he was found in possession of methamphetamine hidden inside a stuffed animal in York County. This past week, Brennan J. Wycoff of Waukee, Iowa, was sentenced for the second time in York County for drug-related offenses.
YORK COUNTY, NE
WOWT

City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Staff at an Omaha shelter cleared out the nearby homeless camps. They say it’s for the safety of the residents and neighborhood. But those in the camps claim there are fewer problems outside than inside. Shelter officials say they did everything they could to find other options for those in the camps.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

CPD: Columbus woman stabbed early Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A man is in custody in connection to a stabbing that happened early Tuesday morning. The Columbus Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Garland Northrop for second-degree domestic assault in this incident. The CPD responded to a stabbing report responded to the area of 7th St. and 30...
COLUMBUS, NE
klin.com

Two Lincoln Citizens Rescue Man From Pond

Lincoln Police say a man who suffered a medical issue just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon ended up driving into a pond near 75th & Badger Rd. LPD says 35 year old Jordan Kurtzer was traveling through the area and says he saw a large splash in the pond and noticed the partially submerged truck.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Man takes own life with officers present according to Omaha Police

OMAHA, Neb. — A man died in the presence of police officers Saturday morning, according to the Omaha Police Department. Police said they were called to 78th and Mary streets just before 7:30 a.m. on reports of a man threatening to harm himself. Officers said 25-year-old Daniel Davis was...
OMAHA, NE
kmyu.tv

Wanted Utah felon arrested in Nebraska after police respond to crash

PAWNEE CITY, Neb. (KUTV) — A wanted felon from Utah is once again in police custody, thanks to the Nebraska Pawnee County Sheriff's Office. His picture was shared on Facebook by the sheriff's office, who also announced that they were responding to a "double fatality" at the campground where he was discovered.
UTAH STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports accident involving a school bus

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an accident Tuesday involving a Waverly school bus. A sheriff’s office press release says a Ford F550 slowed to a stop in on 250th Street so the driver, 53-year-old Douglas Gable, could replace a chain that had been dragging. Investigators say the truck was hit by a school bus driven by 60-year-old Todd Morton of Waverly.
CASS COUNTY, NE

