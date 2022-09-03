The spring must flow: Skywater Group works to maintain Radium Springs' majesty for generations to come

Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Women in Leadership - Induction of Women Ceremony 2022
The Leadership for Women Program at ASU strives to engage people of all genders in advancing gender equity and inclusion. To do so, the program facilitates meaningful dialogue, co-curricular learning, and skills development in the areas of feminism, advocacy, leadership, and empowerment so that students may become catalysts for a more just world.
Albany Herald
Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Albany woman
ALBANY — Officers with the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit, responding to a suspicious person call, arrested an Albany woman in the 509 North Westover Road Apartments on drug and gun charges while conducting a welfare check. ADDU officers arrested Corena Austin, 26, at the 509 North Westover Road Apartments...
Albany Herald
Albany eighth-grader K.J. Acree nets scholarship offer from Dawn Staley, reigning champion South Carolina
ALBANY — She has barely started eighth grade and Albany resident K.J. Acree has an offer to play women’s college basketball with one of the top programs in the country. A student at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School in Albany, K.J. (her first name is Kie’Aundria) is the daughter of Monroe girls basketball coach, Jennifer Acree. The 5-foot-11 (and still growing) wing is the first Class of 2027 student to receive a basketball offer from Dawn Staley, the head coach of the reigning national champion Lady Gamecocks of South Carolina, and it brought Coach Acree to tears.
Albany Herald
Thomasville Police Department launches new website
THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Police Department announced the launch of a new website that gives people who use social networks and mobile devices an easier, more effective way to help fight crime and stay informed. The new website was developed in partnership with Crimewatch Technologies and is part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
On September 2, Albany State University hosted the ASU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony. The 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class includes two meritorious service inductees, two long-time coaches, and four outstanding student-athletes.
Comments / 0