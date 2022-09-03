The spring must flow: Skywater Group works to maintain Radium Springs' majesty for generations to come

ALBANY — She has barely started eighth grade and Albany resident K.J. Acree has an offer to play women’s college basketball with one of the top programs in the country. A student at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School in Albany, K.J. (her first name is Kie’Aundria) is the daughter of Monroe girls basketball coach, Jennifer Acree. The 5-foot-11 (and still growing) wing is the first Class of 2027 student to receive a basketball offer from Dawn Staley, the head coach of the reigning national champion Lady Gamecocks of South Carolina, and it brought Coach Acree to tears.

