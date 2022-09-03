St. Louis Post-Dispatch. September 5, 2022. Editorial: ‘Personhood’ abortion laws could nix the last, most basic protection women have. Agrowing effort in the newly empowered anti-abortion-rights movement is one that should drive home just how dangerous that movement has become to women. Attempts are underway to write “personhood” statutes into state or federal law, effectively declaring that a newly fertilized egg has all the same constitutional and human rights as any person — including the woman carrying it.

