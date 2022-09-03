Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
"Extremely critical" fire risk in Montana as heat sears West
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Triple-digit temperatures were expected to break records across parts of the Northern Plains on Wednesday. Forecasters warned strong winds could stoke out-of-control wildfires, and said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of “extremely critical” fire...
Titusville Herald
Wildfire threatens homes, cabins near Idaho's Alturas Lake
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in Idaho’s scenic Sawtooth National Forest over the long holiday weekend. Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire in central Idaho...
Titusville Herald
West Virginia fall highway cleanup scheduled for Sept. 24
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are organizing a highway cleanup this fall and are taking registrations for the event. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has set the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Statewide Cleanup for Sept. 24. The program is co-sponsored by the state Division of Highways and...
Titusville Herald
Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. September 2, 2022. Alabama seeks to fend off another lawsuit against its corrections system, and state officials have no one to blame but themselves for this one. Alan Eugene Miller has spent more than 20 years on Death Row, having been convicted of killing three men in a...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. September 1, 2022. Too many Minnesota kids continue to struggle with math and reading. Once again, Minnesota students are returning to a new school year with news of poor performance on annual statewide tests. Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) scores released last week indicate that stubborn achievement gaps...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
St. Louis Post-Dispatch. September 5, 2022. Editorial: ‘Personhood’ abortion laws could nix the last, most basic protection women have. Agrowing effort in the newly empowered anti-abortion-rights movement is one that should drive home just how dangerous that movement has become to women. Attempts are underway to write “personhood” statutes into state or federal law, effectively declaring that a newly fertilized egg has all the same constitutional and human rights as any person — including the woman carrying it.
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Greenwood Commonwealth. September 2, 2022. If the majority of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals thinks Mississippi did anything “race-neutral” in the 1950s and 1960s, then it doesn’t much know this state’s history. During those decades, Mississippi was at its racially worst. White Mississippi resisted...
RELATED PEOPLE
Titusville Herald
Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plea guilty in Capitol riot case
HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plea guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
Titusville Herald
Most Hawaii taxpayers to get $300 per person tax rebates
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii taxpayers will be receiving constitutionally mandated tax rebate over the next several weeks after a rebound in tourism fueled a jump in state tax revenue. The money will arrive either by bank account direct deposit or by paper check in the mail, Gov. David Ige...
Titusville Herald
North Mississippi district attorney John Champion dies
SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — Longtime north Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died Sunday at his home in Senatobia, according to a funeral home. No cause of death was given for the 61-year-old. Appointed the chief prosecutor for a five-county circuit including Desoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties in...
Titusville Herald
Judge rules for religious adoption agency limiting services
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge ruled that New York state could not require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. New Hope Family Services in Syracuse professes that it cannot provide adoption services to same-sex or unmarried couples because of...
Comments / 0