Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Europe burning protected trees as clean energy
Lumber from protected forests in Eastern Europe is helping feed the continent’s insatiable desire for green energy, The New York Times reported. Electricity and heat from wood pellets currently counts toward European Union clean energy quotas — even as increased production turns forests in Estonia and Finland from carbon sinks to sources of greenhouse gases, according to the Times.
Comments / 0