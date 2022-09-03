Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
letsbeardown.com
15-YEAR-OLD KID DROPS 22-YEAR-OLD CLEMSON FRAT DUDE DURING FIGHT AT TIGERS' FOOTBALL GAME
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands. Indeed, a huge fight broke out between a 15 and a 22-year-old mid-game. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in...
eiupanthers.com
Football Hosts No. 11 Chattanooga On Saturday Night
Eastern Illinois (0-1) vs. No. 11 Chattanooga (1-0) O'Brien Field (10,000) • Charleston, Ill. EIU Game Notes | Chattanooga Notes | Listen Live | Live Stats | Watch on ESPN+. • Eastern Illinois opened up the 2022 season last Thursday night with a 34-27 loss at defending Mid-American Conference Champion Northern Illinois. EIU had the ball and drove to the NIU 38 yard line as time expired in the loss. The 27 points scored by EIU were the most in a season opener since the 2013 season when EIU beat San Diego State 40-19 to open the year. The 276 yards passing by Jonah O'Brien were the most by an EIU quarterback in a season opener since the 2016 season (Mitch Kimble - 323 vs. Western Illinois).
chattanoogacw.com
Program changes for NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and The CW Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — They say the one constant in life is change, well, tv shows are no different. We say good-bye to some great shows like Ellen but we welcome new local shows like The Daily Refresh. Here is a list of all the changes in programing that will be taking place on NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and the CW Chattanooga.
Local Winners in Tennessee Lottery
Two area Tennessee Lottery players won big on August 29, 2022, from two different drawing-style games. The first was a player in Decherd, whose Tennessee Cash ticket matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the jackpot of $500,000. That winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Station, 101 W. Main Street in Decherd.
WDEF
Chattanooga Exterminators protecting animals at Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-When attending the Chattanooga zoo you expect to see animals. What you don’t often see if the work that goes on behind the scenes. Chattanooga Exterminators works provides pesticide control while making sure the animals are safe. Just trying to maintain a healthy atmosphere for the animals,...
WLOS.com
'Love and sunshine:' People remember WNC couple killed in plane crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local doctor and his wife have been identified as the victims in a plane that crashed Monday in eastern Tennessee. On Tuesday, the Bradley County (Tennessee) medical examiner confirmed William Edward Gist was the pilot and his wife Beth Ann Gist was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna 182P that went down near Chattanooga about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
WDEF
Jack’s Family Restaurants’ Collegedale Location Opens to the Public
COLLEGEDALE, TN (Press Release) – Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, celebrated the opening of its Collegedale location Tuesday, September 6. Located at 9315 Apison Pike Road, the Collegedale Jack’s represents Tennessee’s 19th location.
livability.com
Cleveland TN and Bradley County Build on Success of the Past
Industry flourishes here, bringing job growth and new main street developments. Sponsored by: Cleveland-Bradley Chamber of Commerce. It’s one thing for a city to boast a strong business and manufacturing history, but it’s quite another to keep up the good work for more than 160 years and counting.
styleblueprint.com
She’s Known for Growing People Through Food
Melonie Lusk arrived in Tennessee more than a decade ago. She was in search of wide-open spaces, and brought with her a long history in nonprofit leadership. Her stead as Executive Director of Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga has coincided with the farm’s pivot from growing food for people to growing people through food, and her own passion for food access — not just where food comes from, but how people access it.
WTVC
Cleveland clothing manufacturer closing, effecting over 100 workers
A Cleveland clothing manufacturer is closing it's doors, effecting over 100 workers, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development. Hardwick Tactical Corporation in Cleveland will be permanently closing on September 30th, 2022. This will put 127 employees out of work. Hardwick Tactical gave the following statement:. "Hardwick Tactical,...
If You Bought 1 Of These Lottery Tickets In South Carolina, You're A Winner
Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
theutcecho.com
Summer of Shootings in Downtown Chattanooga
This summer was a tumultuous one for the Downtown Chattanooga area with two mass shootings occurring within two weeks. The first of these incidents occurred in the Chattanooga business district. This is where students gather for trips to the aquarium, there is an abundance of restaurants, and the popular Walnut Street walking bridge.
chattanoogapulse.com
Witches And Warlocks To Fill The Tennessee River On October 29th
River City Company and Outshine Adventure are calling all witches, warlocks and wizards for the inaugural Witch & Warlock Paddle on October 29th. Participants are welcomed to come out for a spooktacular paddle adventure on Halloween weekend. The paddle event is open to kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards as they take over the Tennessee River dressed as witches, warlocks, and wizards.
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
WTVC
McKamey looking for owner of pig who ran loose through Chattanooga neighborhood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — McKamey Animal Shelter is looking for the owner of a pig who ran loose through a Chattanooga neighborhood Wednesday. They say he was found roaming near the intersection of Terrell Street and Gillespie Road. McKamey's Animal Protection Team successfully trapped Mr. Pig and transported him back...
WDEF
Rain drenches the Fall Food Truck Rally, but not the hunger for the food
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While the rain was still going on, the first Horizon Pavilion across from Finley Stadium held the Fall Food Truck Rally. Several mobile businesses were on hand despite the rain. The event is a way for many of these small businesses to showcase their skills and...
WDEF
Fake movie money now circulating in Chickamauga area
CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The fake “movie money” has found it’s way into northwest Georgia. A few weeks ago, authorities in Western North Carolina warned about the counterfeit bills. Now the Chickamauga Police warn they are circulating in their area over the last couple of weeks.
FOX Carolina
Police say no evidence of shots fired after Lil Baby concert in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department said officers investigated reports that gunshots were fired after the Lil Baby concert on Saturday night. Officers said people were running on the concourse after the concert and reporting that someone had fired gunshots. According to officers, they investigated the claims and...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
