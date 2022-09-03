Eastern Illinois (0-1) vs. No. 11 Chattanooga (1-0) O'Brien Field (10,000) • Charleston, Ill. EIU Game Notes | Chattanooga Notes | Listen Live | Live Stats | Watch on ESPN+. • Eastern Illinois opened up the 2022 season last Thursday night with a 34-27 loss at defending Mid-American Conference Champion Northern Illinois. EIU had the ball and drove to the NIU 38 yard line as time expired in the loss. The 27 points scored by EIU were the most in a season opener since the 2013 season when EIU beat San Diego State 40-19 to open the year. The 276 yards passing by Jonah O'Brien were the most by an EIU quarterback in a season opener since the 2016 season (Mitch Kimble - 323 vs. Western Illinois).

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO