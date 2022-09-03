ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WRBL News 3

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
LAUREL, MS
Picayune Item

MBI issues silver alert for Mississippi man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba, Yalobusha, MS. He is described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest

A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night. According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old...
HEIDELBERG, MS
WLBT

State water distribution centers to be open Labor Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State water distribution sites will be open on Labor Day, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. MEMA and the Mississippi National Guard have been deployed to distribute drinking water and non-potable water to residents during the city of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Centers are...
JACKSON, MS
Person
Sean Tindell
WAPT

'What happened? How did we get here?': Governor on Jackson water emergency

PEARL, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said a week of repairs at Jackson's water treatment plantrestored water pressure to residents. Reeves said the immediate concerns when the state took over the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant were water quantity and water quality. Reeves said quantity has been accomplished. The next step is water quality, which begins with investigative testing.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.

If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
#Distracted Driving#Labor Day Weekend#Mhp#Mississippians
WJTV 12

First Early Bird drawing for $1,000 starts Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Mississippi Lottery Insider will win a trip to New York City and have a chance to become the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year, and early entries have the chance to win $1,000 before the big prize is drawn on October 3! On Friday, September 9, the Mississippi Lottery will […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

Mississippi gaming revenue outpacing prepandemic figures

(The Center Square) – Bolstered by record demand in several regions, gaming revenues in Mississippi are outpacing prepandemic figures, recent data from a state agency reveals. According to yearly figures from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, gaming tax revenues clocked in at $310.59 million in fiscal year 2022, which...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Man who reportedly stole plane, then flew it over Mississippi didn’t have pilot’s license; faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges

Authorities say a man who flew a plane over Mississippi and at one point threatened to crash the plane into a Tupelo Walmart didn’t have pilot’s license and now faces grand larceny, terrorist threats charges. The airplane circled over north Mississippi on Saturday morning, causing panic on the...
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Northern Mississippi district attorney dies

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WMAZ

Tanker in viral videos isn’t providing water to Mississippi governor’s mansion

After days without running water, water pressure has been restored to Jackson, Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday, Sept. 5. The city’s water system partially failed in late August after flooding exacerbated existing problems at a water treatment plant. Though water pressure has been restored to Jackson, residents still need to boil their water until further notice, the city said in a press release on Sept. 6.
JACKSON, MS
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Water Parks in Mississippi (Favorite Family Fun!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The Mississippi is well-known for its river system. It is a Southern United States state bordered by the Mississippi River to the west. Because of its fertile soil, the city is an agricultural powerhouse. Mississippians also engage in catfish farming due to the state’s abundance of rivers and water parks.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

