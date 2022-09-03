ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday.

After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The Boston man succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

The incident is under investigation and authorities ask that those with information contact Boston Police at 617-343-4470.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

