NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. continues to impress inside of the broadcasting booth. Sunday night, Dale Jr. was on the call for the latest Cup Series race. Following the evening, Dale Jr. took to social media to weigh in on the evening. "Last night was awesome @TooToughToTame . The crowd was into...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be “very shocking”
Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be "very shocking," according to Jordan Bianchi. Who would replace Busch for the 2023 NASCAR season and beyond?
Report: Chase Elliott refused to go to care center following crash
Chase Elliott entered the NASCAR playoffs with a huge lead, but a big chunk of that disintegrated due to a terrible day at Darlington on Sunday. Elliott crashed on lap 113 after losing control heading into the first turn of the Cook Out Southern 500. He started to spin out and even claimed Chase Briscoe, who was able to continue and finished 27th.
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Somber Kyle Busch Avoids Admitting to Embarrassing Mistake at Darlington, but Denny Hamlin Does It For Him
Kyle Busch failed to mention in his postrace interview the costly mistake he made that caused mechanical problems and ended his day. Denny Hamlin did it for him. The post Somber Kyle Busch Avoids Admitting to Embarrassing Mistake at Darlington, but Denny Hamlin Does It For Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Had So Much Beer Delivered To His House Distributors Thought He Was Selling It
I mean, what did they expect from a guy driving the Budweiser car?. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. may have ended his career driving the Mountain Dew car, but he’s best known for the #8 Budweiser Chevy that he drove when he first entered NASCAR. So you gotta think that the...
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief vocal on NASCAR fire; Deletes tweets
After a fire at Darlington Raceway, Kevin Harvick was quick to place blame on the Next Gen car. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. It was a dramatic race for many playoff drivers but none more so than Kevin Harvick who left the race in a ball of flames.
NASCAR addresses fire hazard to Cup cars with rule change
NASCAR has made a rule update to address the fire in Kevin Harvick’s car in last weekend’s Southern 500. All Cup teams must make the changes before this weekend’s action at Kansas Speedway. Cup teams practice and qualify Saturday. The Cup race is at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on USA Network.
Kyle Busch disgusted after engine breaks at Darlington
Kyle Busch was absolutely disgusted after his engine broke during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington. Busch led for 155 laps during the Cook Out Southern 500 and was in first after a caution. Then, with 24 laps to go, Busch’s No. 18 Toyota Camry started to smoke because the engine blew up.
Playoff standings jumbled after chaotic Southern 500
DARLINGTON, S.C. — There was fire and there was rain. And venerable Darlington Raceway, which hosted its first Cup race in 1950, showed it is still as difficult as ever. The result is a jumbled playoffs standings — featuring a former champion first and another last — with two races left in the first round.
NASCAR Rules Change: Darlington fire brings update
NASCAR has changed the rulebook in reaction to the fire at Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs opened via Darlington Raceway. Kevin Harvick’s race ended in a ball of flames as his car caught fire. View the new NASCAR rules below. For 2022, NASCAR released the...
Erik Jones’ Surprise Win at Darlington Wasn’t the Underdog Story You Think It Was
Erik Jones' win at Darlington shouldn't have been a surprise to NASCAR fans. The post Erik Jones’ Surprise Win at Darlington Wasn’t the Underdog Story You Think It Was appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR looking to make changes after Kevin Harvick’s fire
On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series opened the 2022 playoffs in Darlington, South Carolina. Darlington Raceway hosted the Southern 500. In stage three, playoff driver Kevin Harvick caught fire. He attempted to keep racing. After several laps, the fire breached the cockpit. The driver was forced to come to a...
Hendrick drivers facing different challenges as NASCAR postseason kicks off
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Hendrick Motorsports ended the 2022 regular season with Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson appearing to go one way, and William Byron and Alex Bowman going another. But Elliott said he didn’t think that narrative was accurate. And it certainly wasn’t for the start of the playoffs,...
Daniel Suarez on Christopher Bell, “I’m going to get him back.”
Daniel Suarez not happy with Christopher Bell after Darlington Raceway. On Sunday, Darlington Raceway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Southern 500 opened the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. Watch the video of the Daniel Suarez vs Christopher Bell contact below. Daniel Suarez started the race in a hole. He served a...
Erik Jones Was Only Half of the Spectacular Darlington Weekend for Petty GMS
Erik Jones and 2023 NASCAR Cup Series teammate Noah Gragson each scored exciting victories at Darlington over the weekend. The post Erik Jones Was Only Half of the Spectacular Darlington Weekend for Petty GMS appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Cup Series reportedly coming back to legendary racetrack
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series ran at North Wilkesboro Speedway was in 1996. The next season, one of those dates was given to the new Texas Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro went to ruins. Now, in an ironic twist, North Wilkesboro is recovering and may be taking away a race date from Texas over 25 years after the fact.
Report: North Wilkesboro Expected to Be NASCAR All-Star Race Host
The Cup Series has not raced at this iconic venue since 1996.
